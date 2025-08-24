You're Doing Great, Hakeem! Watch As Dem Leader Tries, Fails to Spin Democratic Voter Registration Drop

Four days ago, the New York Times reported that the Democratic Party is hemorrhaging voters. Across 30 states, the Democrats lost ground to the Republican Party in every single one.

This is, undoubtedly, the result of the Democrats going all-in on the insanity. They've consistently taken the losing side on every major political issue, and spend more time attacking President Trump than addressing the concerns of their constituents.

So that explains why it took Hakeem Jeffries 96 hours to come up with a response to this crisis, and the best he could do was ... blame Florida and Texas.

WATCH:

CNN exposes Democrat voter registration catastrophe across 30 states



Democrat 'Leader' Hakeem Jeffries blames Florida and Texas...Texas doesn't have partisan voter registration and wasn't part of NYTimes study



Delusional 'leadership' pic.twitter.com/EcoG19RlqE — NRCC (@NRCC) August 24, 2025

As the NRCC points out, Texas wasn't even part of this report.

Great job, Hakeem.

The problem is not that Democrats haven't spent enough time and money in Florida and Texas, it's that they suck as a party and voters see it.

Texas doesn’t even register by party. — Lester Tellez (@onpointpolitics) August 24, 2025

Hakeem doesn't realize this.

They are so stupid they believe their own rhetoric. Imagine believing anything these people say. — TJD (@troyd1000) August 24, 2025

If Jeffries told us the sky was blue, we'd go outside to check for ourselves.

Seems like a lot of the data shows that Republicans have gained huge in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. — Ari Fantis (@rprez2012) August 24, 2025

Perhaps ignoring the North Carolina victims of those hurricanes was a bad move on the part of Democrats, no?

🤣🤣🤣🤣

Same old tired politics where they totally disregard their own faults — DesiDesign (@DesiKADesign) August 24, 2025

They have done precisely zero minutes of self-reflection since 2016.

Democrat here. You are fascists and should be stripped of any and all power, but you must be very comfortable knowing the opposition is led by this useless empty suit — bobfromhome (@RiseOfBob) August 24, 2025

Hahahaha. That's your party. Useless.

Several days for Dems to come up with a response to the red registration shift story — this is not a good one https://t.co/x9liVxp6OJ — David Weigel (@daveweigel) August 24, 2025

Not good at all.

Jeffries and Schumer suck so bad and where is Ken Martin right now? https://t.co/EHzImskVUM — Steve Butts (@SteveB5477) August 24, 2025

The Chair of the DNC is MIA.

Jeffries is a terrible communicator. Let’s just be honest here. https://t.co/511dtqYV9I — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) August 24, 2025

We won't argue that point.

May he remain in his current post for decades https://t.co/lRyxwBlnnq — Pierce (@_piercewillans) August 24, 2025

Please. Keep him there, Dems.

On Election Day 2020, there was nearly 750,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in Pennsylvania. Today, there are about 53,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans. So no, it’s not because of Florida and Texas. https://t.co/7PX9rI6hYW — Jeremiah Poff (@JJ_Poff) August 24, 2025

This is why Gavin Newsom's team making light of the Butler, PA, assassination attempt -- where Pennsylvanian Corey Comperatore was killed -- is going to cost Dems in the Keystone State.

Texas doesn’t even register by party. This guy is not fit to serve as the speaker of the house whatsoever https://t.co/3qAIjy4rLZ — Lester Tellez (@onpointpolitics) August 24, 2025

He should remain in his leadership role. He's doing great!

If you're a Republican.

Hakeem Jeffries can’t see the problem because Hakeem Jeffries is the problem https://t.co/RAbSLgO6RA — Childish Bongino (@jeremysaul) August 24, 2025

YUP.

Dems continue to make excuses and take an "it ain't broke, don't fix it approach" even though the party is literally hemorrhaging voters.



I think it's time for a change. https://t.co/aZxksgDeCH — Joe Calvello (@the_vello) August 24, 2025

Here's the problem, though. The Democrats are so beholden to their dangerous, radical base that they can't really change to appeal to normal voters. The base literally demands violence and bloodshed to pass a radical agenda; what Democrat is going to risk ticking them off?

And they can't allow themselves to give President Trump a win on any issue, so they have to oppose, deflect, and lie while ignoring the very real problems the Democratic Party has.

