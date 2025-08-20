Atomic RECALL: FDA Warns Public Not to Eat Walmart Frozen Shrimp That Was Exposed to Radioactive Isotope

Attention seafood lovers: you might want to check your freezers.

The FDA has issued a warning and a recall of certain types of Walmart's Great Value brand frozen shrimp because the shellfish was exposed to Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope

The FDA is warning the public not to eat, sell or serve certain Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope. https://t.co/7WTfQ1YQxS pic.twitter.com/WWYErCAYyK

Here's more from ABC News:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the FDA about possible Cesium-137, or Cs-137, detected in shipping containers at four U.S. ports, the FDA said Tuesday in a press release. Testing on frozen shrimp from the distributor, Indonesia's BMS Foods, also tested positive, the FDA said.





However, no shrimp that has tested positive for Cesium-137 has entered the U.S. food supply, according to the FDA.

The FDA is still recommending a recall on all products from BMS Foods that were shipped after the company's shipping containers tested positive for Cesium-137, even though the products themselves have not tested positive.

The following Great Value brand frozen shrimp products should not be eaten, sold or served: