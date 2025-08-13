Oh, So NOW Feelings Don't Matter! Justine Bateman Drops the Hammer on Karen Bass Over L.A. Crime

The Democrats' message to Americans is clear: they don't care about our safety, and they have no intention of addressing the rampant crime that plagues our cities -- cities they run.

Advertisement

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass went on CNN to scold the Trump administration for cracking down on D.C. crime, saying we don't base policy on people's feelings (tell that to the trans community, Karen) an that L.A. crime is down. Perhaps that's because a lot of houses were burned to ash, and there's no one around. But we digress.

Justine Bateman would not let Bass get away with these lies, though:

.@MayorOfLA, crime in LA is not down. Almost everyone I know has had their houses broken into in the last 2 years. The police tell us there aren't enough @LAPD officers to attend to calls that aren't life-threatening.



You do not have control of this town.

We wish the time you… https://t.co/ze8bfkBkqZ — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) August 13, 2025

The entire post reads:

You do not have control of this town. We wish the time you spend on TV, defending people who are here illegally, was instead spent working for this town and its citizens. Properly fund the LAPD, properly fund the @LAFD, and allow those who understand how to rebuild the Palisades and Altadena the authority they need to get it done. Do the basics of your job, or leave the office.

She has her sights set on higher office, so she won't be going anywhere unless voters show her the door.

The District of Columbia is unique in relation to its federal oversight. All other states are not. This posturing by politicians with their eyes closed is gross. I watched a quadruple carjacking on live tv in her city this week. Things are not ok Miss Karen — Mitchell Wexler (@MitchWex) August 13, 2025

Democrats want the chaos that uncontrolled crime brings. They thrive on it.

Bass is a communist. She wants the crime but will lie about it happening. — Jefferson Bailey (@JeffersonBaile6) August 13, 2025

Yup.

actually just leave office — LittleOne 🐊 (@RealLittleOne) August 13, 2025

That's what she should do.

The LA police tell most callers if the crime loss is covered by insurance to handle it themselves. Seriously. Too many home burglaries, auto burglaries, business burglaries to investigate, so they use the resources for "important" people.



In the last 2.7 years, Mayor Karen Bass… — TheWorldHasGoneNuts (@PatrickMcSwain2) August 13, 2025

Great work, Democrats.

We moved from Silicon Valley to a GOP-run area of DFW, Texas, & there has been little to no crime in our community since we got here right bf COVID.



The only time we even see or hear police sirens, see homeless addicts, etc... is when we dare to venture into Blue-run areas.



My… — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) August 13, 2025

The decline that comes with crime is a choice. One Democrats pick over and over.

It really doesn't help that she ALWAYS has that same stupid smirk on her face. It's like it's permanently stuck there, Joker style. Has no one explained to her that when you're talking about crime, death, and people's homes burning down, you need to put on a frown face? — David Sumner (@DavidsumnerFilm) August 13, 2025

She doesn't really care, and she can't be bothered to pretend she does.

Advertisement

CNN talking heads look all sad sack and quiet when interviewing left wing idiots, but become Medusa when interviewing any not hard core liberal. https://t.co/mSjrLz4FVR — Don Spells (@RealDonSpells) August 13, 2025

Because they're not journalists, they're stenographers for the DNC.

Looks like CRIME in LA makes Mayor Bass feel better…. https://t.co/KsOJQQvxyT — Ruby Vages (@VagesRuby47839) August 13, 2025

It sure does.

Our neighbors were robbed in Palisades right by us having dinner. A (very) famous actor’s private security responded and cleared house for them.. (robbers gone) because LA PEE DEE … was late as usual. https://t.co/woeG8bE6o6 — TC (@Dawgfan) August 13, 2025

Regular people don't have the luxury of private security.

Democrats are literally drowning themselves with claims that "crime is down." Making GOP's job so much easier. https://t.co/YEndYKmI2w — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 13, 2025

They're so bad at this.

Dem cities across the Nation STOPPED reporting crime. https://t.co/B9nYxpBIhG — CaptMike (@getcloserhome) August 13, 2025

They stopped prosecuting it, too.

And now they're on the losing side of another major issue.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.



