Trump to DC's Troublemakers: Don't Go Away Mad, Just Go Away—Homeless Get New Digs, Criminals Get Cuffs

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on August 10, 2025
Townhall/Spencer Brown

President Trump has big plans for our nation's Capitol and it appears he is done playing nice.

President Trump says they will find places for the homeless population to live, but it can't be at the Capitol any longer. In addition, he doesn't plan to overlook crime and go soft on criminals anymore. He says they are going to jail. Good.

Those who live and work in DC have a right to a safe environment and tourists should be able to tour national monuments and feel safe.

It shouldn't be.

People want to feel safe. Enough of trying to appease the Left. Normal people want a return to a family friendly America. 

Of course they will. They want every city to be a dystopian nightmare.

Fingers crossed.

Obviously!

This would be a tremendous public service.

Leadership that is more than just pithy sound bites. What a concept!

