WE KNOW: Joy Reid Says She Is DEI and That's How She Got Into College (NO ONE Is Surprised)

Joy Reid may be one of the dimmest bulbs in all of media, and that's quite the accomplishment. The last time we heard from her, she said her former MSNBC colleagues were like Sesame Street characters and weren't allowed to lie.

Yeah, that in and of itself is a lie.

But we digress.

Joy is back, and now she's bragging about being DEI.

WATCH:

Joy Reid: "Yes, I am DEI. Yes, I only got in to colleges on affirmative action. I am proud!" pic.twitter.com/vNZCOGl1uQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 29, 2025

We know Joy.

We know. Trust me — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 29, 2025

It shows.

Imagine thinking its a good idea to brag about this😂😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 29, 2025

Imagine.

If this was true of me (and it isn't,) you could not beat this info out of me with a crowbar. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 29, 2025

THIS.

At least we know Joy doesn't suffer from imposter syndrome.

In her case, DEI stands for Dumb Entitled Idiot. — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) August 29, 2025

Where's the lie?

While some people get into college because of their achievements, Joy got into college because of the color of her skin.



This is DEI, in a nutshell. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 29, 2025

And it's not anything worth bragging about.

When you rant against their point of unfairness but are so locked in the mindset that you can't realize you're actually proving their point.

..............

Joe Reed was fired from MSNBC for a reason-

.....And I laughed and laughed-https://t.co/lZtaRsIhfu — ShadowKeeper (@ZshadowKeeper) August 29, 2025

And she actually proved our point.

Honey, we can tell 😬 https://t.co/3c5m865t3a — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) August 29, 2025

This writer chuckled.

That she’s proud not not being admitted to college on merit pretty much tells you all you need to know about the Left. 🤡 Also WTF on the cap?? So disrespectful and imagine if someone wore a FBO cap the outrage. Liberals have crossed a line. 😡 https://t.co/mgue0zPoFG — thecoolmom (@thecoolmom2000) August 29, 2025

Oh, we didn't catch the cap until now.

Yeah. Stay classy, Joy.

"I didn't get in on merit, and I'm proud of that!" What a dope. These same people try to tell us that applying DEI doesn't lower competence. While they are the example of that lower competence. https://t.co/5vWGluza5R — Zoidborg! (@zoidborg77) August 29, 2025

And they're using DEI in healthcare, too.

Imagine someone like Joy Reid being your doctor.

