This Seems Unwise: NC Passes Law That Would License Doctors From ANY Country, and We've Got Questions

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 16, 2025
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

This writer has talked extensively about wokeness in medicine and the dangers it poses to our health and safety.

North Carolina has recently passed a law that would give doctors from any foreign country a path to licensure in the state, and it's setting off alarm bells for many (including this writer).

Here are some more details on the legislation:

We're hoping those requirements are as rigorous as the ones American doctors must meet.

But given the nature of healthcare these days, we're skeptical.

Seems unfair.

That's a good observation and a valid concern, and we've all seen videos of antisemitic and anti-MAGA healthcare workers threatening to harm patients.

NO DICE: Thread Shows Just How WOKE the Smithsonian Has Become, and Why Trump Is Right to Overhaul It
Amy Curtis
If we had fewer illegals draining the healthcare system, this would take care of the doctor shortage.

This writer's doctor is foreign, and he's been fantastic for three decades.

But he came here during a very different period of time.

Our sentiments exactly.

So many things.

Times have changed.

There is not.

Yes, it is. The system needs reform. But not the way the Left wants.

Tags:

HEALTHCARE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MENTAL HEALTH NORTH CAROLINA WOKE

