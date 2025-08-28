The Democratic Party Is So Unpopular a Dark Money Group Has to Pay Influencers to Push Its Agenda

The Democratic Party is in a freefall. They're hemorrhaging voters in states where people register by party, their approval rating is in the gutter, and they don't seem willing to right the ship anytime soon.

They'll insist the American people are clamoring for them to govern once again, and that the things their party supports -- unfettered illegal immigration, gun control, trans rights, and socialism -- are really popular.

If that were the case, social media influencers would be willing to promote the Democratic Party agenda for nothing. Instead, a 'dark money' group is offering them $8,000 a month to push the DNC's propaganda.

‘Dark money’ group paying pro-Dem influencers up to $8K a month: report https://t.co/2ZbII7fDuR pic.twitter.com/xHnHiCv8B8 — New York Post (@nypost) August 28, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

A secretive dark money group tied to the Democratic Party is paying online influencers up to $8,000 a month to disseminate left-leaning talking points, according to a report. The “Chorus Creator Incubator Program” is said to be funded by the “Sixteen Thirty Fund,” a nonprofit sometimes portrayed as the left’s answer to the Koch network and which has funneled money to dozens of Democratic-friendly influencers, according to WIRED magazine. The names attached to the program span some of the most recognizable liberal voices online. They include Olivia Julianna, the Gen Z activist who spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention; Loren Piretra, a former Playboy executive turned Occupy Democrats podcast host; and Barrett Adair, the content creator who runs a viral American Girl Doll–themed meme account.

Weird. Olivia Julianna said the Trump economy was so bad that she couldn't afford groceries. Guess this'll help.

That "dark money" group, Sixteen Thirty Fund, is Arabella Advisors and is pure Open Society passthrough. Congratulations to Taylor Lorenz for finally catching up to what we've all known for years: that the Democratic party is controlled by Soros. pic.twitter.com/IhjiULKkxz — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) August 28, 2025

It sure is.

Can we, please?

You’d have to pay me a whole lot more than that to sell Democrat s**t sandwich policies to people. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) August 28, 2025

There's not enough money in the world.

So DOGE, @DataRepublican and others do unbelievable investigative work to expose insane amounts of US Tax dollars basically stolen for exactly this kind of purpose, and more six months later lib journalists are catching up? Watch Lorenz get a Pulitzer for this. — Todd Templeman (@toddtempleman) August 28, 2025

Ugh. That would be disgusting.

Citizens (under 60) stopped believing MSM, so now they are buying up “influencers” — Joseph galimi (@joseph_galimi) August 28, 2025

That's as reasonable an explanation as any.

The report here was authored by Taylor Lorenz who just this week went on a 72 hour meltdown because she was doing promos for companies she covers in her journalism which is simply further proof that The Simulation is just messing with us now. https://t.co/oC55VrFrNf — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 28, 2025

Sure feels that way, doesn't it?

Unlike these people I can’t be bought!*



*DM for rental and long term lease rates. https://t.co/4LBQE0gFql — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) August 28, 2025

Okay, we laughed.

How terrible. That none of you mentioned I could make that kind of money parroting Dem talking points. https://t.co/NA5OhBRx1g — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 28, 2025

That's almost $100,000 a year to sell your soul to the DNC.

Democrats struggle to get real supporters so they pay to get fake supporters https://t.co/Wwi1kX3bkB — Dan Taylor (@Dan17751783) August 28, 2025

Bingo.

If they are willing to pay $8k a month of their own money on no name influencers, imagine how they treat your tax dollars https://t.co/Vbyga3Aosb — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) August 28, 2025

They spend our money like drunken sailors on shore leave. Then call us greedy when we want to keep what we earn.

