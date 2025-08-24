ABC News Fails to Tug at Our Heartstrings With Illegal Immigrant Back-to-School Sob Story

Earlier today, we told you about NBC News playing the sympathy card about illegal immigrant day laborers forced to choose between earning a living and deportation -- ignoring the fact that they're breaking federal immigration law.

It's the media's playbook: run sympathetic stories about illegal immigrants in the service of their DNC overlords, and NBC News isn't alone.

ABC News played the same game with a back-to-school sob story about immigrant families:

Many of the nation’s school districts are returning to the classroom with immigrant families fearful of the Trump administration's targeting of undocumented migrants, according to educators, experts and parents who spoke to ABC News. https://t.co/0kjJzO9wz4 — ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2025

Here's more:

Many of the nation’s school districts are returning to the classroom with immigrant families fearful of the Trump administration's targeting of undocumented migrants, according to educators, experts and parents who spoke to ABC News. Los Angeles and Chicago’s school districts -- the nation’s second- and third-largest public school systems, respectively -- have returned with new guidance and protections for immigrant families wary of the federal government’s measures to curb illegal immigration. Chicago Public Schools (CPS) said it will prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents or federal law enforcement from accessing its facilities unless the agents produce a criminal warrant signed by a federal judge.

There's a very simple solution to this: don't break immigration law.

Migrants implies they are transitory. These are aliens by the legal definition. And they are here in violation of law, not simply without documents as “undocumented” implies. As such they are illegal aliens. Actually reading Title 8 would help. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) August 24, 2025

ABC News won't do actual journalism.

What about this “undocumented migrant” @ABC? Planning to cover this? pic.twitter.com/5h0iz79ep5 — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) August 24, 2025

What about the families of his victims?

"Immigrant families" or as we normies call them(and pursuant to federal law) illegal aliens. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) August 24, 2025

This is why media popularity is in the gutter.

They can self deport and receive $1,000 to do it. There's no need to be fearful. Just get out. — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) August 24, 2025

This.

And whole families can go.

If only they had entered the country legally.



If only. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 24, 2025

If only.

Why don’t the adults in these families self deport the entire family back to their home countries if they’re so fearful? Try to enter legally at a later time. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 24, 2025

Self-deporting is the way you can legally try to immigrate legally.

The Orwellian abuse of language is something, no?

And just like that, the media admits illegals do access public benefits after all https://t.co/K4zNLn4si4 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 24, 2025

We were told this didn't happen.

Illegals do access and take advantage of all of the programs designed and paid for your children. ABC admits it here. https://t.co/k7fhS1Kryy — BDO (@BDO73090) August 24, 2025

That thing that didn't happening is happening.

I love reading all the comments. This is why legacy media is tanking…



No one listens to their crap anymore.

Their fear mongering doesn’t work. Their gaslighting our emotions doesn’t work.



They’re cooked.

No one give a s**t what you think or say: DEPORT! https://t.co/TPeTTgpte9 — Amastris (@AmastrisDratwka) August 24, 2025

This is what we voted for.

