Hollywood Reporter Helps Documentary Filmmakers Project Their Rabid TDS Onto the Late Christopher Reeve

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 20, 2025
Just the other day, this writer sat down with her 12-year-old son and watched 1978's 'Superman: The Movie' starring Christopher Reeve. She'd seen Reeve in other movies, including 'Deathtrap' (1982) with Michael Caine. Reeve was a charming, charismatic actor with some great range. Sadly, a fall from his horse in 1995 left Reeve a quadriplegic, and he died in 2004 at the age of 52. 

Now there's a documentary called 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' about the actor's life. The filmmakers are attempting to politicize it by injecting the late Reeve into the President Trump administration:

What a poor choice of words.

Here's more from the Hollywood Reporter:

Even before his accident, Reeve was involved in environmental and human rights causes as well as an advocate for artistic freedom of expression. “There was the Creative Coalition, which Chris founded, which was designed to give people who worked in the creative and screen arts a platform from which to speak about things that they were passionate about,” says Ettedgui. “There was a certain property developer in New York who wanted to develop a horrific modern-town plan, and Reeve led the objections to it. The property developer was, of course, Donald Trump.”

Jeff Daniels told the filmmakers that he believes if Reeve were still alive, he would have faced off against Trump in the political arena, too. “But he wouldn’t have entered it for his own gain,” Bonhôte says. “The way he was engaged with people was not just for alliance and power; he saw that things could be changed for the better for American people.”

We do not know what Reeve would've done. Because he's been dead for two decades.

But the Left loves to put their words and ideology in the mouths of dead loved ones right before they cast votes for Democrats.

That would be the smart move here.

It doesn't matter at all.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD!

Correct.

Very gross. But this is who they are.

They have no decency.

This wording is so cringe.

The Hollywood Reporter thought this was clever.

It was not.

Hollywood will collapse and it'll be self-inflicted.

It's pure projection.

Because they cannot.

