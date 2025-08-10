Angry Little Leprechaun Alert! Economically Illiterate Robert Reich Thinks Tax Breaks Are Socialism

This writer is feeling generous, so for Christmas, she's going to send former Clinton advisor and human Labubu doll Robert Reich a dictionary and an economics textbook.

Why?

So he can understand what socialism is and why the people who pay more taxes get bigger tax cuts.

Cause poor old Bobby is a bit confused:

Medicare for All - "That's socialism!"



Social Security - "That's socialism!"



Debt free education - "That's socialism!"



Universal childcare - "That's socialism!"



$1 trillion in tax cuts for the richest 1%...



"That's just how it is." — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 9, 2025

All of those things are socialism, and yes, letting people keep more of their money is 'just how it is.'

Taxation is theft and all that.

Shut up dwarf. — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) August 10, 2025

We prefer he keep talking. It's great Twitchy material.

Liberals are all alike, a little like Satan; "I'll trade you all these freebies in exchange for your Freedom and God given rights"...little Bobby, this is and always has been the MO of leftists transitioning to marxists... — Kenneth Yartz (@kennyartz) August 9, 2025

Bingo. And when the state provides health care, education, income, and childcare, it can use those things to punish its political enemies.

They already let that mask slip during COVID.

I want all those things to be voluntarily funded, not forced or coerced. That is the difference between Bobby the Authoritarian and the free people who love Liberty. Taxation is theft! You would not rob your neighbor; getting together and voting to rob your neighbor does not make… — Lars Mapstead (@LibertarianLars) August 9, 2025

Guys like Reich don't believe in charity. They believe in big government crushing us under its boot.

It’s crazy how helping people gets called socialism but massive tax cuts for the richest are seen as normal The double standard shows a system that values money over fairness and needs to change — NoWoke Times (@NoWokeTimes) August 9, 2025

There's nothing 'fair' about making us pay for everyone's food, healthcare, and education.

Nor is there anything 'fair' about taking money that's not ours.

Give me democratic socialism over oligarchy any day. — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer🔥🐉⚔️🔥 (@drodvik52) August 9, 2025

You are free to move to any one of the socialist countries currently in existence.

Medicare for All – That’s government forcing others to pay for your healthcare.

Social Security – That’s government forcing others to pay for your retirement.

Debt-free education – That’s government forcing others to pay for your schooling.

Universal childcare – That’s government… https://t.co/IdOHoLHK0H — Rock Chartrand (@RockChartrand) August 9, 2025

Only one.

They really think this is a devastating argument. https://t.co/2D7rk1tlFG — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 9, 2025

They think wrong.

Medicare for all - fascism

Social Security - socialism

Debt-free education / fascism and socialism.



Shall I go on?



Robert “One-Third” Reich is no socialist. He is a fascist through and through. https://t.co/lrRCCvBpvQ — Jerry C (@JerryChilds) August 10, 2025

'One-Third' Reich is a great line.

I’m a conservative. I don’t want Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders or some faceless bureaucrat dictating where I live, what I drive, where I work, what I wear, what I read, who I worship….



Yet people like Reich do.



Bizarre…. https://t.co/VszvrT2SUP — NY Conservative (@NYConserv33169) August 9, 2025

They want power. That's it.

