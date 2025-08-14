Bye Bowser! Mayor Muriel Bolts from DC's Mess for Martha’s Vineyard Margaritas as...
NJ Journo DELETES Account After Defending Illegal Migrant's Deadly Drunk Driving Record
Salad Saboteur Service Dog Makes Walmart’s Produce Aisle a Canine Crime Scene
Baltimore Mayor Thinks We Can Fight Crime by Stripping Americans of Their Second...
Trump’s Done with Biden’s Ukraine Fiasco: Ready to Push Putin Toward Peace
YOU VOTED FOR THIS! David French Gets Stark Reminder HE Supports the 'Folks'...
'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes...
VIP
Building a Home Where Love Lingers: The Power of Unbreakable Family Bonds
WOMP WOMP: Gavin Newsom's Plan to 'End Trump's Presidency' via Gerrymandering Falls FLAT...
Survivor Shares DAMNING Story About D.C. Police Covering Up Her Sexual Assault to...
D.C.'s 'Crime Drop' Sham Revealed: Cooking the Books and Canning the Whistleblower to...
BOMBSHELL (Abby-Gate): Abigail Spanberger Neck-Deep in CRAZY Defamation Lawsuit She's Been...
'They Have Gone Crazy': Trump Says What We're All Thinking About the State...
New SHERIFF in Town! Jeanine Pirro Scares the HELL Out of Lefties Who...

Democrats Love Criminals: WaPo Says the D.C. Hoagie Tosser Is a Hero to Many

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 14, 2025
ImgFlip

Earlier this year, the Left made a hero out of Luigi Mangione, the Leftist who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the back on a New York City street.

Now they've got a new criminal hero: the D.C. man who threw a sub sandwich at federal law enforcement.

Advertisement

Here's more from the Washington Post:

In court documents filed Wednesday, police allege that Sean Charles Dunn approached law enforcement officers, including Metro Transit Police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, and began yelling obscenities and calling them “fascists.” At about 11:05 p.m., according to the federal court filing, Dunn approached an officer and threw a sandwich at him. He was charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States.”


Following his arrest, Dunn allegedly told one of the arresting officers: “I did it. I threw a sandwich.”

...

In the days after the incident, comments on the subreddit for D.C. were largely supportive of the suspect’s alleged actions. They were also full of sandwich puns. “Our hero,” wrote one user. “Our gyro*,” another corrected. The event also spawned memes and art depicting the suspect, foot-long held above his cartoon head, as a spray-painted mural over the words “Battle for D.C.”

Under Pirro’s video announcing the felony charge, commenters expressed gratitude for her statement. “Judge Jeanine I absolutely love you!” one wrote. “Caught a felony because he assaulted an officer and a sandwich! you can’t make this stuff up.”

“We’re gonna back the police to the hilt,” Pirro said at the end of her video. “So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else.”

Recommended

'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes Julie Roginsky From Orbit
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Left loves crime.

And they all vote Democrat.

They sure do.

They turned him into a saint.

Nothing.

Bingo.

Right on schedule.

Advertisement

Absolutely demented.

They only care about law enforcement on January 6.

Good Lord, indeed.

Republicans were 'domestic terrorists' for complaining at school board meetings. We don't have to imagine this; we've already lived it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GOP MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes Julie Roginsky From Orbit
Grateful Calvin
NJ Journo DELETES Account After Defending Illegal Migrant's Deadly Drunk Driving Record
Amy Curtis
Salad Saboteur Service Dog Makes Walmart’s Produce Aisle a Canine Crime Scene
justmindy
YOU VOTED FOR THIS! David French Gets Stark Reminder HE Supports the 'Folks' Attacking Catholic Nuns
Amy Curtis
Survivor Shares DAMNING Story About D.C. Police Covering Up Her Sexual Assault to Hide the Crime (Thread)
Sam J.
WOMP WOMP: Gavin Newsom's Plan to 'End Trump's Presidency' via Gerrymandering Falls FLAT With Voters
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes Julie Roginsky From Orbit Grateful Calvin
Advertisement