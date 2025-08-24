Get Wrecked! David Weigel Tries to Blame 2020 Census Troubles on Trump, Gets Fact-Checked by EVERYONE

Loudoun County Moms Just ENDED Arlington Democrats for LYING About Protester With RACIST...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:30 PM on August 24, 2025
Sarah D.

There were issues with the 2020 Census, and the Republicans got short-changed (by design) in the process. Now that Republicans are fighting back, the Left doesn't like that.

Oh well. Tough cookies.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pointed this out yesterday during an interview on Fox News:

And Semafor journo David Weigel tried to dunk on him.

Oh, David. You done backed the wrong horse here.

He does not know better.

Please note the date, David.

Sam J.
So odd.

It's adorable, isn't it?

That would be the smart move here. But, as we've seen, David is not smart.

Correct.

Where's the lie?

Why do we have to pick just one when 'both' is a perfectly acceptable answer?

And he gets KO'd by Ron DeSantis himself:

That was Joe Biden, David. In case you needed the help.

