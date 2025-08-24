After Quitting WaPo Over Editorial Policy, Jonathan Capehart Complains About Cracker Barre...
JOURNALISM FAIL: NBC News Fails to Play the Sympathy Card Over CA Day Laborers Being Targeted by ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on August 24, 2025
ImgFlip

The media are no longer objective journalists. They haven't been for a very long time. They are propagandists and stenographers for the DNC.

Which is why NBC News writes stories like this:

Seriously?

Here's more:

At least two Home Depot parking lots in the Los Angeles area were targeted Friday amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. Day laborers were detained in North Hollywood and Alhambra as organizers shouted demanding to see warrants and attempted to obtain as much information as possible from handcuffed workers.

The scene has become familiar this summer to day laborers, who are desperate to maintain a steady income in a local economy still recovering from January's wildfires and the rising cost of building materials caused by tariffs.

They wait in parking lots each morning, hoping to earn a day’s wage or, if they’re lucky, get hired for a long-term project that could mean weeks or months of steady pay.

That's pathetic, even for NBC News.

Yes, it is.

Yes, it is.

They sure can.

It's all about power and control.

If only.

We did vote for this.

And NBC News wants us to feel bad about this.

Self-deportation is the key to undoing the mess the BIden-Harris administration got us in.

Yup.

We do not despise journalists enough.

Making it difficult to stay here will get people to self-deport, and that's fine by us.

They don't get away with this on X anymore.

That is absolutely the point.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

