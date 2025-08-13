Scott Jennings: Guns Don't Kill People, Criminals Using Guns Do (WATCH)
Gov. Hochul Slams Trump for Using Nat'l Guard to Make NY Subways Safer...
It's (D)ifferent When They Do It: NY Post Journo Remembers a Time When...
The Hypocrisy Show: Tapper and Glasser’s Chat on Trump’s Decline— After Ignoring Biden’s...
Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Eve...
Zohran Mamdani: Diving Deep Into the Resume of the Slacker Nepo-Baby Stumbling Into...
WIldcard Wednesday: Liars Edition
Gaslighter King Gavin Newsom Gets Ratioed Into ORBIT for Attacking Stephen Miller's Crime...
Allegedly 'Non-Partisan' Common Cause Unmasked: Cheering Leftist Gerrymandering While Cond...
Scott Jennings Makes Mincemeat of Maxwell Frost Over Concerns About 'Changing History' (Wa...
UH OH! MSNBC's Brzezinski and Matthews Warn Dems Trump's Baited Them Into Defending...
Adam Kinzinger’s Sydney Sweeney Spin: STILL Gaslighting the Public to Erase the Left’s...
Brian Stelter Notes Fox News and THEN Trump Pounced on Declassified Docs About...
Trump Unleashes a Timely Smithsonian Shake-Up: He Demands to Know What’s in...

This Is Gonna STING! RCP Poll Shows President Trump Has Higher Second-Term Approval Than Bush AND Obama

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

This writer always takes polls with a grain of salt. After all, if they were 100% accurate, Kamala Harris would be president today.

She shudders at the thought.

But there's a kernel of truth there, especially in polls that show President Trump doing well. Why? Because the media would never miss an opportunity to put a bad poll on blast.

Advertisement

This poll, the latest from Real Clear Politics (RCP), is bad. For Democrats, that is.

Ouch.

Heh.

Right. Imagine if the media coverage of President Trump were even 50% less biased and more truthful.

Correct.

There's something about Trump that resonates beyond the base.

Perhaps it's because the Democrats are bat-guano insane.

So are we.

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yes, they do.

They're going to have to start inventing new ones.

We've been told over and over that everyone regrets voting for President Trump and Kamala Harris would win in a landslide if we held the election again (she wouldn't).

Guess not.

He'll just destroy democracy harder.

Absolutely incredible.

Yes. Yes, they are.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous
Doug P.
Gov. Hochul Slams Trump for Using Nat'l Guard to Make NY Subways Safer (Wait, SHE Did That So It's Fine)
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Makes Mincemeat of Maxwell Frost Over Concerns About 'Changing History' (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings: Guns Don't Kill People, Criminals Using Guns Do (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
It's (D)ifferent When They Do It: NY Post Journo Remembers a Time When Dems DID Clean Up Their Cities
Amy Curtis
Gaslighter King Gavin Newsom Gets Ratioed Into ORBIT for Attacking Stephen Miller's Crime Stat TRUTHS
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous Doug P.
Advertisement