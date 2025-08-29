WE KNOW: Joy Reid Says She Is DEI and That's How She Got Into College (NO ONE Is Surprised)

Andy Ngo Shines Spotlight on Socialist Rifle Association Training Leftist Radicals In Poli...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 29, 2025
Twitter

Joy Reid may be one of the dimmest bulbs in all of media, and that's quite the accomplishment. The last time we heard from her, she said her former MSNBC colleagues were like Sesame Street characters and weren't allowed to lie.

Yeah, that in and of itself is a lie.

But we digress.

Joy is back, and now she's bragging about being DEI.

WATCH:

We know Joy.

It shows.

Imagine.

THIS.

At least we know Joy doesn't suffer from imposter syndrome.

Where's the lie?

And it's not anything worth bragging about.

And she actually proved our point.

This writer chuckled.

Oh, we didn't catch the cap until now.

Yeah. Stay classy, Joy.

And they're using DEI in healthcare, too.

Imagine someone like Joy Reid being your doctor.

