Snoop Dogg Drops Apology to Outraged LGBTQ Activists After Video of His 'Lightyear' Criticism Went Viral

Rapper Snoop Dogg has bent the knee to the woke mob, apologizing to the LGBTQ community after a video of him criticizing a same-sex couple in Disney Pixar's 'Lightyear' made the rounds on social media.

Advertisement

Snoop had taken his grandchild to the movie, and the kid noticed that the film's lesbian couple had a baby. He had questions for Grandpa Snoop, and Snoop wasn't happy the film put him in the awkward position of explaining this to a kid.

Snoop Dogg responds to backlash over controversial LGBTQ comments: ‘My bad’ https://t.co/SWu4Sa8LNW pic.twitter.com/SZcSbbIlj4 — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Snoop Dogg spoke out after he made controversial comments about his response to a same-sex couple in the Pixar movie “Lightyear.” The rapper, 53, insisted he supports the LGBTQ+ community as he commented on an Aug. 27 'Hollywood Unlocked' Instagram clip of T.S. Madison calling him out for his remarks. 'I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons,' Snoop, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., wrote. 'All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love,' he continued. 'My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 yr old.'

The telling part here is that the six-year-old understands basic biology, and the adults around him can't.

NEVER APOLOGIZE! — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 31, 2025

Never.

Coward — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) August 31, 2025

This guy was a gangster rapper.

Jesus, @SnoopDogg I thought you had some backbone! — Ian (@ianfs) August 31, 2025

So did we.

Did he forget he is a rapper??? They don’t say I am sorry. — zentrader (@zentrad25019803) August 31, 2025

They do not.

You're a coward if you apologize for speaking the truth because some freak Democrats pressured you. — Austin Rogers (@MrAustinRogers) August 31, 2025

In all things, this.

Former gangsta rapper caves to the glitter gang. https://t.co/FiELe3CRLa — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) August 31, 2025

The Left will keep bullying people as long as people keep apologizing for speaking the truth.

Stop. Apologizing.

A central pillar of contemporary progressive orthodoxy maintains that any suggestion that heteronormative pronatalist cultural institutions are integral to a healthy society is necessarily homophobic.



Because homosexuality is just as important as hetero- for raising families. https://t.co/nQ6mqUID53 — Culpability Jones (@ShineboxHukster) August 31, 2025

And contradicting the orthodoxy will not be tolerated.

Don't think that woke is dead or that cancellations don't happen anymore. The fact that Mr. Broadus (his real name) feels the need to apologize for making "offensive" LGBTQ comments is evidence of the contrary. https://t.co/D3J2qjzu2D — Principled Voice (@PrincipledVoice) August 31, 2025

Advertisement

It's not dead, and it'll come roaring back if Dems ever take control.

The thing is children are highly impressionable that’s why we have kid killers remember those girls that tried to kill their friend stabbed her a bunch of times left her for dead in the woods because they wanted slenderman to be real? https://t.co/5GAoKM8KGW — Scottie Down South (@ScottieDwnSouth) August 31, 2025

The Left knows this, which is why they put LGBTQ propaganda in kid-oriented books, television, and movies.

Snoop Dogg allegedly killed people but draws the line when he gets some flak over his opinion.



Modern singer/artist’s opinions should be taken as seriously as they were during the time of Rome. https://t.co/JqDhhHAcwo — Jed Rice 🇺🇸 (@yavel3386) August 31, 2025

This.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



