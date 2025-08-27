FLASHBACK: In Wake of Minneapolis Shooting, Let's Remember What State Dems SAID About...
MSNBC NatSec Analyst Suggests Video Games or Covid Might Have Radicalized the Shooter...
WATCH: Brave Young Man Shares Eyewitness Account of Minneapolis School Shooting
Jen Psaki Slithers Under the Lowest Bar With Repugnant Posts About MN Catholic...
MN Lt. Gov. Flanagan's 'Protect Trans Kids' Knife Shirt Looms Large After Trans...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Slammed for Mocking Prayer After the Catholic School Shooting
AOC's 'Broke' With $66K in Bank, $50K Debt, Yet Her Partner's Cash Stays...
'Despicable': CNN Analyst Talks About Guns and Again Proves Why These 'Experts' Should...
Ana Kasparian's Hypocrisy Exposed: Fumbles Debate with Scott Jennings, Blames Israel for H...
Where's the Lie, Spud? Brian Stelter Wants Everyone to Know He Can Read...
VIP
CBS News (!) Sinks Multiple Dem Talking Points About Trump's DC Crime Fighting...
Parents Beware ... CAIR's Curriculum: Erasing Jihad and Terrorism from Philly Schools' His...
President Trump, FBI Leaders Issue Statements After Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic Schoo...
CNN Made THIS the Spin Anyway After Cracker Barrel Management Caved to Bipartisan...

'What Americans Do You Mean?' Scott Jennings ENDS Abby Phillip's Latest Attack on D.C. Crime Clean Up

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 27, 2025
Townhall Media

The Left continues to wage war against the Trump administration in favor of criminals and their soft-on-crime policies.

In a new line of attack -- one that is bound to fail -- CNN's Abby Phillip says President Trump is using the military to 'attack Americans.'

Advertisement

Watch as Scott Jennings shuts down that argument with one simple question:

Law-abiding Americans are being protected by the president's tough-on-crime policies. The only ones being targeted are criminals.

A very divided country.

Recommended

FLASHBACK: In Wake of Minneapolis Shooting, Let's Remember What State Dems SAID About the Trans Community
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Bingo.

They have not been.

Yes.

 That's exactly what all this opposition is about.

It's a terrible argument.

Absolutely panicking.

Therein lies the difference.

Advertisement

She's working hard to sound like she's making a profound point.

Because reasons.

He always does.

They're not stupid, they're blinded by their hatred of Trump.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP CRIME DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FLASHBACK: In Wake of Minneapolis Shooting, Let's Remember What State Dems SAID About the Trans Community
Amy Curtis
Jen Psaki Slithers Under the Lowest Bar With Repugnant Posts About MN Catholic School Shooting
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC NatSec Analyst Suggests Video Games or Covid Might Have Radicalized the Shooter (Who Has Been ID'd)
Doug P.
MN Lt. Gov. Flanagan's 'Protect Trans Kids' Knife Shirt Looms Large After Trans Shooter's School Attack
justmindy
AOC's 'Broke' With $66K in Bank, $50K Debt, Yet Her Partner's Cash Stays a Total Mystery
justmindy
WATCH: Brave Young Man Shares Eyewitness Account of Minneapolis School Shooting
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

FLASHBACK: In Wake of Minneapolis Shooting, Let's Remember What State Dems SAID About the Trans Community Amy Curtis
Advertisement