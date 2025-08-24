Chuck Todd: Don't Make Democrats Live by Their Own Lawfare Rules

Lefties, you were warned. We told you years ago -- before Donald Trump came down that escalator -- that using the government to harass the Democratic Party's political opponents would not end well ... for Democrats.

Advertisement

They didn't listen. Obama's IRS targeted conservative non-profits to throw the 2012 election. Both Obama and Biden used the federal government to attack pro-life businesses and protesters. And, of course, Democrats ran for office vowing to use their power to attack President Trump and throw him in prison.

'No one is above the law!' they screamed at us.

Now the Republicans are playing by the same rules, and the Democrats don't like it.

Two days ago, Chuck Todd was whining about the FBI investigating John Bolton, and now he's back to whine some more about Democrats having to live under the rules they created:

The virus killing democracy right now is this “two wrongs make a right” mindset. Revenge over principles. https://t.co/NNFiw3C5A1 — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) August 24, 2025

Cope and seethe, Chuckie.

We warned the left not to do this. We begged them not to weaponize the DOJ. We were ignored. You cheered it on. Now the right is using the rules that the left put in place. The chickens have indeed come home to roost. pic.twitter.com/AXEZptWQmq — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) August 24, 2025

Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.

If you had a problem with this can of worms being open you should have said something when it was being opened.



Stop being a hypocrite. — Kron (@Kronykal) August 24, 2025

Now it's too late.

In your lifetime, has ANYTHING more harmful to Democracy happened than this:



Prosecuting the eventual winner of the presidency in an obvious attempt to block the majority of Americans from electing their preferred candidate? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 24, 2025

Todd will never answer this question honestly.

What’s killing democracy is hard core far left partisan ideologues hosting television news shows while pretending to be unbiased and objective — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 24, 2025

THIS.

Except no one on the Left ever said the lawfare against Trump was “wrong.”



In fact, the Left incessantly cheered it all on while lecturing the country that “No one is above the law.”



And now the hypocrisy from the Left is off the charts. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 24, 2025

Absolutely off the charts.

As a former NBC correspondent, you’d think you may have read this… pic.twitter.com/trJovKZHQb — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 24, 2025

This will clear things up for you, Chuck.

The Republicans are playing by Democrat rules now.

It's understandable that you're upset about that.



They have 2016-2024 to make up for. In eight years we can discuss neutrality. — Tom (@BoreGuru) August 24, 2025

See you in 2033.

Being this stupid is a choice Chuck.

Y'all aren't "losing" your audience so much as insulting their intelligence so much they turn on you. https://t.co/5kLnRkdHCs pic.twitter.com/Z98ndmCFBz — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) August 24, 2025

It's certainly a choice.

These people really thought they were going to be able to throw all the punches they could and then tap out when it was our turn. I can’t even figure out this mentality. Stupidity? Arrogance?



Whatever it is, we’re at war now. You declared war. Now, war it is. https://t.co/Nmosv4Eclv — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 24, 2025

Advertisement

War it is.

By the way, we are not a democracy, hypocrite. And you didn’t care when your side did it to us. So STFU.@chucktodd https://t.co/tWEKvVfHhC — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) August 24, 2025

That was (D)ifferent, of course.

Show us where you called the lawfare against Trump “wrong.” https://t.co/aZ1Dbky3su — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 24, 2025

We'll wait. But we won't hold our breath.

The concept of "no one is above the law" was discarded rather quickly the night of November 5, 2024. https://t.co/41POVlrR6x — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 24, 2025

Very quickly discarded.

The current virus is actually “the first wrong was fine but what’s happening now is a grave threat to democracy.” https://t.co/byIYilV7u4 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 24, 2025

THIS.

This is absolutely correct.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.