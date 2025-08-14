King of Trump Derangement Syndrome Bill Kristol Comes Out Against the Rule of Law

VIP
The Culture War Is Far From Over
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on August 14, 2025
Townhall Media

Donald Trump has the singular gift of being able to make his opponents take the worst and least popular positions possible on every issue. From transgender 'rights' to illegal immigration, if President Trump does X, those who hate him do Y.

Now, he's gotten the never-Trump crowd and the Democrats to come out in favor of crime, and to make themselves look like fools in the process.

And there's no bigger anti-Trump fool (and tool) than Bill Kristol:

Actually, it is the language of law enforcement.

The audacity.

That's probably what they should do, frankly.

YUP.

But it's (D)ifferent this time.

He hates Trump so much that facts don't matter.

Nobody, Bill.

Also Bill: 'This is fascism.'

Apparently.

We're begging them.

They have not.

