'YOU ARE NOT WELCOME!' Staten Island Restaurant BOOs Commie Mamdani (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

As it looks more like 'Democratic Socialist' Zohran Mamdani is going to be New York City's next mayor, there are some people who are very unhappy with the rich commie.

WATCH as Mamdani gets a less-than-warm greeting at a Staten Island restaurant:

Good for them.

The rich, White Leftists want him.

YUP.

Not elected mayor.

Harsh, but fair.

That's all free speech, buddy.

You better believe this restaurant will be targeted if Mamdani wins.

He will put them all out of business and they know it.

You don't mess with New Yorkers.

History proves he's right.

Not a one.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

