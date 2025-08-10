Trump to DC's Troublemakers: Don't Go Away Mad, Just Go Away—Homeless Get New Digs, Criminals Get Cuffs

President Trump has big plans for our nation's Capitol and it appears he is done playing nice.

Trump: The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don't have to move out. We're going to put you in jail where you belong. It's all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from… pic.twitter.com/pHximFGslD — Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2025

President Trump says they will find places for the homeless population to live, but it can't be at the Capitol any longer. In addition, he doesn't plan to overlook crime and go soft on criminals anymore. He says they are going to jail. Good.

Spot on. DC is a mess and those in political control have done little to protect those working, living or visiting. — Paul Cummings (@PaulCummings007) August 10, 2025

Those who live and work in DC have a right to a safe environment and tourists should be able to tour national monuments and feel safe.

Fascinating that this is controversial — djsenseix (@djsenseix) August 10, 2025

It shouldn't be.

If Trump actually does this, he shouldn't be carved into Mt Rushmore...



We should carve a Mt Trump to honor him pic.twitter.com/GsNXrcqn2u — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 10, 2025

This is the way…



Screw “optics”



Optics is just code for how do we appease the whiney woke left



The people aren’t playing the optics game anymore. Woke is dead. Time to just do what is right and makes sense.



No more playing games. — Chef Nazty (@ChefNazty) August 10, 2025

People want to feel safe. Enough of trying to appease the Left. Normal people want a return to a family friendly America.

DC should be the cleanest and safest city in America.



Triple the penalty for crimes committed in DC. — Matt (@MattWi) August 10, 2025

Can't wait for the libs to lose their minds about stopping crime — Jefferson Smith (@smithgoestowash) August 10, 2025

Of course they will. They want every city to be a dystopian nightmare.

It will be the model for all cities to follow. — WrySmile (@wrysmile3) August 10, 2025

Absolutely. The state of our Capital City is shameful. Make crime hurt again… — Fred&Ginger… 🇮🇱 (@FredOakland) August 10, 2025

@TheDemocrats you will not be a party within the next 3 to 5 years. What will be left is an Uber Islamic party socialist party and then sensible Democrats will become Republicans. — Baron Gilles de Rais (@BaronRais) August 10, 2025

Fingers crossed.

We need to carve a Mt. More Trump. https://t.co/vGoHpSG6Ep — cobra (@cobracommandr15) August 10, 2025

Obviously!

Trump is REMOVING the homeless out of DC.



This is the way. pic.twitter.com/tKJLd4QgrK — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) August 10, 2025

WE WANT OUR CAPITAL BACK! Thank you, President Trump! — James Fishback (@j_fishback) August 10, 2025

While he’s at it, can he get rid of all the red light and speed cameras in DC? Pretty sure most residents would applaud that. @POTUS — BasedLeprechaun (@BasedLeprechaun) August 10, 2025

This would be a tremendous public service.

I voted for exactly this type of leadership: a leader with a spine. He has zero effs to give, and I am so grateful for that. — IDontCareBear (@Bear081717) August 10, 2025

Leadership that is more than just pithy sound bites. What a concept!

