Chuck Todd: Don't Make Democrats Live by Their Own Lawfare Rules

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 24, 2025
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Lefties, you were warned. We told you years ago -- before Donald Trump came down that escalator -- that using the government to harass the Democratic Party's political opponents would not end well ... for Democrats.

They didn't listen. Obama's IRS targeted conservative non-profits to throw the 2012 election. Both Obama and Biden used the federal government to attack pro-life businesses and protesters. And, of course, Democrats ran for office vowing to use their power to attack President Trump and throw him in prison.

'No one is above the law!' they screamed at us.

Now the Republicans are playing by the same rules, and the Democrats don't like it.

Two days ago, Chuck Todd was whining about the FBI investigating John Bolton, and now he's back to whine some more about Democrats having to live under the rules they created:

Cope and seethe, Chuckie.

Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.

Now it's too late.

Todd will never answer this question honestly.

THIS.

Absolutely off the charts.

This will clear things up for you, Chuck.

See you in 2033.

It's certainly a choice.

War it is.

That was (D)ifferent, of course.

We'll wait. But we won't hold our breath.

Very quickly discarded.

THIS.

This is absolutely correct.

