Phony-Baloney Commie Zohran Mamdani Continues to Pretend He Respects Law Enforcement After NYC Shooting

Zohran Mamdani is as transparent as glass. We can see right through him. Just a few short years ago, he was calling for defunding of the police and celebrated a NYPD cop crying in his squad car.

He's as anti-police as they come.

But it's also clear he knows he can't win on that sentiment, so he's pretending to care about NYC law enforcement.

A shooting in Crown Heights early this morning has stolen the lives of three New Yorkers and injured eight more.



I’m grateful for the first responders who rushed towards the danger and worked to save lives.



We cannot accept gun violence in our city.

We see you, you liar.

Zohran Mamdani, please report for deportation to Uganda.

Go away now.

Absolute B.S.

It is not "a shooting" that stole those lives.



It was *shooters* who stole those lives. Probably people with existing records.



It was *shooters* who stole those lives. Probably people with existing records.

Do you support searching people for illegal guns and arresting them?

No. That would be racist. Or something.

If this isn't a sign that the rich need to pay higher taxes to fund more queer-friendly social workers I don't know what is.

Heh.

Says the guy with a well-documented history of wanting to defund the police.



Says the guy with a well-documented history of wanting to defund the police.

If New Yorkers are stupid enough to elect you, they deserve what they're going to get.

We all know what he really believes.

Same libtard that wants to defund law enforcement! 😂👌🏻



Same libtard that wants to defund law enforcement! 😂👌🏻

NYS is in SERIOUS TROUBLE & ya'll keep voting 🔵

They have an alternative now.

But you said and I quote:



We don't need an investigation to know that the

NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety.

What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD



ZoRon The MoRon https://t.co/UUg1Wu1SSX — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 17, 2025

We all saw it.

Where were the social workers

Where, Zohran?

Our voters don't shoot each other, yours do.

Where's the lie?

The real irony of his response is that the only thing that stopped someone with a gun, is another person with a gun.

Oh, the irony.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

