What Are They So Afraid Of? Reddit Mods Delete Another Post for Praising Lowered D.C. Crime

The Left is desperate to make sure the good news about President Trump's crackdown on D.C. crime doesn't become mainstream.

Not only is the legacy media either squashing stories or spinning them negatively -- like this story about D.C. kids going back to school (on streets free from homeless encampments and drug addicts) -- but social media is censoring platforms, too.

Advertisement

We told you the other day that Reddit mods were deleting posts that said anything positive about President Trump's crime policies, and they're doing it again:

"I finally feel safe in DC now"

[This post has been deleted by the moderators of r/washingtondc] pic.twitter.com/ix1W0CDuMT — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) August 26, 2025

Just incredible.

Never forget that it was this woman who destroyed Reddit. Ellen Pao. pic.twitter.com/KE3ntX9hr7 — TheSkepticalProthean (@IncelScholar) August 26, 2025

Sigh.

Woke women ruin everything.

Reddit moderators don't know what it's like to go outside, so they cannot comprehend this. — Dreams Uncharted (FREE comics in bio!) (@DreamsUnchartd) August 26, 2025

Where's the lie?

What reason could they possibly have to delete this? — J D8 (@gorillamonsoonn) August 26, 2025

Because ORANGE MAN BAD, and he can never get credit for doing good things.

I loath the days of adding qualifiers to everything I said to make sure the mob knew I was on their team. Now, I make it a point to never add qualifiers to what I say. Haven't done it since 2015.



I prefer that people assume im not on their team. — Jacob (@Str_Eng_Jake) August 26, 2025

The path to inner peace.

That sub is a cesspool of mental illness. — TTL Inc (@TTL_inc) August 26, 2025

That's most of Reddit, frankly.

Praising President Trump, even for undeniable good, is forbidden in Reddit's echo chamber. — Silent Majority (@risingsilent) August 26, 2025

Bingo.

Yup.

If Chicago doesn't want this then I hope Minneapolis can be next.



I want my city back. https://t.co/nbnnA0ergg — Mike Oliver (@mkeolver) August 26, 2025

This writer wouldn't object to a clean up of Milwaukee, frankly.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



