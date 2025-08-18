Newsom Says Gerrymandering Will Stop WWII-Style Internment Camps (Ya Know, the Ones a Democrat Started)

Amanda Seales' Reparations Rant: Self-Proclaimed 'Common Sense Specialist' Flops in Debate
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 18, 2025
meme

We should let Gavin Newsom cook. Because the more he keeps talking now, the sooner he's going to flame out like the hack politician he is.

On Sunday, he went on another show with 'historian and author' Heather Cox Richardson to discuss the 'historical context' of our current moment.

You don't have to watch this whole thing, because there's not enough coffee in the world to make Governor Smarmy palatable.

The 'historical context' for this time is simple: Democrats lost the election, so now they're pretending they're the victims of some tyrant.

They're not.

And Newsom couldn't lead San Francisco, he can't lead California, and he won't lead this country.

But at least they're 'free.' Or something.

A match made in heaven.

Well, no. A match made in hell.

Great job, Gavin!

But the best part of the interview was where Newsom said his radical gerrymandering would stop World War II-style internment camps:

You know, the kind the Democrats created.

Sure, Jan.

This writer knows one historian who could mop the floor with Richardson.

You'd think a historian would know this.

We won't let him.

Heh.

Where's the lie?

Every time Newsom speaks, he's lying.

We don't need to hear his views on anything.

Straight out of central casting.

