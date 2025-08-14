Brian Tyler Cohen Fails to Live Up to 'No Lie' Podcast Name With Massive Fib About PragerU and PBS

Brian Tyler Cohen, host of the 'No Lie' podcast, should really think about rebranding his show, because he has a problem with the truth. Back in April, he insisted Trump voters were turning on the president by citing an account with a whopping 23 followers. He also cited Rolling Stone to dunk on a kid with cancer.

So it's not surprising he's lying -- again -- about the Trump administration and PragerU.

The Trump administration is now seeking to replace PBS with “Prager University,” a far-right propaganda organization that isn’t actually a university.



One of their “kids videos” has Christopher Columbus telling them that slavery was “no big deal” and “better than being killed.” pic.twitter.com/gk2hFsuh9n — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 13, 2025

So, Brian, are you saying death was better?

Guess so.

Beyond that, it doesn't seek to minimize slavery, bro.

Also, the entire premise of this is based on an MSNBC op-ed that offers no proof that there are plans to actually replace PBS with anything.

Thank goodness the white people of the UK and US ended it. Also nice try in not showing the whole video. — T-Birdus Thoracis (@TThoracis) August 13, 2025

Never forget who sold African slaves into slavery, and who still has slaves today.

Now you know how the right felt. PBS had zero conservatives on staff. I gave this example - how would liberals feel if public programming was all conservative leaning…would you still fight PBSs role?



Sorry not sorry - we have decades of imbalance to correct. I’m over trying to… — FreeThinker (@wla1103) August 13, 2025

Nature is healing.

PBS can pay their own way, no one is stopping them from doing this. pic.twitter.com/c3z7ldXnsc — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) August 13, 2025

PBS is sitting on a fortune, by the way.

Nice jump cut. What did you cut out of this? — Courtney Meehan (@CourtneyMeehan3) August 13, 2025

Important context, undoubtedly.

You are confusing ‘far-right’ with ‘no-left-spin’ interpretation of history.



If I had school age children, I absolutely would prefer that they watch PragerU content. — Denise Harrison (@DeniseHarr42740) August 13, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

The Left is mad they don't have a stranglehold on media, so they can infuse their Leftist ideology into all of it.

That's what this is all about.

So what? It's bound to be less bias than PBS! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) August 13, 2025

And if not, are they more accurate? That's what matters.

if you believe that, Dennis Prager is somehow pro slavery you are either too stupid or just too dishonest to deal with. https://t.co/gk8XrZzh4U — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 14, 2025

Embrace the healing power of 'and.'

It would be honestly one of the most hilarious things to ever happen if Prager U and Focus on the Family replace PBS. https://t.co/oIU3MMfJ8G — Stone Pilled (@beft_) August 14, 2025

The Leftist meltdowns would be epic.

While I absolutely don’t trust the Trump administration with propaganda public broadcasting…



Isn’t this *exactly* what Columbus would say? Wouldn’t he sincerely believe in these sentiments? https://t.co/qwaHdSlc8A — Chris Cantu (@JustSomeHeroKid) August 14, 2025

Right. It looks at the comments in the context of the time. Leftists hate that.

Such a liar.

