Anti-Journalism: Mary Katherine Ham Destroys New York Times Over Misleading Minneapolis Shooter Headline

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Journalism ceased being journalism a long time ago. The people who call themselves journalists today are, by and large, propagandists and stenographers for the Democratic Party.

They demonstrate this on a daily basis and whenever there's a major breaking news story, such as yesterday's tragic Minneapolis Catholic school shooting, they really cement how deep they're in for the DNC.

Mary Katherine Ham called out the New York Times for that today, with their misleading headline about that shooting:

The alleged shooter, Robert Westman, changed his name to Robin in 2019 because he identified as trans. But he's not a woman.

This is the epitome of anti-journalism.

Which is why this writer calls them stenographers.

Westman was messed up.

Democrats brainwashed him. They said Minnesota was a 'safe haven' where they'd fight to 'affirm' his gender.

Yes

It's not dead. Just dormant.

Political ideology uber alles.

No, our bar is set pretty low.

Yep.

Truth and the rest is secondary.

And as we told you earlier, some outlets are also okay with breaking their own corporate rules to hide the gender identity of the shooter, to protect the agenda, of course.

LIBERAL MEDIA MASS SHOOTING MEDIA BIAS MENTAL HEALTH TRANSGENDER

