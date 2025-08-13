This Is Gonna STING! RCP Poll Shows President Trump Has Higher Second-Term Approval Than Bush AND Obama

This writer always takes polls with a grain of salt. After all, if they were 100% accurate, Kamala Harris would be president today.

She shudders at the thought.

But there's a kernel of truth there, especially in polls that show President Trump doing well. Why? Because the media would never miss an opportunity to put a bad poll on blast.

Advertisement

This poll, the latest from Real Clear Politics (RCP), is bad. For Democrats, that is.

Factoid of the Day: Trump's current approval of 45.9% in the RCP Avg is more than 2 points better than Obama's and Bush's at this point in their second terms. pic.twitter.com/0SllZ8HAwb — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 13, 2025

Ouch.

And Harvard-Harris is looming, waiting, preparing to pounce with a 49 or 50. — Chris (@chriswithans) August 13, 2025

Heh.

What’s more amazing is that Obama was the only one of the 3 that didn’t have a revved up ToxicDemMedia against him 24/7. Bush had it bad but nothing like the levels they’ve reached the last decade. — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) August 13, 2025

Right. Imagine if the media coverage of President Trump were even 50% less biased and more truthful.

And without YouGov polls, it would be higher. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) August 13, 2025

Correct.

Trump holding a higher approval than Obama and Bush at this stage proves the movement is stronger under pressure, the base isn’t breaking. 🇺🇸 — Agent 47 (@Agent_47_Trump) August 13, 2025

There's something about Trump that resonates beyond the base.

Perhaps it's because the Democrats are bat-guano insane.

Stunning when factoring the odious, insistent, non-stop DNC-media narrative that's almost inescapable on the boob tube and in print media--so grateful for @elonmusk for liberating X. — Joshua Williams (@willijb203rd) August 13, 2025

So are we.

Leftists hate reality. — 2VNews (@2VNews) August 13, 2025

Yes, they do.

They're going to have to start inventing new ones.

We've been told over and over that everyone regrets voting for President Trump and Kamala Harris would win in a landslide if we held the election again (she wouldn't).

I guess Epstein and Iran didn’t destroyed his Presidency… https://t.co/jBa7oz2aaW — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) August 13, 2025

Guess not.

He'll just destroy democracy harder.

Trump has the highest approval rating at this point in a second term of any president in the past 30 years. Incredible. https://t.co/eB45pQzpeW — DC Crusader 3 (@DC89387414) August 13, 2025

Absolutely incredible.

Liberal heads are going to explode https://t.co/cjYKf1OvJW — LeftHandedRighty (@GogglesPaisanno) August 13, 2025

Yes. Yes, they are.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



