'You're Not Getting Me!' NC Mom Tracks Down Venice Pickpocket to Get Her Stuff Back (WATCH)

This is epic. There are no other words to describe it.

A North Carolina woman was on vacation in Venice, Italy, when she was targeted by pickpockets who took several of her things, including credit cards and passports.

But thanks to the Apple 'Find My' feature, she was able to track her AirPods and find the thief, who instantly learned she'd picked the wrong pocket.

WATCH:

North Carolina woman yanks the hair of a young pickpocket in Venice, Italy, causing the suspected thief to have a screaming meltdown.



The mother of 8 tracked down the suspect by using the ‘Find My’ app to locate the missing AirPods and her passport.



“I have eight kids, you’re… pic.twitter.com/grIelr9rjj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2025

The entire post reads:

The mother of 8 tracked down the suspect by using the ‘Find My’ app to locate the missing AirPods and her passport. 'I have eight kids, you’re not getting to me,' she told the suspected thief.

Okay, we have to pause here to laugh out loud at this. Any woman with eight children is a force to be reckoned with.

The post continues:

Right before the girls were arrested, one of them smacked the mom with a purse which had a metal water bottle in it.

'So my mom had a massive gash on her head, and it was bleeding everywhere. She got a black eye from it, and the girls were arrested. And then my mom had to go to the hospital and get some stitches,' the mother’s daughter, Karis McElroy said. The mom ended up getting her passport and credit cards back. This woman is a beast.

An absolute beast.

Yeah... most of us aren't passive when it comes to theft. Europeans accept that stuff and I find it odd.



I have noticed in our cities, pick pockets aren't really a widespread phenomenon. I think it's that way for a reason. — Adam B. Coleman, Proud Father & Imperfect Man (@wrong_speak) August 25, 2025

Not having a passport makes getting back home very difficult.

Eight kids? That’s not a mom, that’s a Navy SEAL with a minivan. — OneStepCollective (@OneStepCol) August 25, 2025

LMAO.

Italian thief: *screams psychotically*

American woman: "I've got 8 kids, you ain't getting to me."



Spectacular. 😂 — NO CONTEXT MEME (@ssmb291_) August 25, 2025

Just perfect.

Do not mess with North Carolina women.



They will hunt you down. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 25, 2025

As they should.

Some stupid old Karen from the US shouldn't be placing her hands harshly on a young pretty like this. Keep American nonsense out of these countries. She could have hurt her neck. — MachoHulkWarrior86 (@HulkWarrior86) August 25, 2025

This could've been avoided by not stealing things from a tourist.

North Carolinians are sweet - but don’t test us. Our come to Jesus meetings can get rough. 💁🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/79oYjfQJiR — Cassie Clark (@dogwoodblooms) August 25, 2025

They sure can be.

Europeans are uncomfortable about it, but the American reaction to pickpocketing is the correct one. https://t.co/N2hLVG85E9 — Michael Hettrick (@HettrickMichael) August 25, 2025

Yes, it is.

Men raised in the south know better than to provoke a southern woman. https://t.co/wVnyPoHXri — Hank Campbell (@HankCampbell) August 25, 2025

Smart men.

Several years ago I was in Barcelona and a dude grabbed my wallet off of a table on a street cafe I was at and just casually walked off like nbd. He thought I’d just sit there and let him walk away lol https://t.co/oRfquECaoV — Bryan Beal 🎧 (@bryanrbeal) August 25, 2025

We would not let him walk away.

The French government had to tell Americans visiting for the Olympics to stop beating up pickpockets, love to see it https://t.co/u6fTTXyaeO — Sneaky (@Sneakyone75) August 25, 2025

God bless the USA.

This mom of 6 gets every ounce of this. https://t.co/nPMuEQQ4E6 — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) August 25, 2025

Mom of three boys here, and yeah. She gets it, too.

