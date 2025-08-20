Atomic RECALL: FDA Warns Public Not to Eat Walmart Frozen Shrimp That Was Exposed to Radioactive Isotope

Attention seafood lovers: you might want to check your freezers.
The FDA has issued a warning and a recall of certain types of Walmart's Great Value brand frozen shrimp because the shellfish was exposed to Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope
The FDA is warning the public not to eat, sell or serve certain Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope. https://t.co/7WTfQ1YQxS pic.twitter.com/WWYErCAYyK— ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2025
U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the FDA about possible Cesium-137, or Cs-137, detected in shipping containers at four U.S. ports, the FDA said Tuesday in a press release. Testing on frozen shrimp from the distributor, Indonesia's BMS Foods, also tested positive, the FDA said.
However, no shrimp that has tested positive for Cesium-137 has entered the U.S. food supply, according to the FDA.
The FDA is still recommending a recall on all products from BMS Foods that were shipped after the company's shipping containers tested positive for Cesium-137, even though the products themselves have not tested positive.
The following Great Value brand frozen shrimp products should not be eaten, sold or served:
- Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
- Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
- Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
X users expressed concern, confusion, and amusement over the news.
I'm sorry what?— Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) August 19, 2025
Our sentiments exactly.
You mean I can't trust frozen seafood from Walmart? It's back to gas station sushi, I guess!— Jeffrey MacGinnis (@Jeff_MacG) August 19, 2025
Heh.
Cesium-137 is a byproduct of the fission of Uranium-235; nuclear reactors.— Matt Quan (@matthewrquan) August 19, 2025
The shrimp supplier is ostensibly Indonesian, which China uses to transship goods, to avoid tariffs/inspection.
Here is a map of all the reactors in the world. Indonesia has none. Ban all Chinese food. pic.twitter.com/xJ99DEG5Qo
Makes sense.
They shall call me "Shrimp Man" pic.twitter.com/aw5vcPcUkd— Doctor Crypto (@DoctorCryptoPHD) August 19, 2025
This is every superhero origin story.
And here I thought my fridge light had fixed itself— TurnipJam (@TurnipJam) August 19, 2025
Hahahahaha.
Turns out the US imports 90% of its shrimp. There is something seriously wrong with this. Make sure your shrimp is coming from places like Florida, Hawaii, etc.— SJ (@SJ_SRQ) August 19, 2025
Smart advice.
Is anyone going to take me seriously when I say we need to take our seafood industry back and utilize the bounty of American seafood instead of buying this cheap s**t? https://t.co/L4rSzbggPr— Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) August 19, 2025
You get what you pay for.
Rx Me after eating shrimp from Costco https://t.co/3ULmI8Ldrs pic.twitter.com/QnYZekX1RG— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 20, 2025
Hulk smash!
I shall now do the dance of vindication in the face of all those people who said, "You know the Cold War is over, what do you need a Geiger counter for?" https://t.co/qA9AKHw1zG— Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) August 19, 2025
Turned out you were right.
Whoever made the decision to regulate our fisheries with the strictest environmental policies on earth, and then import endless fish from the third world with 0 oversight and protection was in big brain mode. https://t.co/2FfuBTmSsE— RodeoProfessor (@RodeoProfessor) August 20, 2025
They sure were.
