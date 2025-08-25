Oh, the Irony! Check Out Why a Lawyer for Kilmar Abrego Garcia Says...
Your Race Card Has Been Declined: Al Sharpton Says Trump's Crime Crackdown Unfairly...
Ex-Meta Executive Nick Clegg's Sleepless Nights: Regretting Facebook's Trump Ban Blunder
You'll Be NOT SHOCKED to Learn CA Senator Scott Wiener Is LYING About...
VIP
WaPo, Finger Claps, and the 'Queer Ballroom Scene': Why the Media is Dead...
DNC Meeting Speaker Asks Dems NOT to Take the Bait About These Crimes...
'You're Not Getting Me!' NC Mom Tracks Down Venice Pickpocket to Get Her...
We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home...
Bill Melugin Notes CNN's Determined to Ensure 'the Maryland Man Brand Lives On'
Maryland Gov Wes Moore Unintentionally Pins Baltimore’s Crime Woes on Decades of Democrat...
Masterpiece: X User Creates the PERFECT Troll for the Cracker Barrel Rebrand Brouhaha
Florida Weigh Stations Now Doubling As ICE Sting Ops to Snag Non-Citizen Truckers...
Tim Walz Openly Fantasizes About What America Would Look Like If Kamala Had...
The Internet Is Forever: ABC's Jonathan Karl Gets the 'Then and Now' Treatment...

DENIAL: Scott Jennings Notes Dems Keep Digging an Electoral Hole With Their Pro-Crime Positions (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 25, 2025
Sarah D.

Since President Trump began enforcing laws in D.C. and actually arresting criminals, the city has turned a corner. There have been zero -- yes, ZERO -- homicides for several days.

Advertisement

For a variety of reasons, the Democratic Party has their knickers in a twist about this, because a) they hate President Trump and have to oppose anything he does and b) they love criminals and the chaos crime causes and c) they aren't impacted by their soft-on-crime policies.

Unfortunately for Democrats, voters like living in safe cities and are fed up with crime, homelessness, and the blight those things bring.

Scott Jennings notes that Democrats keep digging themselves into a deeper hole on the issue instead of just admitting President Trump is right.

WATCH:

He's right.

Ouch.

He's trying.

Recommended

We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Where's the lie?

They will do whatever it takes to tear down society and rebuild it in their image, including letting people die to achieve that goal.

The Left hates common sense.

That's called projection.

Time and again, they walk right into the traps he sets.

Advertisement

We sure are.

Voters are tuning out the 'ORANGE MAN BAD' arguments of the Democrats.

He could teach a class on this.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOMELESSNESS LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'You're Not Getting Me!' NC Mom Tracks Down Venice Pickpocket to Get Her Stuff Back (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Your Race Card Has Been Declined: Al Sharpton Says Trump's Crime Crackdown Unfairly Targets Black Mayors
Amy Curtis
Ex-Meta Executive Nick Clegg's Sleepless Nights: Regretting Facebook's Trump Ban Blunder
justmindy
You'll Be NOT SHOCKED to Learn CA Senator Scott Wiener Is LYING About Florida 'Banning' Anne Frank Book
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders Amy Curtis
Advertisement