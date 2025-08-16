'Let's Take Back Our City:' Biotech Entrepreneur Enters NYC Mayoral Race to Thwart...
Making Washington, DC Safe Again - This Week on Capitol Hill - 8-16-2025

Obamacare Bait-and-Switch: Bernie Sanders Says Only Fix for Broken Healthcare System Is Socialism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 16, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Over a decade ago, Democrats rammed the Affordable Care Act (ACA) down our throats, promising it would 'save us money' and 'fix a broken healthcare system.'

Now, healthcare is more expensive than ever, and the healthcare system is in need of real, free-market reform.

Instead, Democrats like Bernie Sanders want to double down on making healthcare more expensive and lower-quality by socializing the entire system.

There is nothing simple about 'Medicare for All.'

It gives Democrats -- who are on record wanting to deny conservatives healthcare -- tremendous power and ruins American healthcare.

Which is what they want, of course.

We all knew this would happen.

They'll keep trying, though.

Yup.

Medicare's low reimbursement rates are why this writer and her colleagues were laid off from their healthcare jobs in 2019.

Then they can say capitalism failed and rebuild a socialist utopia.

Which will also fail and kill a boatload of people in the process.

The solution to this is to repeal Obamacare entirely.

YUP.

Yes.

Bernie doesn't care about supply. He wants control.

Democrats like Bernie have no interest in fixing the problems. Once the takeover is done, they'll ignore the problems.

We all know.

Democrats still love slavery.

