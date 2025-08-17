FACE-PLANT ALERT! Stephen King’s Grammar-Gone-Wrong Rant on Trump’s Writing Skills Goes SO...
'Superman' Actor Terence Stamp Dead at 87

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 12:00 PM on August 17, 2025
Terence Stamp, the prolific character actor, writer, and director best known for his role as Zod in the 'Superman' film series, has died. He was 87 years old.

Here's more from Variety:

English-born Terence Stamp, who burned brightly as a young actor in the 1960s, with praise heaped upon him for roles in “Billy Budd,” “The Collector” and “Far From the Madding Crowd,” memorably played the villain General Zod in the Superman films and was the highlight of Steven Soderbergh’s “The Limey,” died Sunday, his family confirmed to Reuters. He was 87.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” said the statement from his family.

Stamp was born in Stepney, London, England, in 1938. He was the oldest of five children born to Ethel and Thomas Stamp. Terence grew up in London during WWII and lived through the Blitz, an experience that would lead him to assist 'Valkyrie' director Brian Singer with staging a bombing scene in the movie.

Stamp was influenced by the American actors Gary Cooper and James Dean, after his mother took him to see the former in 'Beau Geste.' 

After leaving school, Stamp worked in various ad agencies and as an assistant to professional golfer Reg Knight.

Stamp won a scholarship to the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art and performed in repertory theaters, including alongside Michael Caine in a production of 'The Long the Short and the Tall.'

Stamp and Caine became roommates and spent time on the London party scene with fellow actor Peter O'Toole.

Heh.

Stamp was considered for the role of James Bond after Sean Connery retired from playing the British spy, but Stamp never got a call back from producer Harry Saltzman. Stamp contributes this to his ideas for the role 'putting 'the frighteners on Harry.'

Stamp was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his role in 'Billy Budd' (1962).

What an incredible story.

Stamp is probably best known for his role as General Zod in 1978's 'Superman,' which also starred Christopher Reeve and Marlon Brando.

Stamp has almost 100 acting credits to his name, and has worked behind the camera as a director and writer as well.

In 2002, at the age of 64, Stamp married 29-year-old Elizabeth O'Rourke. The couple divorced in 2008.

Empire named Stamp one of its 'Sexiest Film Stars of All Time' in 1995.

Stamp is survived by his brother, Chris.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

