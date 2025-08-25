DNC Meeting Speaker Asks Dems NOT to Take the Bait About These Crimes...
Dems Issue Threat of Maryland Governor Redrawing Congressional Maps (Yeah, About That...)

'You're Not Getting Me!' NC Mom Tracks Down Venice Pickpocket to Get Her Stuff Back (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
August 25, 2025
Sarah D.

This is epic. There are no other words to describe it.

A North Carolina woman was on vacation in Venice, Italy, when she was targeted by pickpockets who took several of her things, including credit cards and passports.

But thanks to the Apple 'Find My' feature, she was able to track her AirPods and find the thief, who instantly learned she'd picked the wrong pocket.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

The mother of 8 tracked down the suspect by using the ‘Find My’ app to locate the missing AirPods and her passport.

'I have eight kids, you’re not getting to me,' she told the suspected thief.

Okay, we have to pause here to laugh out loud at this. Any woman with eight children is a force to be reckoned with.

The post continues:

Right before the girls were arrested, one of them smacked the mom with a purse which had a metal water bottle in it.
'So my mom had a massive gash on her head, and it was bleeding everywhere. She got a black eye from it, and the girls were arrested. And then my mom had to go to the hospital and get some stitches,' the mother’s daughter, Karis McElroy said.

The mom ended up getting her passport and credit cards back.

This woman is a beast.

An absolute beast.

Not having a passport makes getting back home very difficult.

LMAO.

Just perfect.

As they should.

This could've been avoided by not stealing things from a tourist.

They sure can be.

Yes, it is.

Smart men.

We would not let him walk away.

God bless the USA.

Mom of three boys here, and yeah. She gets it, too.

