THERE It Is! Tulsi Gabbard Shares 2016 Email From James Clapper to Brennan,...
Giant Leap for Mankind: Here's What Apollo 11 Astronauts Endured When They Returned...
Refuse Fascism Calls for Everyone to Make Noise for 15 Minutes on Wednesday...
Dear Lefty: We Voted for a Guy With Six Bankruptcies Over a Woman...
Understanding Putin's Face Off With Donald Trump
Mayor Brandon Johnson Claims Trump Is Intimidated by His Black Intellectual Prowess
How LOW Can They Go? Poll Shows Dem Favorability Dips Further (and This...
Where's Columbus, Timbo? Governor Walz Tries to Call Out 'Erasing History,' Trips on...
Gov. Hochul Slams Trump for Using Nat'l Guard to Make NY Subways Safer...
This Is Gonna STING! RCP Poll Shows President Trump Has Higher Second-Term Approval...
It's (D)ifferent When They Do It: NY Post Journo Remembers a Time When...
The Hypocrisy Show: Tapper and Glasser’s Chat on Trump’s Decline— After Ignoring Biden’s...
Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Eve...
Zohran Mamdani: Diving Deep Into the Resume of the Slacker Nepo-Baby Stumbling Into...

Scott Jennings: Guns Don't Kill People, Criminals Using Guns Do (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 13, 2025
Twitchy

As this writer has said, Democrats are soft-on-crime because the unrest caused by unfettered crime gives Democrats fertile ground in which to plant the seeds of revolution.

Advertisement

The best example of that is crime and gun control. How many times has there been a mass shooting in which the Democrats didn't even wait for the facts before demanding we give up our guns?

Too many to count.

And, more often than not, the shooter in question was either a career criminal who should have been behind bars or someone on law enforcement's radar for red flags. Democrats don't care, however, because using these criminals for their anti-gun agenda is more important.

But as Scott Jennings reminds us, the blame is always on the criminal and not the tool he uses.

WATCH:

He's right.

As always.

Yes. That which is rewarded is repeated.

That's their plan.

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous
Doug P.
Advertisement

Nope. Not one.

It's about control. That 'inanimate object' is something they don't like, and wish they could confiscate. But the Constitution stops them, so they have to find a way to circumvent that.

As we see time and again, when a 'gun-free zone' becomes a crime scene.

And louder for the folks in the back.

Advertisement

He's the only reason worth watching CNN.

And this writer is willing to bet you good money that the majority of people buying guns on the black market have criminal convictions and probably should be in prison.

Refusing to imprison criminals, as the Democrats do, is the problem.

When officials fudge the reported crime stats, of course, crime will 'go down.' 

On paper.

In reality? Not so much.

That's exactly what they're saying.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS MASS SHOOTING SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous
Doug P.
Giant Leap for Mankind: Here's What Apollo 11 Astronauts Endured When They Returned From Historic Mission
Amy Curtis
Dear Lefty: We Voted for a Guy With Six Bankruptcies Over a Woman Who'd Bankrupt Us ALL
Amy Curtis
Where's Columbus, Timbo? Governor Walz Tries to Call Out 'Erasing History,' Trips on His Hypocrisy
Grateful Calvin
Mayor Brandon Johnson Claims Trump Is Intimidated by His Black Intellectual Prowess
Brett T.
Refuse Fascism Calls for Everyone to Make Noise for 15 Minutes on Wednesday Evening
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous Doug P.
Advertisement