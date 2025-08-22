New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest S...
Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus Would Be Palestinian Today

Amy Curtis
August 22, 2025
imgflip

It's very tiresome when the Left insists on telling Christians about our faith and what Jesus would say or do if he were born today.

But this take from Cenk Uygur? Yeah, it's exceptionally bad.

He would not be.

So just stop this nonsense.

Bingo.

Ouch.

We all know why. Including Cenk.

He's mad, alright.

Yes, it is.

Probably.

New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest Sign
Amy Curtis
It doesn't.

It truly is a masterpiece of fail.

And he didn't mean to do that, at all.

He does not.

It's quite the accomplishment.

