NEGLIGENT: Tim Walz Ignored Requests for School Security Funding for YEARS Prior to Minneapolis Shooting

In the wake of the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting, Democrats are going to spend the next days and weeks demanding more gun control laws and stripping law-abiding Americans of their Second Amendment rights.

Advertisement

They won't be held accountable for their radical adoption of trans ideology -- the alleged shooter, Robert (Robin) Westman, was 'trans' -- or their gun-free zone policies.

But it turns out Catholic and other private schools in Minnesota asked Governor Tim Walz for funding starting after a shooting at a Christian school in Tennessee. That shooting was also carried out by a trans person.

NEW: Two years before a shooter opened fire on students attending daily mass in Minneapolis, the leaders of independent + Catholic schools in Minnesota begged Tim Walz for help securing their schools. The funding was never authorized.https://t.co/S22chaEcNt — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 27, 2025

Here's more from the Daily Wire:

The letter says there are about 72,000 students in Independent, Catholic, Jewish, Christian and Muslim nonpublic schools within the state of Minnesota. It came just weeks after the shooting at a Christian school in Tennessee, which was also carried about by a transgender-identifying individual in their twenties. “The latest school shooting at a nonpublic Christian school in Tennessee sadly confirms what we already know – our schools are under attack,” Benz and Adkins wrote. “In Minnesota, nonpublic schools, particularly our Jewish and Muslim schools, have experienced increased levels of threats, all of which we must take very seriously.” “The tragedy from last week at Covenant School must never happen in Minnesota or in our country again,” they wrote. “We need to ensure that all [our] schools have the resources to respond to and prevent these attacks from happening to our schools.”

Remember this as Democrats demand we 'do something' about school shootings. Tim Walz had two years to do something about school security in Minnesota, and he didn't.

We now know that shooter Robin/Robert Westman is a trans-identifying man who identified as a woman and legally changed his name in Minnesota with his mother's sign off:https://t.co/DLHNZCEJa4 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 27, 2025

Which means the Left will sweep this story under the rug or blame the victims.

That’s because Tim Walz is a colossal piece of crap.



And the only reason we all know about it now is because a similar POS raised him to prominence on the national level. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) August 27, 2025

Bingo.

Tampons are very expensive — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) August 27, 2025

True.

ALL GUN FREE ZONES SHOULD HAVE ARMED GUARDS! Take away my ability to carry, then I expect them to provide that protection. — mattgithens (@mattgithens) August 27, 2025

That'll never happen under a Democratic governor.

They'd much rather strip you of your rights.

In Kentucky @GovAndyBeshear vetoed a provision that would have funded security in independent schools. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) August 28, 2025

They do this on purpose.

Bingo.

Every school, public and private, in the entire nation should have armed security. My kids have it at their schools. So should yours. Not a surprise that Tim Walz blew it on this issue, he’s wrong on everything. https://t.co/HO1PpBZgxy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 27, 2025

Advertisement

He didn't blow it on accident. He did this on purpose.

They care more about the trans cult than your safety.



Remember in November. https://t.co/M5AOOUZT6h — Managing Decline (@cehoskinson) August 28, 2025

Never forget.

Read this whole thread. Just when you think it’s not possible to hate Tim Walz more than you already do, you read this. https://t.co/65OTj1wRSK — Jim in MN (@HuskersMN) August 27, 2025

And he'll try to run for POTUS in 2028. He'll fail, but he'll try.

But we have state resources deployed to protect Queer murals. https://t.co/okqaGKrAOt — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 27, 2025

Priorities.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.



