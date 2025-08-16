Obamacare Bait-and-Switch: Bernie Sanders Says Only Fix for Broken Healthcare System Is Socialism

Over a decade ago, Democrats rammed the Affordable Care Act (ACA) down our throats, promising it would 'save us money' and 'fix a broken healthcare system.'

Now, healthcare is more expensive than ever, and the healthcare system is in need of real, free-market reform.

Instead, Democrats like Bernie Sanders want to double down on making healthcare more expensive and lower-quality by socializing the entire system.

Our health care system is close to collapse.



Not enough doctors, nurses or dentists.



Costs are skyrocketing.



Trump’s legislation will cause hospitals, nursing homes & community health centers to cut back services.



We need a simple, universal system: Medicare for All. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 15, 2025

There is nothing simple about 'Medicare for All.'

It gives Democrats -- who are on record wanting to deny conservatives healthcare -- tremendous power and ruins American healthcare.

Which is what they want, of course.

So, you're saying Obamacare didn't fix anything and only made our healthcare system worse. Noted. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 15, 2025

We all knew this would happen.

It was government sticking their incompetent noses into health insurance that got us in this mess in the first place. No way you clowns should ever be trusted to take over completely. — AmErican (@Flipper628) August 15, 2025

They'll keep trying, though.

Your solution to not having enough doctors is to make their services “free”? — Magills (@magills_) August 15, 2025

Yup.

Medicare and it's low reimbursement rates are what is causing doctors, nurses, and dentists to leave the field of healthcare.



Medicare for All means low pay for healthcare workers.



Socialism never works. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) August 15, 2025

Medicare's low reimbursement rates are why this writer and her colleagues were laid off from their healthcare jobs in 2019.

we’re 37 trillion dollars in debt. you’re “solution” will destroy the country — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) August 16, 2025

Then they can say capitalism failed and rebuild a socialist utopia.

Which will also fail and kill a boatload of people in the process.

You can thank “Obamacare” for all of this. Remember the mass of doctors who decided to just retire? The low enrollment for doctors in schools because the rewards didn’t match the effort? https://t.co/n5bv4iMcts — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) August 16, 2025

The solution to this is to repeal Obamacare entirely.

Huh. I was promised that the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) would fix all that. Are you admitting it was just the first step of a bait and switch? https://t.co/PEY0UBecr7 — Silence and Frost with a side of Bloodbath (@secjr112) August 15, 2025

YUP.

Wouldn't universal coverage put *more* strain on a system that doesn't have enough providers? https://t.co/HrYxUAvr4q — wiz (@hoodsy) August 16, 2025

Yes.

Medicare For all doesn’t make doctors, nurses, or dentists! You’re flatly saying we have a supply problem! https://t.co/U2y7JCpq1P — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) August 15, 2025

Bernie doesn't care about supply. He wants control.

I like how they never mention the issues that countries with Universal Healthcare have.



Yes we have problems. Yes they need to be fixed. Having the government take it over is not the answer. https://t.co/BjnXhkcQML — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) August 15, 2025

Democrats like Bernie have no interest in fixing the problems. Once the takeover is done, they'll ignore the problems.

We all know.

The solution to not enough doctors, is to of course make them work for free https://t.co/x5EejmGqwz — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 15, 2025

Democrats still love slavery.

