He's a COMMIE: Mamdani's Socialist Backers Want to ABOLISH the Traditional Family
Illinois Lt. Governor Celebrates Anniversary of Michael Brown's Death With an EGREGIOUS Li...
Rasmussen Reports Tabulates Unemployment to Be at 7.9 Percent
Trump to DC's Troublemakers: Don't Go Away Mad, Just Go Away—Homeless Get New...
Dem LOSER Francis O'Rourke Vows Dems Will Grant Illegals Blanket Amnesty If They...
Trump’s Trolling Triumph: Masterfully Mocking Nancy Pelosi’s Insider Trading Antics
Kathy Hochul Joined Fox News Sunday to LIE REPEATEDLY About NY Dems Following...
Despite All Their Rage, Florida Democrats Are Still Just Rats In a Cage...
Fox News: VP Vance 'Calls on Republicans' to 'Counter Democratic Gerrymandering'
Pritzker's Hypocrisy Busted on Meet the Press: Yells 'Democracy' While Illinois Gerrymande...
AWFL Toxic Empathy: London Journo Is More Sympathetic to Crazed Underground Passenger Than...
VIP
JD Vance Just Bodied the Already-Tanking Democrats About 'Rigging the Game' and I...
The RIGHT People Are Scared RIGHT Now: Check Out 'Warning' Former FBI Swampies...
No WONDER Joe 'Won' In 2020: New Docs Show Just How Involved Biden...

Courting Disaster: Criminally Insane Man Given Early Release Ended Up Stabbing Innocent Woman

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 10, 2025
imgflip

The Democratic Party's soft-on-crime policies harm innocent Americans. By design. They like the chaos that comes with letting career criminals roam our streets, because it gives them more power.

Advertisement

But for the victims of these violent criminals? Not so much.

In Louisville, KY, a BLM activist judge recently freed one such offender who was sentenced to 14 years in prison just last year for a series of violent crimes.

That criminal -- Armond Langford -- then invaded a woman's home, stole her car (with the woman and her children inside it), and stabbed the woman.

Here's more from WLKY.com:

According to police, 32-year-old Armond Langford first invaded a woman’s home, then took her car, with her and her children inside, to the bank to demand cash.

Lyndon's police chief said a house on Whipps Mill was also connected.

They said he was armed with a large knife.

An arrest slip says Langford held the knife to the woman's throat as she drove to the bank.

Langford got an unknown amount of money, then ran away from the scene, police said.

WLKY spoke with the woman's husband, who said she was stabbed in the stomach and had a cut on her hand. She was rushed into surgery after the attack, but her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

The woman's husband also said the suspect told bank tellers if they didn't give him $20,000 he was going to kill her.

Recommended

Illinois Lt. Governor Celebrates Anniversary of Michael Brown's Death With an EGREGIOUS Lie
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Langford is now in custody. Again.

Here's the judge who cut Langford loose:

Ridiculous.

Where is the justice for Langford's victims?

This is insane.

And it should disqualify Beshear from higher office.

Advertisement

And the Democrats don't care.

Here's the thing: Democrats don't care about democracy. They care about power. No 'rule of law' gives them power.

'Shock probation' is meant to 'shock' an offender with incarceration.

Which is stupid when your offender is a mentally unstable career criminal.

They should be required to let the criminals live in their homes for the duration of their probation.

You would guess correctly.

Advertisement

Beshear selected her because she checked DEI boxes.

It's not broken, it's rigged.

There need to be professional and social consequences for these judges.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN VIOLENCE JUDGES LOUISIANA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Illinois Lt. Governor Celebrates Anniversary of Michael Brown's Death With an EGREGIOUS Lie
Grateful Calvin
He's a COMMIE: Mamdani's Socialist Backers Want to ABOLISH the Traditional Family
Amy Curtis
FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on X and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Rasmussen Reports Tabulates Unemployment to Be at 7.9 Percent
Jacob B.
Trump to DC's Troublemakers: Don't Go Away Mad, Just Go Away—Homeless Get New Digs, Criminals Get Cuffs
justmindy
Trump’s Trolling Triumph: Masterfully Mocking Nancy Pelosi’s Insider Trading Antics
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Illinois Lt. Governor Celebrates Anniversary of Michael Brown's Death With an EGREGIOUS Lie Grateful Calvin
Advertisement