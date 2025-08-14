'YOU ARE NOT WELCOME!' Staten Island Restaurant BOOs Commie Mamdani (WATCH)
Brian Tyler Cohen Fails to Live Up to 'No Lie' Podcast Name With Massive Fib About PragerU and PBS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 14, 2025
Sarah D.

Brian Tyler Cohen, host of the 'No Lie' podcast, should really think about rebranding his show, because he has a problem with the truth. Back in April, he insisted Trump voters were turning on the president by citing an account with a whopping 23 followers. He also cited Rolling Stone to dunk on a kid with cancer.

So it's not surprising he's lying -- again -- about the Trump administration and PragerU.

So, Brian, are you saying death was better?

Guess so.

Beyond that, it doesn't seek to minimize slavery, bro.

Also, the entire premise of this is based on an MSNBC op-ed that offers no proof that there are plans to actually replace PBS with anything.

Never forget who sold African slaves into slavery, and who still has slaves today.

Nature is healing.

PBS is sitting on a fortune, by the way.

Important context, undoubtedly.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

The Left is mad they don't have a stranglehold on media, so they can infuse their Leftist ideology into all of it.

That's what this is all about.

And if not, are they more accurate? That's what matters.

Embrace the healing power of 'and.'

The Leftist meltdowns would be epic.

Right. It looks at the comments in the context of the time. Leftists hate that.

Such a liar.

