Scott Jennings Speaks for ALL of Us When He Rejects the 'Experts' Who Think Men Can Get Pregnant (WATCH)

Yesterday, we told you about the CDC infectious disease doc who made a dramatic exit from the organization, citing concerns about it becoming 'unscientific' under the Trump administration. The problem with his lengthy resignation letter was that he signed off with his pronouns and used the term 'pregnant people.'

He's also the guy who was Joe Biden's 'Monkeypox Czar' and he didn't want to hurt people's joy, so he refused to tell gay men to stop having sex in order to curb the spread of monkeypox.

So science-y.

Like the majority of us, Scott Jennings actually understands biology. 'People' don't get pregnant. Women do.

WATCH:

I don't need government medical advice coming from someone who believes men can get pregnant. Pretty simple. I was interested to find out that the @NAACP does believe in that, though. Pretty wild. https://t.co/yHyQwbmVY6 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 29, 2025

The Left doesn't seem to understand that trust in so-called experts is at an all-time low because they deny basic biological reality in the name of a political agenda.

The rest of us aren't having it.

Call me crazy, but if you tell me men can get pregnant, you have ZERO credibility with me on anything to do with health.



Why would I listen to a word you say if you fail basic biology?



Once again, I find myself being screamed at for taking the top side of a 97-3 issue 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xnJgJrJiyK — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 29, 2025

No wonder the Democrats have abysmal approval ratings and are losing registered voters across the board.

Everyone at the CDC is replaceable. — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) August 29, 2025

YUP.

I actually don't know how you sit there and listen to the utter nonsense from the other 'experts' with a straight face. — Lionbush (@Lionbush) August 29, 2025

Oh, he doesn't:

My new response to hearing idiots talk pic.twitter.com/rHvlQn3Rgk — Uncle Cooter (@Uncle_Cooter_) August 29, 2025

Jennings' facial expressions are priceless.

Because that's the rest of us, too.

Thanks for speaking the truth and common sense! — Rob Bluey (@RobertBluey) August 29, 2025

This writer is still pushing for those 'Common Sense' t-shirts.

I don't want a doctor who has to call up the speech police before treating me. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) August 29, 2025

No. And you shouldn't.

There are not only biological differences between races that should not be erased in healthcare, but there are also differences between men and women that need to be considered by medical professionals.

For example, a man who has a heart attack presents with typical symptoms like chest pain that radiates down the arm, sweating, and shortness of breath. Women have atypical symptoms like nausea, fatigue, or pain in the neck and jaw.

It's important that those 'experts' know this, because ignoring it kills people.

I’ll add that he was the monkeypox czar. Engaging in behavior that might be dangerous to the public health, refusing to choose otherwise but demanding others lockdown for a respiratory illness. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) August 29, 2025

The hypocrisy was glaring.

This writer couldn't have a funeral for her father because we needed to 'stop the spread' but the CDC wouldn't tell gay men not to have sex to stop the spread of another virus.

Never forget that.

I suspect I haven't woken up yet, can a man get pregnant??? https://t.co/xJ7tm2rpwC — Grace (@grace1988_grace) August 29, 2025

They cannot.

What tends to happen when conservatives gain popularity in the media is that they become less conservative to retain their jobs in the media.



Jennings goes in the other direction and has less f*cks than when he started.



You love to see it. https://t.co/qFbCsCjH7f — Brodigan (@brodigan) August 29, 2025

We absolutely love to see it.

He asked them a simple question and they couldn't answer it. Women could not answer whether men can get pregnant or not. Amazing. https://t.co/BbfM4FLjk2 — NnekaTV (@NnekaTV) August 29, 2025

Simply amazing.

No one believes a person with X and Y chromosomes can carry a child. No one. So stop saying it. https://t.co/hcyYrP3w1e — Bill (@bkr8un) August 29, 2025

Even the Leftists, by and large, don't believe it. They just say it to virtue signal and because conservatives acknowledge biological reality.

