Get Wrecked! David Weigel Tries to Blame 2020 Census Troubles on Trump, Gets Fact-Checked by EVERYONE

There were issues with the 2020 Census, and the Republicans got short-changed (by design) in the process. Now that Republicans are fighting back, the Left doesn't like that.

Oh well. Tough cookies.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pointed this out yesterday during an interview on Fox News:

DeSantis: We got shortchanged in the last census. That was the Biden Administration’s doing. We are asking them award us another seat, that would trigger a new map. pic.twitter.com/VXAW7v4hSQ — Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2025

And Semafor journo David Weigel tried to dunk on him.

"Who was president in 2020," the hardest question in politics. https://t.co/NzlZZwojlx — David Weigel (@daveweigel) August 24, 2025

Oh, David. You done backed the wrong horse here.

Dave is is completely disingenuous & you know better. The Census Department fought with Trump & slow walked finishing the data until Biden took office. Then less than 24 hours after taking office Biden moved to "fix census" & undercounted FL & TX while overcounting NY, RI & MA. pic.twitter.com/sVOjfVL8QZ — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) August 24, 2025

He does not know better.

Please note the date, David.

What an odd thing to say. pic.twitter.com/2RNxQouFTQ — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) August 24, 2025

So odd.

It’s cute how Dave likes to pretend that federal departments all over the government weren’t actively trying to sabotage or ignore working under the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/gFYMOlvQ7i — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) August 24, 2025

It's adorable, isn't it?

I'll tell you what Davey boy... if I had this many replies that were kicking my teeth in. I'd log the f*** off and delete my account. — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) August 24, 2025

That would be the smart move here. But, as we've seen, David is not smart.

This is a great example of the danger of our hyper partisan media today.



Weigel is a smart guy, he knows apportionment happened in 2021 under Biden. But he doesn’t care, giving his leftist partisan supporters a gotcha tweet to repost is what pays the bills these days. https://t.co/dnzc6KwKuB — Squib (@squib09) August 24, 2025

Correct.

The person who coined the phrase "Cs get degrees" was talking about journalism majors https://t.co/w7oNQDBVXb — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) August 24, 2025

Where's the lie?

Math doesn't lie. But people do. You should actually investigate the facts before you make false statements.



Question is, are you lying or are you too lazy a journalist to bother investigating the facts? https://t.co/2tdoMKt9fo pic.twitter.com/U5E8CJXwOb — 🇨🇦🇺🇸Catarina 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@CatVanBeest) August 24, 2025

Why do we have to pick just one when 'both' is a perfectly acceptable answer?

LoL

Dave is trying to punch above his class and got KOd https://t.co/8tqpb6z3tr — BlueNGold (@BlueNGold92) August 24, 2025

And he gets KO'd by Ron DeSantis himself:

Apparently not as hard a question as who was president on April 26, 2021 when congressional apportionment was announced. https://t.co/DgwiCY6kF5 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 24, 2025

That was Joe Biden, David. In case you needed the help.

