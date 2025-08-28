Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! ---> ActBlue FEC Reporting...
NEGLIGENT: Tim Walz Ignored Requests for School Security Funding for YEARS Prior to Minneapolis Shooting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

In the wake of the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting, Democrats are going to spend the next days and weeks demanding more gun control laws and stripping law-abiding Americans of their Second Amendment rights.

They won't be held accountable for their radical adoption of trans ideology -- the alleged shooter, Robert (Robin) Westman, was 'trans' -- or their gun-free zone policies. 

But it turns out Catholic and other private schools in Minnesota asked Governor Tim Walz for funding starting after a shooting at a Christian school in Tennessee. That shooting was also carried out by a trans person.

Here's more from the Daily Wire:

The letter says there are about 72,000 students in Independent, Catholic, Jewish, Christian and Muslim nonpublic schools within the state of Minnesota. It came just weeks after the shooting at a Christian school in Tennessee, which was also carried about by a transgender-identifying individual in their twenties.

“The latest school shooting at a nonpublic Christian school in Tennessee sadly confirms what we already know – our schools are under attack,” Benz and Adkins wrote. “In Minnesota, nonpublic schools, particularly our Jewish and Muslim schools, have experienced increased levels of threats, all of which we must take very seriously.”

“The tragedy from last week at Covenant School must never happen in Minnesota or in our country again,” they wrote. “We need to ensure that all [our] schools have the resources to respond to and prevent these attacks from happening to our schools.”

Remember this as Democrats demand we 'do something' about school shootings. Tim Walz had two years to do something about school security in Minnesota, and he didn't.

Which means the Left will sweep this story under the rug or blame the victims.

Bingo.

True.

That'll never happen under a Democratic governor.

They'd much rather strip you of your rights.

They do this on purpose.

Bingo.

He didn't blow it on accident. He did this on purpose.

Never forget.

And he'll try to run for POTUS in 2028. He'll fail, but he'll try.

Priorities.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats' gun control policies and schemes.

Tags:

GUN CONTROL MASS SHOOTING MINNESOTA SECOND AMENDMENT TIM WALZ TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

