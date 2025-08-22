Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus Would Be Palestinian Today

It's very tiresome when the Left insists on telling Christians about our faith and what Jesus would say or do if he were born today.

But this take from Cenk Uygur? Yeah, it's exceptionally bad.

If Jesus was born in Bethlehem today, he would be a Palestinian. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 22, 2025

He would not be.

So just stop this nonsense.

Jesus was Jewish, so the self-described Palestinians would call him an illegal settler and kiII him, just like they did 2000 years ago. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) August 22, 2025

Bingo.

Ouch.

There are zero Jewish Palestinians regardless where they were born. Jesus would homage not been welcomed among Palestinians. Might want to ask why… — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 22, 2025

We all know why. Including Cenk.

Are you mad? Jesus was a Jew. Cut your BS.



"Palestine" doesn't exist.



Bethlehem is and always will be part of Israel. — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) August 22, 2025

He's mad, alright.

Lmao, this is desperate, even for Cenk. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 22, 2025

Yes, it is.

And you would hate Him for being Jewish. — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) August 22, 2025

Probably.

A lot of quality dunks on this tweet, but I actually tried to figure out what point he was trying to make here and failed. At least most propaganda slop like this that I see aims to make its side look better. How does this do that? https://t.co/YNA0mVgmeo — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 22, 2025

It doesn't.

Cenk is so profoundly stupid he managed to demonstrate his own ignorance, the absurdity of his arguments AND effectively disprove them, all in one post.



...while thinking he was being devastatingly clever. https://t.co/Beg69wcnt6 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 22, 2025

It truly is a masterpiece of fail.

You're right. Because the only actual Palestinians are Jews. This may be the only true thing you've ever said. https://t.co/PvoimTK1eN — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 22, 2025

And he didn't mean to do that, at all.

You know you just showed that Jews were there first, right? https://t.co/0sHXE0VPlt — RBe (@RBPundit) August 22, 2025

He does not.

There are no Jews in Bethlehem today, so this is an extra dumb statement. Even for this guy. https://t.co/Fj10eufZLO — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 22, 2025

It's quite the accomplishment.

