VIP
Another Perfect Example of What Gov. Gavin Newsom Brags About vs. What Was...
Reddit Users Calls for MORE Violence Against Christians to Achieve Left's Tyrannical Gun...
'Out of Respect for a Monster?' NBC News Issues Apologetic CORRECTION to Story...
Blake Lively's Ridiculous Legal Blunder: Megyn Kelly Slams Actress for 'Narcissistic' Sub...
A Movement Built on Anger: XX-XY Shares DEVASTATING Video About Who The Gender...
For SOME Reason the Media Couldn't Fit This Context Into Headlines About Trump...
L.A. Councilwoman Brags About Affordable Housing Only to Prove She Doesn't Understand Basi...
Leave It to CNN and Anderson Cooper to Exploit Minneapolis Shooting Survivor to...
Monster Caught on Camera Torturing Dog in Queens Park Freed by Broken NY...
WI School Kept Parents In the Dark After Expelling 'Trans' Student for Planning...
PRICELESS! Scott Jennings Completely DERAILS CNN Panel Weeping Over the Loss of Biden's...
WATCH S.E. Cupp Take Nasty to a WHOLE New Level As She Compares...
Trump Yanks Kamala Harris’s Biden-Extended Taxpayer-Funded Secret Service Protection Befor...
EVERYONE on X Points and LAUGHS at Dingus Gun-Grabber Who Shares Pic of...

Scott Jennings Speaks for ALL of Us When He Rejects the 'Experts' Who Think Men Can Get Pregnant (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 29, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday, we told you about the CDC infectious disease doc who made a dramatic exit from the organization, citing concerns about it becoming 'unscientific' under the Trump administration. The problem with his lengthy resignation letter was that he signed off with his pronouns and used the term 'pregnant people.' 

Advertisement

He's also the guy who was Joe Biden's 'Monkeypox Czar' and he didn't want to hurt people's joy, so he refused to tell gay men to stop having sex in order to curb the spread of monkeypox.

So science-y.

Like the majority of us, Scott Jennings actually understands biology. 'People' don't get pregnant. Women do.

WATCH:

The Left doesn't seem to understand that trust in so-called experts is at an all-time low because they deny basic biological reality in the name of a political agenda.

The rest of us aren't having it.

No wonder the Democrats have abysmal approval ratings and are losing registered voters across the board.

YUP.

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh, he doesn't:

Jennings' facial expressions are priceless.

Because that's the rest of us, too.

This writer is still pushing for those 'Common Sense' t-shirts.

No. And you shouldn't.

There are not only biological differences between races that should not be erased in healthcare, but there are also differences between men and women that need to be considered by medical professionals.

For example, a man who has a heart attack presents with typical symptoms like chest pain that radiates down the arm, sweating, and shortness of breath. Women have atypical symptoms like nausea, fatigue, or pain in the neck and jaw.

It's important that those 'experts' know this, because ignoring it kills people.

The hypocrisy was glaring.

This writer couldn't have a funeral for her father because we needed to 'stop the spread' but the CDC wouldn't tell gay men not to have sex to stop the spread of another virus.

Advertisement

Never forget that.

They cannot.

We absolutely love to see it.

Simply amazing.

Even the Leftists, by and large, don't believe it. They just say it to virtue signal and because conservatives acknowledge biological reality.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COVID-19 DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
A Movement Built on Anger: XX-XY Shares DEVASTATING Video About Who The Gender Cult Is
Grateful Calvin
Reddit Users Calls for MORE Violence Against Christians to Achieve Left's Tyrannical Gun Control Agenda
Amy Curtis
Blake Lively's Ridiculous Legal Blunder: Megyn Kelly Slams Actress for 'Narcissistic' Subpoena Stunt
justmindy
PRICELESS! Scott Jennings Completely DERAILS CNN Panel Weeping Over the Loss of Biden's Monkeypox Czar
Sam J.
WI School Kept Parents In the Dark After Expelling 'Trans' Student for Planning Mass Shooting
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate Sam J.
Advertisement