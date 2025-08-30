Wisconsin Conservative Supreme Justice Rebecca Bradley Won't Seek Reelection In 2026

This is huge, and possibly bad, news for Wisconsin. Conservative state Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley will not seek reelection in 2026.

EXCLUSIVE: Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley will not run for re-election next year. pic.twitter.com/o9ByT4CfAV — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 29, 2025

Here's more from Dan O'Donnell:

Bradley was set to face left-wing appellate judge Chris Taylor in the Spring Election, but it became apparent she would not seek re-election when financial disclosures revealed she did not raise any money this year. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 29, 2025

We do not need more Left-wing judges on the court.

Bradley was first elected to the Court in 2016, when conservatives held the majority. However, liberals have won the last three Supreme Court elections by double digits and now have a 4-3 majority that would go to 5-2 with a Taylor win. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 29, 2025

That spells major problems for the state, and neuters the Republican-majority legislature.

The conservative field is now wide open but Taylor has to be considered a prohibitive favorite in next Spring's election. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 29, 2025

Wisconsin Republicans need to start preparing not only for this race, but the governor's race as well.

Our sentiments exactly.

I guess we can’t have nice things in this state anymore — Spaceman Cometh (@spaceman_cometh) August 29, 2025

Apparently not.

But hey don’t worry. We might have completely lost the courts but Brian Schimming is a “nice guy” and “hard worker” who holds listening sessions at podunk bars across WI. — Stand With Apu (@Investor4201) August 29, 2025

Nice guys lose. And that's the problem.

I think WI Republican Party is a joke. You would think since it started here that they would be more prominent . Unless there is a change of leadership WI will continue to turn Blue. Time to get the RHINOS out. Like many others in the next few years I am outta this state. — play nice Gen X (@playnicegenx) August 29, 2025

Where's the lie?

Absolutely fatal blow for conservatives. Almost all but guarantees liberals will hold a 5-2 majority come April.



The Wisconsin GOP has all but conceded the WISC for at least a decade. https://t.co/lRBqLTQeGx — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) August 29, 2025

Shameful.

Wisconsin owes @JudgeBradleyWI a debt of gratitude for her years of courageous service on the bench. https://t.co/gPPi4AReBK — Anthony LoCoco (@LoCocoforJudge) August 29, 2025

Yes, we do.

And lest Republicans think this doesn't have national implications, it does:

Jazzed As Hell to be one step closer to THE EVERSMANDER https://t.co/dRJAxZt3D0 pic.twitter.com/u4MiWXCyND — socialism with midwestern characteristics (@SewerSocialism) August 29, 2025

That's a problem.

This is a big loss for Wisconsin conservatives. It's now more important than ever to recruit another solid conservative to run. We must not surrender this seat. https://t.co/bvJbfmgqn3 — Republican Party of Ozaukee (@OzRepublicans) August 29, 2025

Get the state GOP on board. Too much is at stake in 2026.

