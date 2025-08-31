The New York Times Solidifies Its Status As Fish Wrap With MAJOR LIE...
VIP
The Left's Disdain for Red America
Sour Grapes: Harry Potter Director Says Cast Reunion Won't Happen Because of J.K....
Autistic Child Rescued From Precarious Perch by a Park Guest at Hershey Park...
Scott Jennings: Public Health Regime Needs to Be Turned Inside Out Over COVID
This Explains the Wealth and the Antisemitism: Qatar Bankrolled Mamdani Mama's Film Career...
Apple TV's New Show 'The Savant' Is an AWFL's Fantasy, but the Trailer...
U.S. Department of Labor Honors 'Hardworking Americans Who Made Our Nation Great'
VIP
Florida's Stand Against Recreational Marijuana: Thankful We Didn't Buy the Hype
Tragic Plot Twist: Victims of Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Were Also Immigrants
Greta Thunberg Calls for 'Global Uprising' for Gaza, but She Should Rise Up...
Heritage Calls for 'Meaningful Accountability' for 'Lies Throughout the COVID Pandemic'
Battle of the Bulge: 'Fat Activists' Wage War Against Weight Loss Drugs Like...
For the Children? This Shot/Chaser Shows Teachers' Unions Don't Care About Kids (or...

Snoop Dogg Drops Apology to Outraged LGBTQ Activists After Video of His 'Lightyear' Criticism Went Viral

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Rapper Snoop Dogg has bent the knee to the woke mob, apologizing to the LGBTQ community after a video of him criticizing a same-sex couple in Disney Pixar's 'Lightyear' made the rounds on social media.

Advertisement

Snoop had taken his grandchild to the movie, and the kid noticed that the film's lesbian couple had a baby. He had questions for Grandpa Snoop, and Snoop wasn't happy the film put him in the awkward position of explaining this to a kid.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Snoop Dogg spoke out after he made controversial comments about his response to a same-sex couple in the Pixar movie “Lightyear.”

The rapper, 53, insisted he supports the LGBTQ+ community as he commented on an Aug. 27 'Hollywood Unlocked' Instagram clip of T.S. Madison calling him out for his remarks.

'I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons,' Snoop, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., wrote.

'All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love,' he continued. 'My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 yr old.'

The telling part here is that the six-year-old understands basic biology, and the adults around him can't.

Never.

Recommended

Sour Grapes: Harry Potter Director Says Cast Reunion Won't Happen Because of J.K. Rowling's Transphobia
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This guy was a gangster rapper.

So did we.

They do not.

In all things, this.

The Left will keep bullying people as long as people keep apologizing for speaking the truth.

Stop. Apologizing.

And contradicting the orthodoxy will not be tolerated.

Advertisement

It's not dead, and it'll come roaring back if Dems ever take control.

The Left knows this, which is why they put LGBTQ propaganda in kid-oriented books, television, and movies.

This.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT FREE SPEECH HOLLYWOOD WOKE LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sour Grapes: Harry Potter Director Says Cast Reunion Won't Happen Because of J.K. Rowling's Transphobia
Amy Curtis
Apple TV's New Show 'The Savant' Is an AWFL's Fantasy, but the Trailer IS Hilarious (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Homeland Security Drops Mother of ALL Fact-Nukes on CNN for Calling These ILLEGALS 'Community Pillars'
Sam J.
Autistic Child Rescued From Precarious Perch by a Park Guest at Hershey Park (Watch)
Eric V.
Scott Jennings: Public Health Regime Needs to Be Turned Inside Out Over COVID
Amy Curtis
Tragic Plot Twist: Victims of Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Were Also Immigrants
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sour Grapes: Harry Potter Director Says Cast Reunion Won't Happen Because of J.K. Rowling's Transphobia Amy Curtis
Advertisement