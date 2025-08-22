In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In...
Ex ABC Journo Terry Moran Gets Some Leads While Sounding an 'Autocracy' Alarm...

Seems a Little Violent, No? James Carville Demands Dems Escalate Attacks on Vice President J.D. Vance

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

We're nearing the 2026 midterms, and some have already begun the push for 2028. Several names on both sides of the aisle have been floated, including Kamala Harris (again. Ha!), California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro for the Democrats. The obvious leaders for the Republican nod are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Vice President J.D. Vance.

It's clear who James Carville thinks is the biggest threat to the Dems in the next election cycle: Vice President Vance. And he's continuing the Democratic Party's penchant for violent rhetoric:

Here's more from The Hill:

Democratic strategist James Carville criticized Democrats for failing to adequately target Vice President Vance in their political messaging.

“Use JD Vance,” Carville said in Thursday’s episode of his “Politics War Room” podcast, “and just kick the s‑‑‑ out of him every chance you get.”

Carville pointed to Vance’s recent trip to England as a missed opportunity for Democrats to target Vance for not supporting domestic tourism.

“He went on vacation. People, Florida resorts are hurting. Las Vegas tourism is down substantially. The national parks — Yellowstone’s down 15 percent,” Carville said, in remarks first highlighted by Mediaite.

The Left has already started the framing against Vance: he grew up poor while Gavin Newsom was wealthy. How that'll win over men and the working class remains to be seen (spoiler alert: it won't), but that's the route they're going with.

Good luck.

Absent that, Carville -- like his fellow Democrats -- thinks the best way to deal with his political opponents is violence.

Remember when the Left blamed Sarah Palin's political map for the shooting of Gabby Giffords?

Yeah, that.

He pushed to get rid of Hogg.

So maybe Carville isn't the best person to talk about all of this.

Seriously. This can only help the GOP.

Bingo.

It's a bold strategy.

This writer to Democrats: No. Keep listening to Carville.

It sure is.

Yes, they are.

He's become a cranky old man, for sure.

