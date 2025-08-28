Anti-Journalism: Mary Katherine Ham Destroys New York Times Over Misleading Minneapolis Shooter Headline

Journalism ceased being journalism a long time ago. The people who call themselves journalists today are, by and large, propagandists and stenographers for the Democratic Party.

They demonstrate this on a daily basis and whenever there's a major breaking news story, such as yesterday's tragic Minneapolis Catholic school shooting, they really cement how deep they're in for the DNC.

Mary Katherine Ham called out the New York Times for that today, with their misleading headline about that shooting:

Journalism should help people understand what happened. A woman did not commit this crime. Nor was he simply a young man. He was a trans-identifying biological male with a host of apparent mental illnesses. This doesn’t have to be the most important fact about him, but it’s a… pic.twitter.com/nyPoMCy2Y7 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 28, 2025

The alleged shooter, Robert Westman, changed his name to Robin in 2019 because he identified as trans. But he's not a woman.

This is the epitome of anti-journalism.

I disagree. Today's "journalists" by and large consider it to be journalism. Hide/lie about facts that do not reflect well on the political party you support is the go to move of the media, with only a handful of exceptions. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 28, 2025

Which is why this writer calls them stenographers.

More than mental illness. pic.twitter.com/4osgiyey4v — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) August 28, 2025

Westman was messed up.

Minneapolis Catholic school shooter described himself as "Tired of being trans" and "wish I never brain washed myself". -SMH — Lisa (@politeracy) August 28, 2025

Democrats brainwashed him. They said Minnesota was a 'safe haven' where they'd fight to 'affirm' his gender.

Isn't it the most important fact and isn't that why the media is hiding that fact? — Andrea Kaye (@andreakayeshow) August 28, 2025

Yes

This is why I take the notion of wokeness being dead with a Dead Sea sized grain of salt. — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) August 28, 2025

It's not dead. Just dormant.

“Knew Her Target”



As always, the New York Times has one goal: protecting and defending their political ideology. They will do or say anything, no matter how absurd or misleading, to ensure that The Party is supported. And they wonder why nobody trusts them anymore. https://t.co/eAX51PgS1V — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 28, 2025

Political ideology uber alles.

No, our bar is set pretty low.

The phrase "anti-journalism" should be applied more frequently https://t.co/MdZOYjneaS — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 28, 2025

Yep.

The only thing the New York Times seemed dedicated to communicating in this is the shooter’s preferred gender identity. https://t.co/n08teM42Z4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 28, 2025

Truth and the rest is secondary.

I don't trust any news outlet that is more concerned with being accused of "misgendering" a murderer than it is with reporting the facts. Shameful. https://t.co/PWHVxONmA7 — Positively Entertaining LuckyEat-Anter 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@LuckyEatAnter) August 28, 2025

And as we told you earlier, some outlets are also okay with breaking their own corporate rules to hide the gender identity of the shooter, to protect the agenda, of course.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

