This Seems Unwise: NC Passes Law That Would License Doctors From ANY Country, and We've Got Questions

This writer has talked extensively about wokeness in medicine and the dangers it poses to our health and safety.

North Carolina has recently passed a law that would give doctors from any foreign country a path to licensure in the state, and it's setting off alarm bells for many (including this writer).

North Carolina just passed a law allowing doctors from these countries to practice without completing a US residency or passing a US qualification exam.



Not good. #ncpol. pic.twitter.com/uYLkuyFGdk — Sloan Rachmuth (@SloanRachmuth) August 16, 2025

Here are some more details on the legislation:

Not exactly.



H67 creates a new “internationally-trained physician employee license” for qualified doctors FROM ANY COUNTRY.



They must have practiced medicine for at least 5 years and meet other requirements.



But the U.S. does not need foreign doctors.https://t.co/Wjfi0OI548 pic.twitter.com/CdnU4RdfVt — Kimberly “Kim” Wexler MA JD (@KimWexlerMAJD) August 16, 2025

We're hoping those requirements are as rigorous as the ones American doctors must meet.

But given the nature of healthcare these days, we're skeptical.

And yet my Canadian daughter, an excellent and experienced Labor and Delivery nurse, who has worked all over Canada, including just below the Arctic circle, delivering Innuit babies, cannot practice in Texas without passsing a rigorous qualification exam — George Grosman (@george_jazzcat) August 16, 2025

Seems unfair.

Many Isis mujahideen were Doctors — Bob (@Shariakill) August 16, 2025

That's a good observation and a valid concern, and we've all seen videos of antisemitic and anti-MAGA healthcare workers threatening to harm patients.

Seriously??? Those countries? Does NC have a doctor shortage? I can see allowing European docs immediate privileges, even some countries like the Philippines who produce some excellent docs. But this list is just scary. — Lynda Prince MD (@allaroundanne) August 16, 2025

If we had fewer illegals draining the healthcare system, this would take care of the doctor shortage.

That's disturbing. While working the OR I've met a number of doctors from foreign countries who are excellent in their craft. I've also met a number of foreign doctors working alternate jobs in the US, and for good reason.



Stay away from North Carolina. — Regina Baxter (@makeminewcheese) August 16, 2025

This writer's doctor is foreign, and he's been fantastic for three decades.

But he came here during a very different period of time.

Our sentiments exactly.

What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/4odNsw09Jx — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 16, 2025

So many things.

My doctor is an ob/gyn & surgeon from Lithuania. She practiced medicine for 20yrs before legally arriving to the US and had to become an acupuncturist bc she was not allowed to practice trad med here without going back to US medical school.



What the hell is going on @SecRubio https://t.co/4679Ipdlyb — Carrie (@birdgirlc) August 16, 2025

Times have changed.

This is very disturbing!



Oh and by the way, there is no country called Palestine. https://t.co/Is2Rmhioz2 — Adi 🎗 (@Adi13) August 16, 2025

There is not.

Amazing. Meanwhile aggressively pathological American laws and institutions block thousands of brilliant and educationally qualified Americans every year from the path to becoming doctors. It's a morally sick system. https://t.co/th4UJfdk1S — TakingHayekSeriously (@FriedrichHayek) August 16, 2025

Yes, it is. The system needs reform. But not the way the Left wants.

