X Users Tip the Scales on Lefty Influencer Who Blames Trump's Economy for Weight Loss

This writer sat at her laptop for a good five minutes trying to think of an opening paragraph for this story. You know, dear readers, that she writes a lot of stuff for Twitchy and this is the first time she was stuck thinking of an opening paragraph.

Advertisement

Why?

Because this may be the most incredible self-own she's ever seen.

It's incredible.

I’m actually down 50 pounds because I can’t afford to eat in Trump’s economy :( https://t.co/VSE808Fx5t — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) February 6, 2025

Trump has only been POTUS for two weeks.

I’ve lost 50 pounds since September 1st. Here is a photo of me next to an absurdly tall mountain of cheese puffs which yes I realize is extremely ironic in this context. But when you see a 10 foot tall mountain of cheese puffs how do you not take a picture? pic.twitter.com/4RYSmqhHeX — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) February 6, 2025

Who was president on September 1?

Joe Biden.

Bidenomics, baby!

But seriously. Why would you post this thinking it's a dunk on Trump and not an invitation to get DRAGGED by X users?

50 pound in 18 days. That's amazing. — Zombie John Gotti 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) February 6, 2025

Miraculous.

no one believes this lmao — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) February 6, 2025

This writer believes she lost weight (and good for her -- it's hard but so important for your overall health), but no one believes it's because of the Trump economy.

We can see you are worried about your health and EGGS since your obesity may have dried up yours.



And don't worry, any weight-loss doesn't show on you at all. pic.twitter.com/fo3v7e2Uej — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe 🇻🇦 (@haz_beard) February 6, 2025

Oof.

She opened that door and X users walked right through.

“At your size you should be losing 50 pound a month.”.



-Dr. Now (probably) pic.twitter.com/ELrn0txe3r — Donald John Herbert (@FfPew) February 6, 2025

Ouch.

If you have lost 50lbs due to Trumps economy. I suggest you get immediate medical attention. You can’t starve off 3 lbs a day. You have other issues. Either that or what you just said is untrue. — Tim Sharp 🍊 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realtimsharp) February 6, 2025

We're guessing it's the latter.

But some users did some digging and guess what they found?

When did Ozempic start to get spelled T R U M P? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c4kcQTnPcX — @MikeBeach (@mike123qwe) February 6, 2025

And this right here is why she's getting DRAGGED for this. She wrote a Substack about using Ozempic (fine -- once again, losing weight is a good thing) and now blames the Trump economy for it.

Lame.

The comments in this post! 🤣🤣

She also blames Trump's economy but is apparently on Ozempic. 🤔 https://t.co/n9rn1Baq4o — Lilith Lee (@LilithLeeTX) February 6, 2025

Advertisement

The comments are gold.

I don’t know if you’re being silly or what, but it’s good that you lost 50 lbs. You should keep going until you reach a healthy weight. You’ll be happier and life will be much more enjoyable.



No shade. You don’t have to agree with me politically for me to give you props. https://t.co/0ysM3qzeRH — AmooAmy (@Amyisthebomb) February 6, 2025

She's not being silly, she's being partisan.

She can afford Ozempic. Make that make sense! https://t.co/Qw06wFx0cR — LINDA YOUNG (@spice229) February 6, 2025

Ozempic isn't cheap.

President Trump is Making America Great Again.



...even for the haters and losers. 😂 https://t.co/EEmwxpJrj5 — Golden Advice 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@RichardStiller4) February 6, 2025

We see what you did there.