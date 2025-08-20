Hollywood Reporter Helps Documentary Filmmakers Project Their Rabid TDS Onto the Late Christopher Reeve

Just the other day, this writer sat down with her 12-year-old son and watched 1978's 'Superman: The Movie' starring Christopher Reeve. She'd seen Reeve in other movies, including 'Deathtrap' (1982) with Michael Caine. Reeve was a charming, charismatic actor with some great range. Sadly, a fall from his horse in 1995 left Reeve a quadriplegic, and he died in 2004 at the age of 52.

Now there's a documentary called 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' about the actor's life. The filmmakers are attempting to politicize it by injecting the late Reeve into the President Trump administration:

‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ Filmmakers on How They Believe the Actor Would’ve Stood Up to Donald Trump Today https://t.co/LkIxaDzz6E — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 19, 2025

What a poor choice of words.

Here's more from the Hollywood Reporter:

Even before his accident, Reeve was involved in environmental and human rights causes as well as an advocate for artistic freedom of expression. “There was the Creative Coalition, which Chris founded, which was designed to give people who worked in the creative and screen arts a platform from which to speak about things that they were passionate about,” says Ettedgui. “There was a certain property developer in New York who wanted to develop a horrific modern-town plan, and Reeve led the objections to it. The property developer was, of course, Donald Trump.” Jeff Daniels told the filmmakers that he believes if Reeve were still alive, he would have faced off against Trump in the political arena, too. “But he wouldn’t have entered it for his own gain,” Bonhôte says. “The way he was engaged with people was not just for alliance and power; he saw that things could be changed for the better for American people.”

We do not know what Reeve would've done. Because he's been dead for two decades.

But the Left loves to put their words and ideology in the mouths of dead loved ones right before they cast votes for Democrats.

They should probably shut the Hell up — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 20, 2025

That would be the smart move here.

Whatever they believe about it doesn’t matter one iota. The guy is dead. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) August 20, 2025

It doesn't matter at all.

Why do this? Why tarnish an actor/film legacy on this… — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) August 20, 2025

Because ORANGE MAN BAD!

That's about as relevant as me reading a book about Winston Churchill and claiming he would have stood up to Joe Biden — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) August 20, 2025

Correct.

So desperate for an anti-Trump hero that you have to disrespect a man’s legacy by using him this way. Gross. — Anne (@docboogie) August 20, 2025

Very gross. But this is who they are.

The man has been dead for 21 years. Have some decency. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) August 20, 2025

They have no decency.

“Michael J Fox hasn’t spoken much about the Trump Administration but we imagine he’s very shaken up about everything.” https://t.co/reApvaqTIm — Magills (@magills_) August 20, 2025

This wording is so cringe.

I promise you there would be no standing. https://t.co/DX989kvTpg — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 20, 2025

The Hollywood Reporter thought this was clever.

It was not.

So the Hollywood trades are just going to fully lean into the hysterical resistance porn now? Is that the plan? If I were employed there, I’d be polishing my resume. https://t.co/9rjrtvruS3 — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) August 20, 2025

Hollywood will collapse and it'll be self-inflicted.

A bunch of morally and ethically bankrupt ghouls putting words in a dead guys mouth. You have no idea what he might think today if he were still alive, but gotta speculate and project your own Trump derangement on him. https://t.co/mTECuiqaP2 — Joe (@JoeC1776) August 20, 2025

It's pure projection.

Why does the left keep forcing dead people to fight their fights for them? https://t.co/2sQhuEPLW7 — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) August 20, 2025

Because they cannot.