Scott Jennings: Guns Don't Kill People, Criminals Using Guns Do (WATCH)

As this writer has said, Democrats are soft-on-crime because the unrest caused by unfettered crime gives Democrats fertile ground in which to plant the seeds of revolution.

The best example of that is crime and gun control. How many times has there been a mass shooting in which the Democrats didn't even wait for the facts before demanding we give up our guns?

Too many to count.

And, more often than not, the shooter in question was either a career criminal who should have been behind bars or someone on law enforcement's radar for red flags. Democrats don't care, however, because using these criminals for their anti-gun agenda is more important.

But as Scott Jennings reminds us, the blame is always on the criminal and not the tool he uses.

WATCH:

It's NOT the guns. It's the CRIMINALS running around the streets using them to k*ll people.



Republicans put the blame on criminals. Democrats put the blame on inanimate objects. pic.twitter.com/8BNuoAlHhw — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 13, 2025

He's right.

As always.

They'll never blame the criminals because that means they have to blame themselves.



Their soft on crime policies embolden criminals to commit more crime — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 13, 2025

Yes. That which is rewarded is repeated.

Let’s take the guns away from the people who aren’t using them illegally? — Suzy Marx (@Smarierose36) August 13, 2025

That's their plan.

Not one of my guns has ever shot by itself and none have ever committed any crime. — Fred D 🇺🇸 (@fredrick_d31586) August 13, 2025

Nope. Not one.

Democrats have much stronger feelings for that inanimate object than they do for the real lives of innocent people. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) August 13, 2025

It's about control. That 'inanimate object' is something they don't like, and wish they could confiscate. But the Constitution stops them, so they have to find a way to circumvent that.

When you outlaw guns...



...only outlaws have guns.



It's the same concept as 'Gun-Free Zones': they don't work. All they do is ensure the law-abiding citizens are defenseless. It's absurdity. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 13, 2025

As we see time and again, when a 'gun-free zone' becomes a crime scene.

Please say it again for the folks hard of hearing. https://t.co/byviXKomuh — Spicy Italian (@CNeff683935) August 13, 2025

And louder for the folks in the back.

I respect Scott Jennings. He is intentionally placing himself in the midst of chaos with these harmful woke colleagues, discussing why Trump prioritizes Americans and applies common sense. https://t.co/7ETRkKnOLf — cheryl (@cheryl901678113) August 13, 2025

He's the only reason worth watching CNN.

What's never reported or talked about ...



There's a huge blackmarket that sells stolen guns.

If the gun has already been used in a crime,

they sell cheaper for around $50.00 -$100.00

A new stolen gun from a legal owner costs more. https://t.co/ysDrm29DG6 https://t.co/8pB96ijzXb pic.twitter.com/Up1ft1Nw3P — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) August 13, 2025

And this writer is willing to bet you good money that the majority of people buying guns on the black market have criminal convictions and probably should be in prison.

Refusing to imprison criminals, as the Democrats do, is the problem.

The gun violence STATISTICS have gone down. Let's be perfectly clear. https://t.co/Ta7dqv2JsL — JimInFlorida (@Jim33875) August 13, 2025

When officials fudge the reported crime stats, of course, crime will 'go down.'

On paper.

In reality? Not so much.

Democrats- It’s the fork that made me obese! https://t.co/u9dZloAA99 — Jimmy “The Neck” (@jimmy_the_neck) August 13, 2025

That's exactly what they're saying.

Editor's Note:




