JOURNALISM FAIL: NBC News Fails to Play the Sympathy Card Over CA Day Laborers Being Targeted by ICE

The media are no longer objective journalists. They haven't been for a very long time. They are propagandists and stenographers for the DNC.

Which is why NBC News writes stories like this:

The sight of masked federal agents in tactical gear descending on Home Depots across Southern California is forcing undocumented day laborers to weigh earning badly needed income against the risk of being arrested or deported. https://t.co/Pm9H9vMfcr — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 24, 2025

Seriously?

Here's more:

At least two Home Depot parking lots in the Los Angeles area were targeted Friday amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. Day laborers were detained in North Hollywood and Alhambra as organizers shouted demanding to see warrants and attempted to obtain as much information as possible from handcuffed workers. The scene has become familiar this summer to day laborers, who are desperate to maintain a steady income in a local economy still recovering from January's wildfires and the rising cost of building materials caused by tariffs. They wait in parking lots each morning, hoping to earn a day’s wage or, if they’re lucky, get hired for a long-term project that could mean weeks or months of steady pay.

That's pathetic, even for NBC News.

They’re here illegally. This is simple math. — Kron (@Kronykal) August 24, 2025

Yes, it is.

That’s the point — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 24, 2025

Yes, it is.

They can receive $1000 tax-free by self-deporting. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 24, 2025

They sure can.

Maybe if the Dems hadn’t been so greedy on wanting to use the illegals as pawns for their skewing of the census they could have worked to slow immigration enough to help those eligible getting their naturalization process finished.



Power and control was more important to them… — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) August 24, 2025

It's all about power and control.

If only they had entered the country legally.



If only. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 24, 2025

If only.

We did vote for this.

People violating the law must decide between arrest, committing more crime, News at 11. https://t.co/hZSpNpoFbc — Kyle Shideler (@ShidelerK) August 24, 2025

And NBC News wants us to feel bad about this.

this is a good thing. they must find it too difficult to stay so they leave and go back to their own country voluntarily. https://t.co/jQ5NxupL0m — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) August 24, 2025

Self-deportation is the key to undoing the mess the BIden-Harris administration got us in.

I mean there is another option! https://t.co/6nmdpgrPoF — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 24, 2025

Yup.

You think you hate them enough. But you really don't. https://t.co/NjtprkzRFA — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) August 24, 2025

We do not despise journalists enough.

These high-profile raids are working exactly as intended: create fear and uncertainty, make illegals know they face a genuine risk of deportation at any time. Why go to the trouble of rounding every illegal up if you can make most of them leave voluntarily? https://t.co/PI4ixyWKbB — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) August 24, 2025

Making it difficult to stay here will get people to self-deport, and that's fine by us.

I love how news outlets will post stories like this to blatantly try and drum up sympathy for illegal immigrants. They can't even be bothered to pretend to be objective.



And, OFC, this hellsite calls them out on their BS. This ain't Blooski. LOL https://t.co/S1b34dWHEL — Spencer Corbyn (@spencercorbyn1) August 24, 2025

They don't get away with this on X anymore.

I think that was the point https://t.co/5fS3f16RGa — Danster 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DavikaDan) August 24, 2025

That is absolutely the point.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

