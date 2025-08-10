The Party of Science Strikes Again: Nature Journal Seeks to Instill 'Indigenous Agenda'...
Swalwell’s Jealous Jab at J.D. Vance’s Work-Life Balance Backfires: Hypocrisy and Fang Fan...
DACA Teacher’s Whiny Exit Rant: Leaving the USA, Don’t Let the Door Bruise...
VIP
Sec. Marco Rubio’s Bold Stand: Defending Faith Amid Hollywood’s Mockery
He's a COMMIE: Mamdani's Socialist Backers Want to ABOLISH the Traditional Family
Illinois Lt. Governor Celebrates Anniversary of Michael Brown's Death With an EGREGIOUS Li...
Courting Disaster: Criminally Insane Man Given Early Release Ended Up Stabbing Innocent Wo...
Rasmussen Reports Tabulates Unemployment to Be at 7.9 Percent
Trump to DC's Troublemakers: Don't Go Away Mad, Just Go Away—Homeless Get New...
Dem LOSER Francis O'Rourke Vows Dems Will Grant Illegals Blanket Amnesty If They...
Trump’s Trolling Triumph: Masterfully Mocking Nancy Pelosi’s Insider Trading Antics
Kathy Hochul Joined Fox News Sunday to LIE REPEATEDLY About NY Dems Following...
Despite All Their Rage, Florida Democrats Are Still Just Rats In a Cage...
Fox News: VP Vance 'Calls on Republicans' to 'Counter Democratic Gerrymandering'

Angry Little Leprechaun Alert! Economically Illiterate Robert Reich Thinks Tax Breaks Are Socialism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 10, 2025
Twitter/Meme

This writer is feeling generous, so for Christmas, she's going to send former Clinton advisor and human Labubu doll Robert Reich a dictionary and an economics textbook.

Advertisement

Why?

So he can understand what socialism is and why the people who pay more taxes get bigger tax cuts.

Cause poor old Bobby is a bit confused:

All of those things are socialism, and yes, letting people keep more of their money is 'just how it is.'

Taxation is theft and all that.

We prefer he keep talking. It's great Twitchy material.

Bingo. And when the state provides health care, education, income, and childcare, it can use those things to punish its political enemies.

They already let that mask slip during COVID.

Recommended

Swalwell’s Jealous Jab at J.D. Vance’s Work-Life Balance Backfires: Hypocrisy and Fang Fang Jokes Fly
justmindy
Advertisement

Guys like Reich don't believe in charity. They believe in big government crushing us under its boot.

There's nothing 'fair' about making us pay for everyone's food, healthcare, and education.

Nor is there anything 'fair' about taking money that's not ours.

You are free to move to any one of the socialist countries currently in existence.

Only one.

Advertisement

They think wrong.

'One-Third' Reich is a great line.

They want power. That's it.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ECONOMY EDUCATION GUN CONTROL HEALTHCARE SOCIAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Swalwell’s Jealous Jab at J.D. Vance’s Work-Life Balance Backfires: Hypocrisy and Fang Fang Jokes Fly
justmindy
DACA Teacher’s Whiny Exit Rant: Leaving the USA, Don’t Let the Door Bruise Ya on the Way Out
justmindy
Illinois Lt. Governor Celebrates Anniversary of Michael Brown's Death With an EGREGIOUS Lie
Grateful Calvin
He's a COMMIE: Mamdani's Socialist Backers Want to ABOLISH the Traditional Family
Amy Curtis
FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on X and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
The Party of Science Strikes Again: Nature Journal Seeks to Instill 'Indigenous Agenda' Into Science
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Swalwell’s Jealous Jab at J.D. Vance’s Work-Life Balance Backfires: Hypocrisy and Fang Fang Jokes Fly justmindy
Advertisement