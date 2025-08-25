DENIAL: Scott Jennings Notes Dems Keep Digging an Electoral Hole With Their Pro-Crime Positions (WATCH)

Since President Trump began enforcing laws in D.C. and actually arresting criminals, the city has turned a corner. There have been zero -- yes, ZERO -- homicides for several days.

For a variety of reasons, the Democratic Party has their knickers in a twist about this, because a) they hate President Trump and have to oppose anything he does and b) they love criminals and the chaos crime causes and c) they aren't impacted by their soft-on-crime policies.

Unfortunately for Democrats, voters like living in safe cities and are fed up with crime, homelessness, and the blight those things bring.

Scott Jennings notes that Democrats keep digging themselves into a deeper hole on the issue instead of just admitting President Trump is right.

WATCH:

Democrats are in full-blown DENIAL about the hole they have dug for themselves with American voters with their radical pro-crime policies.



Need receipts? Dems currently have 4.5 MILLION voter registration deficit in 30 states from 2020-2024 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HEmHrFFLJX — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 25, 2025

He's right.

Ouch.

Please educate Abbey Phillip on this. Thank you. — Roy Parret (@RoyParret) August 25, 2025

He's trying.

Where's the lie?

These people are social, intersectional marxists - brainwashed by decades of academia. They want to tear it all down. Of course they are in 'denial.' They don't live in reality. — BobKnarly (@BobKnarly111) August 25, 2025

They will do whatever it takes to tear down society and rebuild it in their image, including letting people die to achieve that goal.

Never overestimate evil when its back is against a wall … And the wall is Common Sense. — David Nommensen (@NommensenDavid) August 25, 2025

The Left hates common sense.

Holy cope what did I just watch? Did this man really try to say with the straight face that Donald Trump has cratered? Lord let them continue saying things like this all the way up to the next presidential election! Wow. Just wow. — StarWreck (@StarWreckDaily) August 25, 2025

That's called projection.

It’s hilarious that Trump keeps making democrats take the unpopular side of every policy 🤣 — Raphael™️ (@RaphTMNTtm) August 25, 2025

Time and again, they walk right into the traps he sets.

The country is fed up with Democrats trying to spin bad guys into good guys and good guys into bad guys… https://t.co/u2IZBNv0L5 — 🇺🇸Bumpy7🇺🇸 (@GlockyTop47) August 25, 2025

We sure are.

If your stated goal is to rebuild

trust with voters, it's unwise

to start your segment with-

Donald Trump and the

Republicans have cratered.



This is low IQ on full display. https://t.co/sFB7g1muSH — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) August 25, 2025

Voters are tuning out the 'ORANGE MAN BAD' arguments of the Democrats.

Thank @ScottPresler for PA results. His @EarlyVoteAction organization is killing it in that key swing state.



I worry Scott that dunking on Lefties at CNN is like shooting fish in a barrel, and isn't all that hard.



But oh my, you do it so well. 😆 https://t.co/UxRp3jVXq9 — Jeff Bernard ✝️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@JeffBernard1) August 25, 2025

He could teach a class on this.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



