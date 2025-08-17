Leftist 'Martyr' Meltdown: DC Metro Fare Evasion Turns Pro-Hamas Activist into Poster Chil...
Phony-Baloney Commie Zohran Mamdani Continues to Pretend He Respects Law Enforcement After NYC Shooting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 17, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Zohran Mamdani is as transparent as glass. We can see right through him. Just a few short years ago, he was calling for defunding of the police and celebrated a NYPD cop crying in his squad car.

He's as anti-police as they come.

But it's also clear he knows he can't win on that sentiment, so he's pretending to care about NYC law enforcement.

We see you, you liar.

Go away now.

Absolute B.S.

No. That would be racist. Or something.

Heh.

We all know what he really believes.

They have an alternative now.

We all saw it.

Where, Zohran?

Where's the lie?

Oh, the irony.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

