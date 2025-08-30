It Happened AGAIN: German Girl Dead After Iraqi Migrant Pushed Her In Front of a Freight Train

CNN Panelist Offers Proof That Trump Has Dementia; Scott Jennings Says to Run...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jens Meyer

Europe has a very serious problem. For years, they've imported millions of 'migrants' from Third World nations, saying it was 'cultural enrichment' and 'diversity.' What they've gotten, however, is increased crime, rapes, and murders.

In Germany, a 16-year-old girl was killed after an Iraqi migrant pushed her in front of a train.

This is a long post, but worth reading:

According to new information from the prosecutor's office, police received a report shortly before the incident because the man was causing a scene at the station. When they arrived he had already pushed the girl in front of the train. He was questioned, but was RELEASED the same day due to 'insufficient evidence.'

To make matters even worse, we now know he was supposed to have been deported late 2022 after his asylum claim had been rejected, but never was. In July this year, a request by immigration authorities to detain him pending his deportation was rejected by the court, because the flight risk was not 'sufficiently substantiated.'

You can't make this stuff up. The authorities responsible have to face repercussions. Europeans have to resist the genocidal violence they're being subjected to.

As the post points out, authorities were quick to say this was an accident. Two weeks later, they said it wasn't.

He should be deported.

The destabilization of Europe and the eroding of European culture was the point.

To the Left, yes, it is.

There needs to be a massive uprising in Europe.

That's exactly what this is, by the way.

We agree with this.

There is no other way to view this.

They think racism is a worse crime than murder.

THIS.

