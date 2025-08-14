'YOU ARE NOT WELCOME!' Staten Island Restaurant BOOs Commie Mamdani (WATCH)

As it looks more like 'Democratic Socialist' Zohran Mamdani is going to be New York City's next mayor, there are some people who are very unhappy with the rich commie.

WATCH as Mamdani gets a less-than-warm greeting at a Staten Island restaurant:

Watch Muslim Socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani get BOOED out of a restaurant in Staten Island



"There's the communist... You are not welcome... you Jew-hating piece of s**t... you hate this country."pic.twitter.com/3zfeWojySq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2025

Mamdani is not wanted in NYC. Don’t believe the Democrat hype saying otherwise. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 14, 2025

The rich, White Leftists want him.

Commies should be humiliated & exposed every where they go! — Mr. Mojo Risin (@jase_c_king) August 14, 2025

Not elected mayor.

Disagreeing with policies is one thing. Hate speech and harassment have no place in our democracy. — Abhinav (@Abhinav05655123) August 14, 2025

Once Zohran Mamdani said I'm the worst nightmare of Trump.



You need guts to speak like this. — RTO (@bbklive_) August 14, 2025

You better believe this restaurant will be targeted if Mamdani wins.

People ain’t having the communist walk through their business like he’s actually going to be there for them. ✌️✌️ https://t.co/pqCFwHtQVP — The Voice of Reason (@HooserReason) August 14, 2025

He will put them all out of business and they know it.

I love New York. It will always be my second home. The most amazing people on planet earth. https://t.co/s6jBMvTxrn — Marc Loves Ashlee (@MarclovesAshlee) August 14, 2025

This is how all Communists should be treated.



If they ever gain power they would not hesitate to do much worse to anyone that disagrees with them. https://t.co/Wn2llzxo9P — Liam McEachern 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@LiamMcEachern_) August 14, 2025

The man spoke no lies. https://t.co/kraghWIlUZ — LCHobbs (@lc_hobbs) August 14, 2025

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

