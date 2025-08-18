Newsom Says Gerrymandering Will Stop WWII-Style Internment Camps (Ya Know, the Ones a Democrat Started)

We should let Gavin Newsom cook. Because the more he keeps talking now, the sooner he's going to flame out like the hack politician he is.

On Sunday, he went on another show with 'historian and author' Heather Cox Richardson to discuss the 'historical context' of our current moment.

Advertisement

You don't have to watch this whole thing, because there's not enough coffee in the world to make Governor Smarmy palatable.

NEW: @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom sat down for an important conversation on democracy, the state of this country, and the broader historical context of the moment we are in — with @HC_Richardson.



It’s a great watch with your Sunday morning coffee. pic.twitter.com/Dh5WfWOO1J — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 17, 2025

The 'historical context' for this time is simple: Democrats lost the election, so now they're pretending they're the victims of some tyrant.

They're not.

And Newsom couldn't lead San Francisco, he can't lead California, and he won't lead this country.

You’ll notice Gavin Newsom has done nothing to deal with the homelessness in California. He’s only made it worse by importing 10 million illegals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 17, 2025

But at least they're 'free.' Or something.

Perfect couple! One of them pretends to know history, the other pretends he’s going to make history. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) August 17, 2025

A match made in heaven.

Well, no. A match made in hell.

In June 2025, California, Nevada, and the District of Columbia had the highest unemployment rates among U.S. states and the District of Columbia, all reporting 5.4% or higher — Dora Etoile Du_Roi (@DoraDuRoi) August 18, 2025

Great job, Gavin!

But the best part of the interview was where Newsom said his radical gerrymandering would stop World War II-style internment camps:

In the future, we may look back and mark the beginning of the end of the Democratic party's dominance in California as the day Gavin Newsom justified politician-drawn congressional district maps as essential to preventing World War II internment camps. Unhinged demagoguery. https://t.co/pStsWy9tU1 — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) August 17, 2025

You know, the kind the Democrats created.

Watch this. Heather Cox Richardson is THE historian for our time. https://t.co/bQCZkrH5X6 — Kraken the Book Witch 📚🧙🏻‍♀️ (@VictoriaNoir89) August 17, 2025

Sure, Jan.

This writer knows one historian who could mop the floor with Richardson.

We are still a Constitutional Republic. Not a Democracy, so there's that. https://t.co/1WuaijeNZw — Sane Truth (@sane_truth) August 17, 2025

You'd think a historian would know this.

Newscum s a corrupt POS. He has ruined cali and now wants to do the same to the rest of the country. https://t.co/umB9nJQXVM — Richard Turner (@r_turner4ou) August 17, 2025

We won't let him.

A Biden speech has more intellect and intellect 😇🤣 https://t.co/wwoBVjaA9d — The Analyst (@xRealAnalyst) August 17, 2025

Advertisement

Heh.

Where's the lie?

Never heard so many lies in my life. https://t.co/Sj17mv7QCh — PNW (@mysticpnw777) August 17, 2025

Every time Newsom speaks, he's lying.

@CAgovernor is proposing to strip 40% of his own constituents of Congressional representation, in violation of the state Constitution.



I don't need to hear his views on democracy. https://t.co/1v5CLvShwi — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 17, 2025

We don't need to hear his views on anything.

He looks like a cinema villain in this video https://t.co/aufT3RxymZ — Tohru Adachi Stan (@Jfrdydtdht) August 17, 2025

Straight out of central casting.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



