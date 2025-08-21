'You Didn't Earn That:' British Journo Insists on 100% Inheritance Tax Because It'll...
Scott Jennings Asks Dems What They Thought Would Happen After Picking Losing Side of Every Issue (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 21, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats have a problem. A big problem. They are losing voters across all demographics, and they have a slim lead among just three age groups: women 30-49 and seniors 65+. That's it.

Why? Because -- time and again -- Democrats pick the losing side of each major issue. It's largely because the Democratic Party is insanely radical, but it's also in part because they have to do the exact opposite of anything President Trump does.

So CNN's Scott Jennings asked Democrats a very simple question: what did they think would happen?

WATCH:

On top of that, their base has become radical and violent -- to the point where they're calling for bloodshed and for the Democrats to be even more radical.

So the Democrats are painted into a corner: if they moderate, their very violent base will rebel even further. If they don't, the average voter will turn on them. Make no mistake, this writer has zero sympathy for the Democrats over this, and it's entirely self-inflicted.

And, as we mentioned above, now they have a single-digit lead among women aged 30-49.

Jennings is far more polite than this woman would be.

This is correct. Democrats can only change when they want to.

Bingo.

Way to completely mis his point, Herman.

As this writer has said frequently, Democrats would rally in favor of osteosarcoma of President Trump announced a cure for cancer tomorrow.

He's always right.

Never. That's when.

We see what the Democrats do -- like travel to El Salvador to visit with a deported illegal immigrant instead of meeting with the family of victims of illegal immigrants.

That's why they lose.

