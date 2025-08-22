Seems a Little Violent, No? James Carville Demands Dems Escalate Attacks on Vice President J.D. Vance

We're nearing the 2026 midterms, and some have already begun the push for 2028. Several names on both sides of the aisle have been floated, including Kamala Harris (again. Ha!), California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro for the Democrats. The obvious leaders for the Republican nod are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Vice President J.D. Vance.

It's clear who James Carville thinks is the biggest threat to the Dems in the next election cycle: Vice President Vance. And he's continuing the Democratic Party's penchant for violent rhetoric:

James Carville to Democrats: "Kick the s— out of" JD Vance "every chance you get" https://t.co/F5MnkQSsuB — The Hill (@thehill) August 22, 2025

Here's more from The Hill:

Democratic strategist James Carville criticized Democrats for failing to adequately target Vice President Vance in their political messaging. “Use JD Vance,” Carville said in Thursday’s episode of his “Politics War Room” podcast, “and just kick the s‑‑‑ out of him every chance you get.” Carville pointed to Vance’s recent trip to England as a missed opportunity for Democrats to target Vance for not supporting domestic tourism.

“He went on vacation. People, Florida resorts are hurting. Las Vegas tourism is down substantially. The national parks — Yellowstone’s down 15 percent,” Carville said, in remarks first highlighted by Mediaite.

The Left has already started the framing against Vance: he grew up poor while Gavin Newsom was wealthy. How that'll win over men and the working class remains to be seen (spoiler alert: it won't), but that's the route they're going with.

Good luck.

Absent that, Carville -- like his fellow Democrats -- thinks the best way to deal with his political opponents is violence.

More violent rhetoric from Democrats. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 22, 2025

Remember when the Left blamed Sarah Palin's political map for the shooting of Gabby Giffords?

Yeah, that.

LOL, this guy didn't then did endorse David Hogg so what does he know about leadership? — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) August 22, 2025

He pushed to get rid of Hogg.

So maybe Carville isn't the best person to talk about all of this.

LOL, are Republicans financing this insanity in the Democrat Party — Dennis Peterson (@Dpete9Peterson) August 22, 2025

Seriously. This can only help the GOP.

Bingo.

Yeah. Get on bad terms with the next president AND the next Chief Justice. — Dr. Chaffs (@DrChaffs) August 22, 2025

It's a bold strategy.

Me to Democrats: stop listening to Carville. https://t.co/vrQVYJDCLB — Cliff Gagliardo (@CliffGagliardo) August 22, 2025

This writer to Democrats: No. Keep listening to Carville.

It sure is.

Democrats are a violent people, and a clear security threat wherever they gather. https://t.co/q65Msh5UM1 — AnotherSorryGuy (@AnotherSorryGuy) August 22, 2025

Yes, they are.

Says the old geezer before shrieking and shaking his cane at the neighborhood kids, “GET OFF MY LAWN, YOU LITTLE SOBs!!” https://t.co/kc9lXGK99s — Radarlove (@huddleke) August 22, 2025

He's become a cranky old man, for sure.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



