Sick Willie? Bill Clinton Spotted Traveling With Some Serious Medical Hardware

Former President Bill Clinton has had heart issues for years, and they seem to have started with the quadruple bypass surgery he had in 2004, after he admitted to ignoring cardiac symptoms 'for months.' In the two decades since, Clinton has had other heart procedures, including a follow-up to the bypass in March of 2005 and stent placement in February 2010.

Now pics of Clinton at the Hamptons airport, coupled with a recent public stumble in New York City, are raising concerns again about the former POTUS's health:

Bill Clinton seen with defibrillator at Hamptons airport — sparking new concerns over ex-prez’s health https://t.co/s0yVVPce3S pic.twitter.com/wjDNmAeRi5 — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Bill Clinton is facing renewed questions about his health after he and his wife, Hillary, were spotted leaving the Hamptons this week with a portable defibrillator bag in tow — just two months after the 79-year-old former president was seen stumbling on a Big Apple sidewalk. The longtime Democratic power couple was photographed Thursday carrying what appeared to be a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag — a transport monitor and defibrillator commonly used in emergencies — as they boarded a private plane. Clinton, dressed in a blue jacket and tan hat, was escorted by his security team. Hillary, the former secretary of state and twice-failed presidential candidate, covered up in a black sweatshirt over her blue two-piece outfit for the flight.

This writer is sure something is going on there.

Once again, Hillary will be the last person he sees. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 29, 2025

That's unfortunate.

Why are so many people shocked when older folks have health problems? It’s pretty common. — MaryLouWestin (@LouWestin) August 29, 2025

It's not so much shock as acknowledging Clinton is old.

Just in time!



Hillary Clinton: October 9th to testify



Oct 14th is the date set for Bill Clinton to testify to The House Oversight Committee on the Epstein files pic.twitter.com/IPLaM6wp0g — Donna Marie (@sabback) August 30, 2025

Well, wouldn't that be convenient?

Hillary dressed as a blueberry pic.twitter.com/IvBLX98Kiq — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) August 29, 2025

We cannot let that Violent Beauregard outfit slide, Hillary.

Why is Hillary dressed like a nurse's aid? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 29, 2025

That, too.

I think it’s silly to assume that the device is for him. Every husband knows that if they’re concerned about their wife’s health they’re often the one forced to carry that whatever device she might need



I’m not saying it’s definitely for Hillary I’m just saying you can’t assume… https://t.co/mrca5w9p7M — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 30, 2025

Heh. Fair point.

Concerned isn't the word we'd use.

Hillary is now a Visiting Angels employee. https://t.co/zWoYKQVLQ5 — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 29, 2025

We laughed at this. Hard.

Bill Clinton will claim he’s healthy. When has he ever lied? https://t.co/8i84GfTO9p — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 29, 2025

It depends on what your definition of 'healthy' is.

