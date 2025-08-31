Battle of the Bulge: 'Fat Activists' Wage War Against Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic

One of the most dangerous ideologies of the Left is the concept of 'body positivity' and 'healthy at any size.' Science -- remember that, Lefties? -- shows that being obese leads to myriad health issues, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, asthma, and even cancer.

But losing weight is hard. It requires discipline and self-control, two things the Left isn't known for. In recent years, weight loss drugs like Ozempic have come along to help people lose weight. Now this writer, personally, has concerns about using drugs designed for treating diabetes -- a serious condition -- for something like weight loss. For most people, counting calories and exercise will lead to weight loss.

For some people, however, the additional help of Ozempic can get them to lose weight, and that's important.

Now 'fat activists' are opposed to the use of Ozempic for weight loss, because puts pressure on them to lose weight.

Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs may be a promising solution to the growing problem of obesity, but they’ve got a surprising foe: fat activists. https://t.co/Y8Qi1GIZQr — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 30, 2025

Here's more from the Wall Street Journal:

From the perspective of these activists and scholars, the hype around GLP-1 agonists, for which Ozempic has become the catchall term, only dials up the pressure to lose weight. It’s one thing for an obese person to refuse to undergo bariatric surgery, which involves hospitalization, complications and a significant recovery. But to resist a weekly home injection? That can really test peoples’ sympathy. 'Ozempic is 100% making things worse for us,' said Tigress Osborn, executive director of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA), an advocacy group founded in 1969. 'It’s created an even louder public narrative that you could just solve all your problems by taking this magical drug, and if you don’t take it, well then, you deserve what you get.'

Sigh.

This is all so tiresome.

Why would that be surprising? They want as many people as possible to be fat to absolve themselves of being fat. — GumSlinger (@GumSlinger) August 30, 2025

They want more people dependent on the government, too. Being obese costs a lot in terms of medical care.

Promising? It is the solution. I now question those who should be using it, but aren’t. — Dan Edmonson (@dansedmonson) August 30, 2025

This is the argument of the 'fat activists'; people are questioning why they don't address this problem.

The article points out that doctors are working to classify obesity as a disease, and we treat diseases. No sane person who has a disease doesn't want to treat it.

Except fat activists.

Imagine getting your identity from a terrible health condition — Jeff (@jeffthoimo) August 31, 2025

Imagine.

I'm a foe, but not a fat activist. The problem is that 30% of users experience side-effects, some very serious.



No way are these drugs suitable for general use for anyone who wants to lose weight. — David John // Fat-Loss Mastery (@FatLossMastery) August 30, 2025

This is a fair objection, but not the one the 'fat activists' are making.

Fat people=eventual type 2 diabetes. — USAF Cybersecurity Jedi (@SR71Oxcart) August 30, 2025

Which, ironically, means possibly having to use Ozempic.

Exactly how active is a fat activist? https://t.co/dPES3IixE7 — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) August 30, 2025

Not very.

GLP-1s are absolutely destroying the body positivity movement.



Nothing has harmed this movement more than Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk’s scientists https://t.co/UyNBBO9fpH — Angulus Terrarum (@AngulusTerrarum) August 31, 2025

This writer is fine with that, and you should be, too.

This is not surprising in the least. Activists make their living off grievance. If the issue goes away, so does their fund raising. https://t.co/NrqXURqZg4 — eznark (@eznark) August 30, 2025

Yep.

Because with Ozempic and Zepbound and other weight loss drugs, fat activists lose the money grab and power of demanding everyone cater to them. https://t.co/CdM29Jrwst — Didumissthenews (@didumissthenews) August 30, 2025

Oh well.

Maybe fat activists in & of themselves should not exist? https://t.co/a09gWoYMnS — The Kosher Red Pill (@KosherRedPill) August 30, 2025

It is an activism that encourages people to harm their health and shorten their life expectancy. It shouldn't exist.

