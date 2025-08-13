Oh, So NOW Feelings Don't Matter! Justine Bateman Drops the Hammer on Karen Bass Over L.A. Crime

Pining for RINOs: Hakeem Jeffries Misses the Days of Dems Walking All Over...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The Democrats' message to Americans is clear: they don't care about our safety, and they have no intention of addressing the rampant crime that plagues our cities -- cities they run.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass went on CNN to scold the Trump administration for cracking down on D.C. crime, saying we don't base policy on people's feelings (tell that to the trans community, Karen) an that L.A. crime is down. Perhaps that's because a lot of houses were burned to ash, and there's no one around. But we digress.

Justine Bateman would not let Bass get away with these lies, though:

The entire post reads:

You do not have control of this town. We wish the time you spend on TV, defending people who are here illegally, was instead spent working for this town and its citizens.

Properly fund the LAPD, properly fund the @LAFD, and allow those who understand how to rebuild the Palisades and Altadena the authority they need to get it done. 

Do the basics of your job, or leave the office.

She has her sights set on higher office, so she won't be going anywhere unless voters show her the door.

Democrats want the chaos that uncontrolled crime brings. They thrive on it.

Yup.

That's what she should do.

Great work, Democrats.

The decline that comes with crime is a choice. One Democrats pick over and over.

She doesn't really care, and she can't be bothered to pretend she does.

Because they're not journalists, they're stenographers for the DNC.

It sure does.

Regular people don't have the luxury of private security.

They're so bad at this.

They stopped prosecuting it, too.

And now they're on the losing side of another major issue.

