Dear Lefty: We Voted for a Guy With Six Bankruptcies Over a Woman Who'd Bankrupt Us ALL

Is the Left capable of having a serious policy argument over anything President Trump does?

We have to say no, because 99.9% of their arguments are ad hominems, and the other 00.1% are just plain stupid. They If Democrats had a platform on which to run -- one that they could defend to the American people, that is -- they'd do it.

But they don't.

So they resort to attacks like this:

77 million Americans voted for a man with six bankruptcies. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 12, 2025

It's so tiresome.

So we'll spell it out for you, Donnie: We voted for Trump despite his bankruptcies instead of a woman who would bankrupt all of us (and starve us in the process).

Yep, I sure did and I have zero regrets!!! — Roll Tide Girl (@tay78798) August 12, 2025

ZERO regrets.

Over a woman with policies that would bankrupt THEM. Yeah, it was an obvious choice — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) August 13, 2025

As this writer said.

The choice was painfully obvious to everyone except the Democrats.

and millions of your smooth brained comrades voted for a man suffering from dementia



because like circus animals, you've been trained to mindlessly obey your thought leaders & hate on command



let's check the markets to see how they're handling this...



oh! What do we have here? pic.twitter.com/8CFurXQnNk — Black Pilled (@nonzmon) August 13, 2025

After four years of Dementia Joe, Donnie can take all the seats.

@donwinslow Elon Musk rigged and bought him the 77 million votes. — Theophilus M (@theophilus367) August 12, 2025

Awww, Theo posted this with a straight face.

And 89 million eligible voters told us were perfectly fine with those 77 million voters electing Trump. With 166 million Americans like this, who needs enemies? pic.twitter.com/ygbMbG99z6 — adam-ross.bsky.social 🦋 (@adamross) August 13, 2025

Not voting is also our right.

10 million Canadians voted for a pretty snowboard instructor whom was asked to leave his job because he was diddiling the school girls.



The British elected the man as prime minister that was in charge of the cover up of 40,000 British girls being gang raped and hooked on drugs… — Non-Linear (@nonlinear_james) August 13, 2025

The entire post reads:

The British elected the man as prime minister that was in charge of the cover up of 40,000 British girls being gang raped and hooked on drugs and those under him even charged the girls with prostitution. Obama’s total experience was as a community organizer and 4 years sitting in the senate doing f**k all. GW Bush owned a baseball team. Clinton had an endless list of women accuse him of rape before the American people voted for him and we know with virtual certainty that he was f**king little girls on Epstein island with prince andrew, himself still part of the royal family. What’s your point?

His point is ORANGE MAN BAD.

That's it.

And absolutely no concept of what it says about the alternative we were given.



9 months after the election and these folks are still all rhetoric and no reflection.https://t.co/h0xUYHaHrc — John Wilson (@therealjcwilson) August 13, 2025

Zero reflection.

Sure, insult the voters. That'll win them over.

Normally you can't really fail an IQ test, but somehow almost 80 Million people did just that. https://t.co/vXheoO3iLu — The Nomad Investor (@nomadinvest) August 13, 2025

Keep it up. Maybe Democrats can sink into single-digit approvals!

...out of 784 businesses. If you know of a serial entrepreneur who wouldn't give his eye teeth for that record, you know a moron. https://t.co/aB53en31Dc — AlwaysRight2000 (@AR2000X8) August 13, 2025

Truth.

