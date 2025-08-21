Scott Jennings Asks Dems What They Thought Would Happen After Picking Losing Side of Every Issue (WATCH)

Democrats have a problem. A big problem. They are losing voters across all demographics, and they have a slim lead among just three age groups: women 30-49 and seniors 65+. That's it.

Advertisement

Why? Because -- time and again -- Democrats pick the losing side of each major issue. It's largely because the Democratic Party is insanely radical, but it's also in part because they have to do the exact opposite of anything President Trump does.

So CNN's Scott Jennings asked Democrats a very simple question: what did they think would happen?

WATCH:

Dems are hemorrhaging voters because they chose all the wrong constituencies.



They seem to care more about illegal aliens than American citizens, violent criminals more than law-abiding citizens, & Palestinian flag more than the American flag.



What did they think would happen? pic.twitter.com/uQqQBPO8Sl — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 21, 2025

On top of that, their base has become radical and violent -- to the point where they're calling for bloodshed and for the Democrats to be even more radical.

So the Democrats are painted into a corner: if they moderate, their very violent base will rebel even further. If they don't, the average voter will turn on them. Make no mistake, this writer has zero sympathy for the Democrats over this, and it's entirely self-inflicted.

You forgot one very important constituency. Women.

They chose dudes in dresses and dismantled women’s rights to stand with men in dresses.

They stopped caring about sexual assault survivors in order to provide “restorative justice” to rapists and woman beaters.

They tell young… — Elizabeth has no more f***s to give💛💚🤍💜 (@ElizabethGiddi1) August 21, 2025

And, as we mentioned above, now they have a single-digit lead among women aged 30-49.

You didn’t have to say “seem.” You should’ve said “definitely.”



Democrats definitely care more about illegals than Americans.



Democrats hate Americans.



That’s where we are. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 21, 2025

Jennings is far more polite than this woman would be.

Scott -



Until democrats come to the conclusion on their own, they will continue to spiral. The fact that the liberals on the panel fight you on this speaks volumes.



Sincerely,

Common Sense — Common Sense (@WhiskeyBiscut) August 21, 2025

This is correct. Democrats can only change when they want to.

The problem they have is that they put the priority on the interests of those who oppose the interests of those they represent. — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) August 21, 2025

Bingo.

"chose the wrong constituencies"



So you're saying an elected official isn't supposed to represent everyone in their district?



Sounds about white. https://t.co/oUqqLWdEzV — I make political posts here (@Herman________) August 21, 2025

Way to completely mis his point, Herman.

Trump is using democrats hatred of him against them. All he has to do is loudly do something popular, the democrats oppose it out of hate, Trump wins. Lucy and the football. https://t.co/Vwb4y3e9JW — Dennis Collins (@Luscombepilot) August 21, 2025

As this writer has said frequently, Democrats would rally in favor of osteosarcoma of President Trump announced a cure for cancer tomorrow.

Advertisement

The Democratic panelists try to gloss over what all of America sees everyday. Scott Jennings is absolutely right. https://t.co/6Zzvzf3R3o — Robert Woodruff (@RobertWxet2) August 21, 2025

He's always right.

That is true @CNN

That is true @CNN

That is true @CNN



When are your employees going to learn to quit dismissing the American people? https://t.co/5WvsXIkpjW — TruthJunkie (@Truth_Junkie) August 21, 2025

Never. That's when.

Democrats don't understand that actions speak louder than words.

When they try to defend the indefensible without regard for our citizens then they have lost sight of who they represent.

They represent the citizens who have allegiance to our country not another one. https://t.co/jCRINqO2jv — MorningSun (@MourningWife) August 21, 2025

We see what the Democrats do -- like travel to El Salvador to visit with a deported illegal immigrant instead of meeting with the family of victims of illegal immigrants.

That's why they lose.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



