Battle of the Bulge: 'Fat Activists' Wage War Against Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

One of the most dangerous ideologies of the Left is the concept of 'body positivity' and 'healthy at any size.' Science -- remember that, Lefties? -- shows that being obese leads to myriad health issues, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, asthma, and even cancer.

But losing weight is hard. It requires discipline and self-control, two things the Left isn't known for. In recent years, weight loss drugs like Ozempic have come along to help people lose weight. Now this writer, personally, has concerns about using drugs designed for treating diabetes -- a serious condition -- for something like weight loss. For most people, counting calories and exercise will lead to weight loss.

For some people, however, the additional help of Ozempic can get them to lose weight, and that's important.

Now 'fat activists' are opposed to the use of Ozempic for weight loss, because puts pressure on them to lose weight.

Here's more from the Wall Street Journal:

From the perspective of these activists and scholars, the hype around GLP-1 agonists, for which Ozempic has become the catchall term, only dials up the pressure to lose weight. It’s one thing for an obese person to refuse to undergo bariatric surgery, which involves hospitalization, complications and a significant recovery. But to resist a weekly home injection? That can really test peoples’ sympathy.

'Ozempic is 100% making things worse for us,' said Tigress Osborn, executive director of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA), an advocacy group founded in 1969. 'It’s created an even louder public narrative that you could just solve all your problems by taking this magical drug, and if you don’t take it, well then, you deserve what you get.'

Sigh.

This is all so tiresome.

They want more people dependent on the government, too. Being obese costs a lot in terms of medical care.

This is the argument of the 'fat activists'; people are questioning why they don't address this problem.

The article points out that doctors are working to classify obesity as a disease, and we treat diseases. No sane person who has a disease doesn't want to treat it.

Except fat activists.

Imagine.

This is a fair objection, but not the one the 'fat activists' are making.

Which, ironically, means possibly having to use Ozempic.

Not very.

This writer is fine with that, and you should be, too.

Yep.

Oh well.

It is an activism that encourages people to harm their health and shorten their life expectancy. It shouldn't exist.

