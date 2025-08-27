'What Americans Do You Mean?' Scott Jennings ENDS Abby Phillip's Latest Attack on D.C. Crime Clean Up

The Left continues to wage war against the Trump administration in favor of criminals and their soft-on-crime policies.

In a new line of attack -- one that is bound to fail -- CNN's Abby Phillip says President Trump is using the military to 'attack Americans.'

Watch as Scott Jennings shuts down that argument with one simple question:

Phillip: The military isn’t supposed to be used against Americans.@ScottJenningsKY: “What kind of Americans do you mean? The ones that are m*rdering us, carjacking us, r*ping us, terrorizing our cities? You're saying it like he's creating an actual war against American… pic.twitter.com/AIyM19alCw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 27, 2025

Law-abiding Americans are being protected by the president's tough-on-crime policies. The only ones being targeted are criminals.

Both CNN/Phillips and Scott Jennings have totally opposing agendas don’t they. CNN & Democrat protect the illegal Immigrants & Criminals while Scott advocates for protecting Americans.

We’re living in a totally divided country in many ways. — Steven Kerwin (@StevenKerwin) August 27, 2025

A very divided country.

When are non-criminal Americans NOT "caught up in" all forms of armed law enforcement, such as the police? The reason Trump had to call in the national guard is because ordinary people were "caught up in" the consequences of their ordinary law enforcement officers being told not… — AmericanIPA8 (@AmericanIpa8) August 27, 2025

Bingo.

How have they been caught up in this exactly? — Johnny Murica 🪙 (@JohnnyMurica) August 27, 2025

They have not been.

She's scared that people will see crime rates falling and like it. — MEME THE LEFT (@memetheleft) August 27, 2025

Yes.

That's exactly what all this opposition is about.

Liberalism is a mental disorder. Look at the wheels turning in her head wondering how to sound intelligent without supporting criminal activity. Loser argument. — Alanis (@WhiteDogBabe) August 27, 2025

It's a terrible argument.

Democrats have been promising to tackle crime for decades, President Trump delivered results in 2 weeks so they’re panicking. https://t.co/6y7pNOCQpI — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) August 27, 2025

Absolutely panicking.

Its not being used against Americans. Its being used for Americans. https://t.co/aL6GVRNJ0I — Evangelist Tim Lee (@MarineTimLee) August 27, 2025

Therein lies the difference.

.@abbydphillip is the ultimate moron. Honestly, a normal person would have to work hard to be this stupid and biased, it comes naturally to her. https://t.co/oPE9TsdmcJ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 27, 2025

She's working hard to sound like she's making a profound point.

Why hasn't Abby Phillip complained about the National Guard being deployed in NYC in 2024 and their presence there since 9/11? https://t.co/iawSIOn3SU — Kate (@kate_p45) August 27, 2025

Because reasons.

I am not sure why this is so hard to understand? 🤷🏻‍♀️🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ @ScottJenningsKY explains it pretty well. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/PcV4YXa8G2 — TK Ledford (@ledfordtk) August 27, 2025

He always does.

The Left is twisted and screwed trying to explain why keeping crime on our streets is good for us….how stupid are these people? https://t.co/1MqVQ4Jjbv — Ed Clark (@Cwoclark82) August 27, 2025

They're not stupid, they're blinded by their hatred of Trump.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

