Dear Lefty: We Voted for a Guy With Six Bankruptcies Over a Woman Who'd Bankrupt Us ALL

Is the Left capable of having a serious policy argument over anything President Trump does?
We have to say no, because 99.9% of their arguments are ad hominems, and the other 00.1% are just plain stupid. They If Democrats had a platform on which to run -- one that they could defend to the American people, that is -- they'd do it.
But they don't.
So they resort to attacks like this:
77 million Americans voted for a man with six bankruptcies.— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 12, 2025
It's so tiresome.
So we'll spell it out for you, Donnie: We voted for Trump despite his bankruptcies instead of a woman who would bankrupt all of us (and starve us in the process).
Yep, I sure did and I have zero regrets!!!— Roll Tide Girl (@tay78798) August 12, 2025
ZERO regrets.
Over a woman with policies that would bankrupt THEM. Yeah, it was an obvious choice— Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) August 13, 2025
As this writer said.
The choice was painfully obvious to everyone except the Democrats.
and millions of your smooth brained comrades voted for a man suffering from dementia— Black Pilled (@nonzmon) August 13, 2025
because like circus animals, you've been trained to mindlessly obey your thought leaders & hate on command
let's check the markets to see how they're handling this...
oh! What do we have here? pic.twitter.com/8CFurXQnNk
After four years of Dementia Joe, Donnie can take all the seats.
@donwinslow Elon Musk rigged and bought him the 77 million votes.— Theophilus M (@theophilus367) August 12, 2025
Awww, Theo posted this with a straight face.
Recommended
And 89 million eligible voters told us were perfectly fine with those 77 million voters electing Trump. With 166 million Americans like this, who needs enemies? pic.twitter.com/ygbMbG99z6— adam-ross.bsky.social 🦋 (@adamross) August 13, 2025
Not voting is also our right.
10 million Canadians voted for a pretty snowboard instructor whom was asked to leave his job because he was diddiling the school girls.— Non-Linear (@nonlinear_james) August 13, 2025
The British elected the man as prime minister that was in charge of the cover up of 40,000 British girls being gang raped and hooked on drugs…
The entire post reads:
The British elected the man as prime minister that was in charge of the cover up of 40,000 British girls being gang raped and hooked on drugs and those under him even charged the girls with prostitution.
Obama’s total experience was as a community organizer and 4 years sitting in the senate doing f**k all.
GW Bush owned a baseball team.
Clinton had an endless list of women accuse him of rape before the American people voted for him and we know with virtual certainty that he was f**king little girls on Epstein island with prince andrew, himself still part of the royal family.
What’s your point?
His point is ORANGE MAN BAD.
That's it.
And absolutely no concept of what it says about the alternative we were given.— John Wilson (@therealjcwilson) August 13, 2025
9 months after the election and these folks are still all rhetoric and no reflection.https://t.co/h0xUYHaHrc
Zero reflection.
Only in America: https://t.co/lwGWmxrV8c pic.twitter.com/4TJ7pU5viT— emerald✨️haze 🎶 (@Vanishing_Dream) August 13, 2025
Sure, insult the voters. That'll win them over.
Normally you can't really fail an IQ test, but somehow almost 80 Million people did just that. https://t.co/vXheoO3iLu— The Nomad Investor (@nomadinvest) August 13, 2025
Keep it up. Maybe Democrats can sink into single-digit approvals!
...out of 784 businesses. If you know of a serial entrepreneur who wouldn't give his eye teeth for that record, you know a moron. https://t.co/aB53en31Dc— AlwaysRight2000 (@AR2000X8) August 13, 2025
Truth.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member