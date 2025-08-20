Bank Execs Engage In Some Massive CYA and Place Conservative De-Banking Blame on...
Atomic RECALL: FDA Warns Public Not to Eat Walmart Frozen Shrimp That Was Exposed to Radioactive Isotope

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 12:00 PM on August 20, 2025
AP Photo/Red Lobster

Attention seafood lovers: you might want to check your freezers.

The FDA has issued a warning and a recall of certain types of Walmart's Great Value brand frozen shrimp because the shellfish was exposed to Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope

Here's more from ABC News:

The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public not to eat, sell or serve certain Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the FDA about possible Cesium-137, or Cs-137, detected in shipping containers at four U.S. ports, the FDA said Tuesday in a press release. Testing on frozen shrimp from the distributor, Indonesia's BMS Foods, also tested positive, the FDA said.


However, no shrimp that has tested positive for Cesium-137 has entered the U.S. food supply, according to the FDA.

The FDA is still recommending a recall on all products from BMS Foods that were shipped after the company's shipping containers tested positive for Cesium-137, even though the products themselves have not tested positive.

The following Great Value brand frozen shrimp products should not be eaten, sold or served:

  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

X users expressed concern, confusion, and amusement over the news.

Our sentiments exactly.

Heh.

Makes sense.

This is every superhero origin story.

Hahahahaha.

Smart advice.

You get what you pay for.

Hulk smash!

Turned out you were right.

They sure were.

