Josh Shapiro’s ‘Moderate’ Mask Slips: Demands Pennsylvania Workers Join Unions or Else

Wisconsin Conservative Supreme Justice Rebecca Bradley Won't Seek Reelection In 2026

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on August 30, 2025
AP Photo/Greg Moore, File

This is huge, and possibly bad, news for Wisconsin. Conservative state Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley will not seek reelection in 2026.

Here's more from Dan O'Donnell:

We do not need more Left-wing judges on the court.

That spells major problems for the state, and neuters the Republican-majority legislature.

Wisconsin Republicans need to start preparing not only for this race, but the governor's race as well.

Our sentiments exactly.

Apparently not.

Nice guys lose. And that's the problem.

Where's the lie?

Shameful.

Yes, we do.

And lest Republicans think this doesn't have national implications, it does:

That's a problem.

Get the state GOP on board. Too much is at stake in 2026.

