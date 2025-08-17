'Superman' Actor Terence Stamp Dead at 87

Terence Stamp, the prolific character actor, writer, and director best known for his role as Zod in the 'Superman' film series, has died. He was 87 years old.

Terence Stamp, who played Zod in the ‘SUPERMAN’ films, has sadly passed away at the age of 87. pic.twitter.com/HhMIlGljrt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 17, 2025

Here's more from Variety:

English-born Terence Stamp, who burned brightly as a young actor in the 1960s, with praise heaped upon him for roles in “Billy Budd,” “The Collector” and “Far From the Madding Crowd,” memorably played the villain General Zod in the Superman films and was the highlight of Steven Soderbergh’s “The Limey,” died Sunday, his family confirmed to Reuters. He was 87. “He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” said the statement from his family.

Stamp was born in Stepney, London, England, in 1938. He was the oldest of five children born to Ethel and Thomas Stamp. Terence grew up in London during WWII and lived through the Blitz, an experience that would lead him to assist 'Valkyrie' director Brian Singer with staging a bombing scene in the movie.

rip, legend. thank you for terrifying me in The Haunted Mansion pic.twitter.com/qS60SSixp8 — 🎃 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰 | nsfw (@horrorsthetics) August 17, 2025

Stamp was influenced by the American actors Gary Cooper and James Dean, after his mother took him to see the former in 'Beau Geste.'

After leaving school, Stamp worked in various ad agencies and as an assistant to professional golfer Reg Knight.

Oh man. Sending love to his family. He's an absolute legend and a fantastic actor. May he rest in peace. — Has The Batman Part 2 come out yet ? (@HasTBP2) August 17, 2025

Stamp won a scholarship to the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art and performed in repertory theaters, including alongside Michael Caine in a production of 'The Long the Short and the Tall.'

Stamp and Caine became roommates and spent time on the London party scene with fellow actor Peter O'Toole.

This is horrible news. So many iconic roles! I grew up yelling this at my little sister… “Son of Jor-El”…. pic.twitter.com/yI8DDhVCdX — Anant Shenoy, MD, FAAN (@StrykerShenoy) August 17, 2025

RIP this massive legend. A wonderful actor, one of the GOATS!! Terence Stamp <3 pic.twitter.com/XxQMlvE0Yk — Heel vs Babyface (@heelvsbabyface) August 17, 2025

Stamp was considered for the role of James Bond after Sean Connery retired from playing the British spy, but Stamp never got a call back from producer Harry Saltzman. Stamp contributes this to his ideas for the role 'putting 'the frighteners on Harry.'

Stamp was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his role in 'Billy Budd' (1962).

I met Terence Stamp on a bus in London. I praised his film work. I told him he was the best Zod. I did my impression of him from The Limey. We spoke for 30+ minutes. He was patient with me and kind to me.

RIP Terence. I feel so privileged to have spent that time with you! pic.twitter.com/fzS86EO2OA — Christopher Michael Berard (@Arthurianism) August 17, 2025

Stamp is probably best known for his role as General Zod in 1978's 'Superman,' which also starred Christopher Reeve and Marlon Brando.

Terence Stamp (22 July 1938 – 17 August 2025) R.I.P pic.twitter.com/AsiLnYT9B6 — 🇬🇧📺 Classic British TV 📺🇬🇧 (@Classicbritcom) August 17, 2025

Stamp has almost 100 acting credits to his name, and has worked behind the camera as a director and writer as well.

RIP Terence Stamp. Met him at a festival in Morocco. 'I'm thrilled to be here' he said

'I bought some beautiful leather shoes here twenty years ago and I need them resoled'



Not as bad as it sounds. John Hurt bought a HOUSE at a film festival, got drunk and forgot where it was pic.twitter.com/SeMRhp9r6N — Siobhan Synnot (@SiobhanSynnot) August 17, 2025

In 2002, at the age of 64, Stamp married 29-year-old Elizabeth O'Rourke. The couple divorced in 2008.

He portrayed the most sophisticated of villains and sexiest leads on the silver screen. Thank you for the memories, Terence Stamp. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/1p2DcIIOTh — Talking Pictures TV (@TalkingPicsTV) August 17, 2025

Empire named Stamp one of its 'Sexiest Film Stars of All Time' in 1995.

Stamp is survived by his brother, Chris.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.