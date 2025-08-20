We're Not the Awful Ones: Snobby Podcaster Scolds Those of Us Who Object to the Left's Toxic Empathy

The Left has taken the concept of empathy -- the ability to understand another person's feelings -- and weaponized it. Through intersectionality, they've come up with a checklist that not only lists who the victims of oppression (usually perceived and not real) are, but also which ones are more victimized than others. Then they guilt-tripped a lot of Leftists, usually White women, into feeling bad for these victims and excusing their behavior -- no matter how vile.

It's why the Left marches in favor of illegal immigrants, including violent gang members, and why they oppose cracking down on crime.

It's toxic, and it should be stopped.

But podcaster Alan MacLeod thinks pointing out the toxic side of empathy makes you a bad person.

If you think empathy is a "toxic" trait, you're a special kind of awful. pic.twitter.com/qYH7v5PQ9R — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) August 19, 2025

No, Alan. We're not awful.

When empathy is used to excuse violent, deadly criminal behavior -- like the illegal immigrant who killed Laken Riley -- it's toxic. Allowing innocent people to be harmed so you can virtue signal is what's awful.

Like the "empathy" Democrats feel for these men? pic.twitter.com/HdSyeJPSSV — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) August 20, 2025

Notice the lack of empathy for their victim, a deaf woman.

In that case, please take the below opportunity to show everyone how empathetic and virtuous you really are: https://t.co/Yg74RfR0O2 — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) August 20, 2025

No, no. Leftists don't actually abide by their own rules.

No one is saying that. Any good thing in excess and way out of balance with no consideration of all other good things can become toxic. — KeepCalmAndDrawl ☦️ (@FormerlyFormer) August 20, 2025

The Left weaponized empathy, making it a bad thing.

Oh stop it. Too much of most any good thing becomes harmful.



This is cosplay journalism. — Joan of Argghh! (@ReformedArgghh) August 20, 2025

Yes it is.

If you so empathize that you help someone who only hurts you, that is toxic.



If you so empathize that you end up harming them more than helping, that is toxic.



If you so empathize that you are incapable of helping yourself, that is toxic.



If you so empathize that you are… — Chapter Lurid (@ChapterLurid) August 20, 2025

Bingo.

If you don’t understand how excessive empathy can be toxic, you’re a special kind of awful. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) August 19, 2025

Nailed it.

Not understanding what "toxic empathy" is just makes you an idiot. pic.twitter.com/eGN6TXvZeQ — LeeZ (@LeeCZ73) August 19, 2025

Well, Alan isn't doing anything to dispel that notion.

“Empathy” in the abstract (which is the kind of empathy nearly every Leftist holds) is a toxic trait. Crowds out ability to be empathetic to people in your life (hence why they have terrible relationships with people who disagree politically with them) and leads to toxic policies https://t.co/W75cWDOE13 — Hampton Prescott 🇺🇸 (@hampprescott) August 20, 2025

All of this.

One: Progressives don't hardly have empathy. Usually it's virtue signaling.



Two: Yes you can use empathy to manipulate people just like any other trait. To others detriment around you and your own. https://t.co/Pm32HkYkjI — CTMT (@CTMT03K64) August 20, 2025

Case in point: the Left's mockery of the assassination attempt on President Trump, which killed an innocent bystander -- Corey Comperatore.

I work with many kids who are too kind, too nice and too empathetic.



They can’t stand up for themselves and let others walk all over them.



Too much of anything is, err, too much.



Balance in all things. https://t.co/B5SfpIaF2e — Kevin Burch | Sky High Confidence (@kevinburch) August 20, 2025

Democrats benefit by people being doormats.

When “toxic masculinity” was the phrase du jour, didn’t they tell us it didn’t mean *all* masculinity was toxic? Why can’t they apply their own logic here? https://t.co/b3h3MncYJn — 💍 Mrs. Tomasone💍 Based Wife -Already been picked (@limitlessleila) August 20, 2025

This is (D)ifferent.

