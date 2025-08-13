Dear Lefty: We Voted for a Guy With Six Bankruptcies Over a Woman Who'd Bankrupt Us ALL

THERE It Is! Tulsi Gabbard Shares 2016 Email From James Clapper to Brennan,...
Amy Curtis
August 13, 2025
Twitchy

Is the Left capable of having a serious policy argument over anything President Trump does?

We have to say no, because 99.9% of their arguments are ad hominems, and the other 00.1% are just plain stupid. They If Democrats had a platform on which to run -- one that they could defend to the American people, that is -- they'd do it.

But they don't.

So they resort to attacks like this:

It's so tiresome.

So we'll spell it out for you, Donnie: We voted for Trump despite his bankruptcies instead of a woman who would bankrupt all of us (and starve us in the process).

ZERO regrets.

As this writer said.

The choice was painfully obvious to everyone except the Democrats.

After four years of Dementia Joe, Donnie can take all the seats.

Awww, Theo posted this with a straight face.

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous
Doug P.
Not voting is also our right.

The entire post reads:

The British elected the man as prime minister that was in charge of the cover up of 40,000 British girls being gang raped and hooked on drugs and those under him even charged the girls with prostitution. 

Obama’s total experience was as a community organizer and 4 years sitting in the senate doing f**k all. 

GW Bush owned a baseball team. 

Clinton had an endless list of women accuse him of rape before the American people voted for him and we know with virtual certainty that he was f**king little girls on Epstein island with prince andrew, himself still part of the royal family. 

What’s your point?

His point is ORANGE MAN BAD.

That's it.

Zero reflection.

Sure, insult the voters. That'll win them over.

Keep it up. Maybe Democrats can sink into single-digit approvals!

Truth.

