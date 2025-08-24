You're Doing Great, Hakeem! Watch As Dem Leader Tries, Fails to Spin Democratic Voter Registration Drop

This Is Why They LOSE: Hakeem Jeffries Shows Dems Have No Platform Outside...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 24, 2025
Twitchy

Four days ago, the New York Times reported that the Democratic Party is hemorrhaging voters. Across 30 states, the Democrats lost ground to the Republican Party in every single one. 

Advertisement

This is, undoubtedly, the result of the Democrats going all-in on the insanity. They've consistently taken the losing side on every major political issue, and spend more time attacking President Trump than addressing the concerns of their constituents.

So that explains why it took Hakeem Jeffries 96 hours to come up with a response to this crisis, and the best he could do was ... blame Florida and Texas.

WATCH:

As the NRCC points out, Texas wasn't even part of this report.

Great job, Hakeem.

The problem is not that Democrats haven't spent enough time and money in Florida and Texas, it's that they suck as a party and voters see it.

Hakeem doesn't realize this.

If Jeffries told us the sky was blue, we'd go outside to check for ourselves.

Perhaps ignoring the North Carolina victims of those hurricanes was a bad move on the part of Democrats, no?

They have done precisely zero minutes of self-reflection since 2016.

Hahahaha. That's your party. Useless.

Not good at all.

The Chair of the DNC is MIA.

We won't argue that point.

Please. Keep him there, Dems.

This is why Gavin Newsom's team making light of the Butler, PA, assassination attempt -- where Pennsylvanian Corey Comperatore was killed -- is going to cost Dems in the Keystone State.

He should remain in his leadership role. He's doing great!

If you're a Republican.

YUP.

Here's the problem, though. The Democrats are so beholden to their dangerous, radical base that they can't really change to appeal to normal voters. The base literally demands violence and bloodshed to pass a radical agenda; what Democrat is going to risk ticking them off?

And they can't allow themselves to give President Trump a win on any issue, so they have to oppose, deflect, and lie while ignoring the very real problems the Democratic Party has.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

