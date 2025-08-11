Redditors in a Frenzy: Trump’s DC Cleanup Plan Sparks Outrage and Rapid Censorship on Left-Leaning Forums

Earlier today, we told you about Trump's upcoming announcement pertaining to cleaning up Washington DC. Apparently, the Redditors are taking the news very hard. Poor baby Leftists. Reddit is known to be swarmed by Leftists, but one would think keeping DC safer would not have them in such a lather. One would be wrong.

A DC reddit user said “it’s okay to want lower crime”…and their post lasted barely 11 minutes before other users removed it 👇 pic.twitter.com/hXghwYHrDf — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 10, 2025

They were actually so mad, they had this post taken down within minutes. Yes, this perfectly reasonable post was too much for their sensibilities. Apparently, they can deal with carjackings and assault, but don't you dare suggest homeless people be taken off the streets and criminals be locked away in jails.

It takes a truly brainwashed person to think that it’s offensive to say “Lower crime is good” — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 10, 2025

This subreddit is full of clinically insane people



They think federalizing DC means Trump will shut down the city parks, local bars, and even the Reddit channel itself 😂 pic.twitter.com/knXPqkmEZV — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 10, 2025

They have to stay in a constant state of panic or they don't feel whole.

The capture of the municipal subreddits by insane leftoids is a serious problem. — pdb (@pdb5906tsw) August 10, 2025

Normal people don't want to comment because they know the crazy commies will ambush them and downvote them to hell.

90% of the time I visit reddit, I leave feeling numb. It's hard to describe, but there's a systemic lack of moral clarity that is just depressing to observe. — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) August 10, 2025

Oh, they are seriously misled over there.

the dc subreddit is a cesspool of people who need to touch grass



huge fan of the guy who spent his free time writing a song about martial law tho — Sarah Selip (@SarahSelip) August 10, 2025

If the cities run by Democrats solved their crime problems? Yeah, they's be inhabited by people who vote Republican.



The "flight" benefited Democratic politicians. And now you know why Democratic politicians love rising crime rates. And will NEVER do anything to roll them… — Seward’s Folly was no folly (@Dancedandsung) August 10, 2025

The Democrats are incapable of solving problems.

The Portland subreddit splintered into two subreddits because users got tired of the anarchy in the streets and started saying enough is enough. I’m not sure which one is the “we’re sick of this” and which one is the “less police will somehow fix the anarchy.” Too tired to figure… — Bill Thomas (@wcwhotline9900) August 10, 2025

And Reddit is the *primary* source for AI 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Famous Frank Pharma Czar™🇻🇦🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@rphfrank) August 10, 2025

That's terrifying.

We will never coexist with Redditors. Deport them all. — Amazing Amy (@amymakesamess) August 10, 2025

A cornerstone of marxism is the need for there to be massive crime so that the people remain weak, fearful, and easier to control.



Marxism and the Democrats who follow it are truly evil people. — torquemada (@torquemada70421) August 11, 2025

Keep the people terrified and compliant.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.



