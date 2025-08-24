ABC News Fails to Tug at Our Heartstrings With Illegal Immigrant Back-to-School Sob Story

Beat the Press: Putin Pressure? JD Vance Enjoys Regular Trouncing of Kristen Welker’s...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 24, 2025
Journalism meme

Earlier today, we told you about NBC News playing the sympathy card about illegal immigrant day laborers forced to choose between earning a living and deportation -- ignoring the fact that they're breaking federal immigration law.

It's the media's playbook: run sympathetic stories about illegal immigrants in the service of their DNC overlords, and NBC News isn't alone.

ABC News played the same game with a back-to-school sob story about immigrant families:

Here's more:

Many of the nation’s school districts are returning to the classroom with immigrant families fearful of the Trump administration's targeting of undocumented migrants, according to educators, experts and parents who spoke to ABC News.

Los Angeles and Chicago’s school districts -- the nation’s second- and third-largest public school systems, respectively -- have returned with new guidance and protections for immigrant families wary of the federal government’s measures to curb illegal immigration.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) said it will prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents or federal law enforcement from accessing its facilities unless the agents produce a criminal warrant signed by a federal judge.

There's a very simple solution to this: don't break immigration law.

ABC News won't do actual journalism.

What about the families of his victims?

This is why media popularity is in the gutter.

This.

And whole families can go.

If only.

Self-deporting is the way you can legally try to immigrate legally.

The Orwellian abuse of language is something, no?

We were told this didn't happen.

That thing that didn't happening is happening.

This is what we voted for.

