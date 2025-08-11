Redditors in a Frenzy: Trump’s DC Cleanup Plan Sparks Outrage and Rapid Censorship on Left-Leaning Forums

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 7:50 AM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Tali Arbel

Earlier today, we told you about Trump's upcoming announcement pertaining to cleaning up Washington DC. Apparently, the Redditors are taking the news very hard. Poor baby Leftists. Reddit is known to be swarmed by Leftists, but one would think keeping DC safer would not have them in such a lather. One would be wrong. 

They were actually so mad, they had this post taken down within minutes. Yes, this perfectly reasonable post was too much for their sensibilities. Apparently, they can deal with carjackings and assault, but don't you dare suggest homeless people be taken off the streets and criminals be locked away in jails. 

They have to stay in a constant state of panic or they don't feel whole.

Normal people don't want to comment because they know the crazy commies will ambush them and downvote them to hell. 

Oh, they are seriously misled over there. 

The Democrats are incapable of solving problems. 

That's terrifying.

Keep the people terrified and compliant. 

