This Is Gonna STING! RCP Poll Shows President Trump Has Higher Second-Term Approval Than Bush AND Obama

This writer always takes polls with a grain of salt. After all, if they were 100% accurate, Kamala Harris would be president today.
She shudders at the thought.
But there's a kernel of truth there, especially in polls that show President Trump doing well. Why? Because the media would never miss an opportunity to put a bad poll on blast.
This poll, the latest from Real Clear Politics (RCP), is bad. For Democrats, that is.
Factoid of the Day: Trump's current approval of 45.9% in the RCP Avg is more than 2 points better than Obama's and Bush's at this point in their second terms. pic.twitter.com/0SllZ8HAwb— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 13, 2025
Ouch.
And Harvard-Harris is looming, waiting, preparing to pounce with a 49 or 50.— Chris (@chriswithans) August 13, 2025
Heh.
What’s more amazing is that Obama was the only one of the 3 that didn’t have a revved up ToxicDemMedia against him 24/7. Bush had it bad but nothing like the levels they’ve reached the last decade.— Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) August 13, 2025
Right. Imagine if the media coverage of President Trump were even 50% less biased and more truthful.
And without YouGov polls, it would be higher.— Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) August 13, 2025
Correct.
Trump holding a higher approval than Obama and Bush at this stage proves the movement is stronger under pressure, the base isn’t breaking. 🇺🇸— Agent 47 (@Agent_47_Trump) August 13, 2025
There's something about Trump that resonates beyond the base.
Perhaps it's because the Democrats are bat-guano insane.
Stunning when factoring the odious, insistent, non-stop DNC-media narrative that's almost inescapable on the boob tube and in print media--so grateful for @elonmusk for liberating X.— Joshua Williams (@willijb203rd) August 13, 2025
So are we.
Leftists hate reality.— 2VNews (@2VNews) August 13, 2025
Yes, they do.
Dems: “We’re going to need bigger swear words.” https://t.co/ajjWCXHsC2 pic.twitter.com/YnFVheQ7gA— Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) August 13, 2025
They're going to have to start inventing new ones.
Unpossible. https://t.co/V9E3y7UQvi— Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) August 13, 2025
We've been told over and over that everyone regrets voting for President Trump and Kamala Harris would win in a landslide if we held the election again (she wouldn't).
I guess Epstein and Iran didn’t destroyed his Presidency… https://t.co/jBa7oz2aaW— The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) August 13, 2025
Guess not.
Don't tell James carville. https://t.co/CVYF6N8l7H— unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) August 13, 2025
He'll just destroy democracy harder.
Trump has the highest approval rating at this point in a second term of any president in the past 30 years. Incredible. https://t.co/eB45pQzpeW— DC Crusader 3 (@DC89387414) August 13, 2025
Absolutely incredible.
Liberal heads are going to explode https://t.co/cjYKf1OvJW— LeftHandedRighty (@GogglesPaisanno) August 13, 2025
Yes. Yes, they are.
