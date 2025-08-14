Democrats Love Criminals: WaPo Says the D.C. Hoagie Tosser Is a Hero to Many

Earlier this year, the Left made a hero out of Luigi Mangione, the Leftist who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the back on a New York City street.

Now they've got a new criminal hero: the D.C. man who threw a sub sandwich at federal law enforcement.

Man who hurled his hoagie at law enforcement in D.C. becomes a hero to many residents, by @JoeHeim @sophiansolano https://t.co/OHtt5W69iP — Dan Eggen (@DanEggenWPost) August 14, 2025

Here's more from the Washington Post:

In court documents filed Wednesday, police allege that Sean Charles Dunn approached law enforcement officers, including Metro Transit Police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, and began yelling obscenities and calling them “fascists.” At about 11:05 p.m., according to the federal court filing, Dunn approached an officer and threw a sandwich at him. He was charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States.”

Following his arrest, Dunn allegedly told one of the arresting officers: “I did it. I threw a sandwich.” ... In the days after the incident, comments on the subreddit for D.C. were largely supportive of the suspect’s alleged actions. They were also full of sandwich puns. “Our hero,” wrote one user. “Our gyro*,” another corrected. The event also spawned memes and art depicting the suspect, foot-long held above his cartoon head, as a spray-painted mural over the words “Battle for D.C.” Under Pirro’s video announcing the felony charge, commenters expressed gratitude for her statement. “Judge Jeanine I absolutely love you!” one wrote. “Caught a felony because he assaulted an officer and a sandwich! you can’t make this stuff up.” “We’re gonna back the police to the hilt,” Pirro said at the end of her video. “So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else.”

The Left loves crime.

The dude who offed the CEO of United Health became a hero to a lot of people too, there’s a lot of crazy antisocial people out there Dan — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 14, 2025

And they all vote Democrat.

well, that's directly your fault



the wapo glorifies idiocy — Mike is anti-communist (@mikecarroll1974) August 14, 2025

They sure do.

The same people who thought a fentanyl junkie who beat women was a hero. — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) August 14, 2025

They turned him into a saint.

There's nothing heroic about assaulting a police officer, a guy who didn't set the D.C. policy and was just doing his (dangerous) job. — Waterman 🚰 🤷‍♂️ 🌽 (@WmTWaterman) August 14, 2025

Nothing.

Yeah he's a hero until you go to jail for doing the exact same thing. Then it's all his fault and he made you do it. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) August 14, 2025

Bingo.

The journos are trying to make the Sandwich Insurrectionist a folk hero. https://t.co/yxKgYcbCul — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 14, 2025

Right on schedule.

Democrats fell in love with a man who murdered a man on the street in New York by shooting him in the back and they elevated a junkie who died of an overdose in police custody to sainthood, so we've well established that the political left are demented creatures. https://t.co/bfzmSYzuvE — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 14, 2025

Absolutely demented.

Make Assaulting Cops Great Again https://t.co/RSuXvaNz0Q — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 14, 2025

They only care about law enforcement on January 6.

Good Lord, indeed.

Shameless. Imagine writing this about a Republican throwing a hoagie at BLM supporters or some other crap. The Post is so lost. https://t.co/3wfnl9Ht9V — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) August 14, 2025

Republicans were 'domestic terrorists' for complaining at school board meetings. We don't have to imagine this; we've already lived it.

