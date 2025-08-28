Sky News Australia Beclowns Itself With Contradictory Headline About Minneapolis School Sh...
The Democratic Party Is So Unpopular a Dark Money Group Has to Pay Influencers to Push Its Agenda

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 28, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

The Democratic Party is in a freefall. They're hemorrhaging voters in states where people register by party, their approval rating is in the gutter, and they don't seem willing to right the ship anytime soon.

They'll insist the American people are clamoring for them to govern once again, and that the things their party supports -- unfettered illegal immigration, gun control, trans rights, and socialism -- are really popular.

If that were the case, social media influencers would be willing to promote the Democratic Party agenda for nothing. Instead, a 'dark money' group is offering them $8,000 a month to push the DNC's propaganda.

Here's more from the New York Post:

A secretive dark money group tied to the Democratic Party is paying online influencers up to $8,000 a month to disseminate left-leaning talking points, according to a report.

The “Chorus Creator Incubator Program” is said to be funded by the “Sixteen Thirty Fund,” a nonprofit sometimes portrayed as the left’s answer to the Koch network and which has funneled money to dozens of Democratic-friendly influencers, according to WIRED magazine.

The names attached to the program span some of the most recognizable liberal voices online.

They include Olivia Julianna, the Gen Z activist who spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention; Loren Piretra, a former Playboy executive turned Occupy Democrats podcast host; and Barrett Adair, the content creator who runs a viral American Girl Doll–themed meme account.

Weird. Olivia Julianna said the Trump economy was so bad that she couldn't afford groceries. Guess this'll help.

It sure is.

Can we, please?

There's not enough money in the world.

Ugh. That would be disgusting.

That's as reasonable an explanation as any.

Sure feels that way, doesn't it?

Okay, we laughed.

That's almost $100,000 a year to sell your soul to the DNC.

Bingo.

They spend our money like drunken sailors on shore leave. Then call us greedy when we want to keep what we earn.

