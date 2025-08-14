King of Trump Derangement Syndrome Bill Kristol Comes Out Against the Rule of Law

Donald Trump has the singular gift of being able to make his opponents take the worst and least popular positions possible on every issue. From transgender 'rights' to illegal immigration, if President Trump does X, those who hate him do Y.

Advertisement

Now, he's gotten the never-Trump crowd and the Democrats to come out in favor of crime, and to make themselves look like fools in the process.

And there's no bigger anti-Trump fool (and tool) than Bill Kristol:

Park Police officer to a group of black men in D.C.:



“Tell your boys, let ’em know, don’t be smoking outside, don’t be drinking outside, because Donald Trump’s tired of it.”



This is not the language of law enforcement in a free, rule-of-law country.https://t.co/Du941QHzqn — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 13, 2025

Actually, it is the language of law enforcement.

How dare the police tell people that they’re gonna be actually enforcing the duly enacted laws of their municipality — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 13, 2025

The audacity.

Giving warnings about the fact the laws will be enforced is exactly the language of a free, rule-of-law country.



They could have simply said nothing and just arrested everyone breaking the law. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) August 13, 2025

That's probably what they should do, frankly.

you have brain worms bill



if we lived in a rule of law society they would be getting arrested for smoking weed/drinking in public instead of getting a friendly warning — marmot (@MarmotRespecter) August 14, 2025

YUP.

You realize smoking weed and drinking outside are both crimes in DC right? — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) August 13, 2025

But it's (D)ifferent this time.

D.C. Code § 25-1001 prohibits open containers in public spaces including streets, sidewalks, parks, or vehicles, unless the area is specifically licensed for alcohol consumption. It's also illegal to smoke weed in public in DC.



You have a problem with police warning people not… — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) August 14, 2025

He hates Trump so much that facts don't matter.

Drinking alcohol outside is illegal in DC Bill...so is the rest.



Nobody is above the law! https://t.co/MFEeE0IU6z pic.twitter.com/4aKW2gRv66 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 14, 2025

Nobody, Bill.

Police: “Please tell folks we’re going to enforce the law now. We don’t want people to be surprised because they’re used to us not enforcing the law.”



Bill Kristol: “wow this is illegal.” https://t.co/1ktB54scPB — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) August 14, 2025

Also Bill: 'This is fascism.'

fascism is when there's been an open-container law for 91 years https://t.co/ZfLkBaJWVS — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) August 14, 2025

Advertisement

Apparently.

Yes, I think Democrats and idiot Republicans should absolutely keep running with this message that it is literally fascism to enforce laws and public decency. https://t.co/StEcHz5Sd5 — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) August 13, 2025

We're begging them.

If not being able to smoke weed and drink in public is fascism, a lot of people are going to welcome fascism.



Have libs thought this through carefully? https://t.co/oPAB46hQhT — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) August 14, 2025

They have not.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



