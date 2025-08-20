We're Not the Awful Ones: Snobby Podcaster Scolds Those of Us Who Object to the Left's Toxic Empathy

Tulsi Gabbard Slashes ODNI Waste, Saves Taxpayers Millions with Bold 40% Workforce Cut
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 20, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left has taken the concept of empathy -- the ability to understand another person's feelings -- and weaponized it. Through intersectionality, they've come up with a checklist that not only lists who the victims of oppression (usually perceived and not real) are, but also which ones are more victimized than others. Then they guilt-tripped a lot of Leftists, usually White women, into feeling bad for these victims and excusing their behavior -- no matter how vile.

It's why the Left marches in favor of illegal immigrants, including violent gang members, and why they oppose cracking down on crime.

It's toxic, and it should be stopped.

But podcaster Alan MacLeod thinks pointing out the toxic side of empathy makes you a bad person.

No, Alan. We're not awful.

When empathy is used to excuse violent, deadly criminal behavior -- like the illegal immigrant who killed Laken Riley -- it's toxic. Allowing innocent people to be harmed so you can virtue signal is what's awful.

Notice the lack of empathy for their victim, a deaf woman.

No, no. Leftists don't actually abide by their own rules.

The Left weaponized empathy, making it a bad thing.

Yes it is.

Bingo.

Nailed it.

Well, Alan isn't doing anything to dispel that notion.

All of this.

Case in point: the Left's mockery of the assassination attempt on President Trump, which killed an innocent bystander -- Corey Comperatore.

Democrats benefit by people being doormats.

This is (D)ifferent.

