X Users Tip the Scales on Lefty Influencer Who Blames Trump's Economy for Weight Loss

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on February 06, 2025
Twitchy

This writer sat at her laptop for a good five minutes trying to think of an opening paragraph for this story. You know, dear readers, that she writes a lot of stuff for Twitchy and this is the first time she was stuck thinking of an opening paragraph.

Why?

Because this may be the most incredible self-own she's ever seen. 

It's incredible.

Trump has only been POTUS for two weeks.

Who was president on September 1?

Joe Biden.

Bidenomics, baby!

But seriously. Why would you post this thinking it's a dunk on Trump and not an invitation to get DRAGGED by X users?

Miraculous.

This writer believes she lost weight (and good for her -- it's hard but so important for your overall health), but no one believes it's because of the Trump economy.

Oof.

She opened that door and X users walked right through.

Ouch.

We're guessing it's the latter.

But some users did some digging and guess what they found?

And this right here is why she's getting DRAGGED for this. She wrote a Substack about using Ozempic (fine -- once again, losing weight is a good thing) and now blames the Trump economy for it.

Lame.

The comments are gold.

She's not being silly, she's being partisan.

Ozempic isn't cheap.

We see what you did there.

