Sick Willie? Bill Clinton Spotted Traveling With Some Serious Medical Hardware

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 30, 2025
Twitter

Former President Bill Clinton has had heart issues for years, and they seem to have started with the quadruple bypass surgery he had in 2004, after he admitted to ignoring cardiac symptoms 'for months.' In the two decades since, Clinton has had other heart procedures, including a follow-up to the bypass in March of 2005 and stent placement in February 2010.

Now pics of Clinton at the Hamptons airport, coupled with a recent public stumble in New York City, are raising concerns again about the former POTUS's health:

Here's more from the New York Post:

Bill Clinton is facing renewed questions about his health after he and his wife, Hillary, were spotted leaving the Hamptons this week with a portable defibrillator bag in tow — just two months after the 79-year-old former president was seen stumbling on a Big Apple sidewalk.

The longtime Democratic power couple was photographed Thursday carrying what appeared to be a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag — a transport monitor and defibrillator commonly used in emergencies — as they boarded a private plane.

Clinton, dressed in a blue jacket and tan hat, was escorted by his security team. Hillary, the former secretary of state and twice-failed presidential candidate, covered up in a black sweatshirt over her blue two-piece outfit for the flight.

Rosie O’Donnell Says Church Shooter Was a Republican, MAGA White Supremacist
Brett T.
This writer is sure something is going on there.

That's unfortunate.

It's not so much shock as acknowledging Clinton is old.

Well, wouldn't that be convenient?

We cannot let that Violent Beauregard outfit slide, Hillary.

That, too.

Heh. Fair point.

Concerned isn't the word we'd use.

We laughed at this. Hard.

It depends on what your definition of 'healthy' is.

