Donna Brazile Makes the Dumbest Argument Ever Pushing FOR MORE Violent Crime in...

What Are They So Afraid Of? Reddit Mods Delete Another Post for Praising Lowered D.C. Crime

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:10 PM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Tali Arbel

The Left is desperate to make sure the good news about President Trump's crackdown on D.C. crime doesn't become mainstream.

Not only is the legacy media either squashing stories or spinning them negatively -- like this story about D.C. kids going back to school (on streets free from homeless encampments and drug addicts) -- but social media is censoring platforms, too.

We told you the other day that Reddit mods were deleting posts that said anything positive about President Trump's crime policies, and they're doing it again:

Just incredible.

Sigh.

Woke women ruin everything.

Where's the lie?

Because ORANGE MAN BAD, and he can never get credit for doing good things.

The path to inner peace.

That's most of Reddit, frankly.

Bingo.

Yup.

This writer wouldn't object to a clean up of Milwaukee, frankly.

