It Happened AGAIN: German Girl Dead After Iraqi Migrant Pushed Her In Front of a Freight Train

Europe has a very serious problem. For years, they've imported millions of 'migrants' from Third World nations, saying it was 'cultural enrichment' and 'diversity.' What they've gotten, however, is increased crime, rapes, and murders.

In Germany, a 16-year-old girl was killed after an Iraqi migrant pushed her in front of a train.

It happened again.



An illegal Iraqi migrant, known to the authorities, has been arrested again after having previously released, for pushing a 16 y/o girl in front of a train in Germany. The girl did not survive.



According to new information from the prosecutor's office,… — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) August 30, 2025

This is a long post, but worth reading:

According to new information from the prosecutor's office, police received a report shortly before the incident because the man was causing a scene at the station. When they arrived he had already pushed the girl in front of the train. He was questioned, but was RELEASED the same day due to 'insufficient evidence.' To make matters even worse, we now know he was supposed to have been deported late 2022 after his asylum claim had been rejected, but never was. In July this year, a request by immigration authorities to detain him pending his deportation was rejected by the court, because the flight risk was not 'sufficiently substantiated.' You can't make this stuff up. The authorities responsible have to face repercussions. Europeans have to resist the genocidal violence they're being subjected to.

As the post points out, authorities were quick to say this was an accident. Two weeks later, they said it wasn't.

German police August 11th: A 16 year old girl got hit by a freight train, it was an accident, everybody stop speculating!



German police today: We have detained an Iraqi national who was denied asylum. We can prove he pushed the girl against the train.https://t.co/tSJTOteRk0 — Christoph Johanssen (@chjohanssen) August 29, 2025

He should be deported.

Momma Merkels children are there for a reason and it's not good. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) August 30, 2025

The destabilization of Europe and the eroding of European culture was the point.

Life is cheap — W. Clayton (@weciv01) August 30, 2025

To the Left, yes, it is.

This is the 16 yo girl who was pushed in front of the train by an Iraqi illegal migrant



She died so liberals can feel righteous in their diversity free upper class neighborhoods



Only the AfD can save 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/iPIINp4wl6 — Revv Rún (@RevvRun) August 30, 2025

There needs to be a massive uprising in Europe.

Communist tactics to destroy a country pic.twitter.com/hHmpy5Jy3U — NH (@MooshHello1234) August 30, 2025

That's exactly what this is, by the way.

"The authorities responsible have to face repercussions."



Make Tar and Feathering Great Again. pic.twitter.com/vUWcKW3yAW — YesItReallyIsMeAgain (@YesItIsMeAgain2) August 30, 2025

We agree with this.

Our governments invites foreign men into our countries to murder us. I don’t know how else to view this. https://t.co/QOk9VRWOYm — Rebecca Mistereggen (@RMistereggen) August 30, 2025

There is no other way to view this.

They think racism is a worse crime than murder.

Perhaps it is long overdue for all nations on Earth to begin prosecuting negligent "authorities" as accomplices to such crimes. https://t.co/8vBBlMmFqG — Dr Michael Heffron (@DrMikeHeffron) August 30, 2025

THIS.

