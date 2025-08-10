Courting Disaster: Criminally Insane Man Given Early Release Ended Up Stabbing Innocent Woman

The Democratic Party's soft-on-crime policies harm innocent Americans. By design. They like the chaos that comes with letting career criminals roam our streets, because it gives them more power.

Advertisement

But for the victims of these violent criminals? Not so much.

In Louisville, KY, a BLM activist judge recently freed one such offender who was sentenced to 14 years in prison just last year for a series of violent crimes.

That criminal -- Armond Langford -- then invaded a woman's home, stole her car (with the woman and her children inside it), and stabbed the woman.

Terrible story out of Louisville, Kentucky. Yesterday, Armond Langford invaded a woman’s home, then took her car, with her and her children inside, to a nearby bank that he robbed. He stabbed the woman twice with a large knife. https://t.co/gItpFJsQbK — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 9, 2025

Here's more from WLKY.com:

According to police, 32-year-old Armond Langford first invaded a woman’s home, then took her car, with her and her children inside, to the bank to demand cash. Lyndon's police chief said a house on Whipps Mill was also connected. They said he was armed with a large knife. An arrest slip says Langford held the knife to the woman's throat as she drove to the bank. Langford got an unknown amount of money, then ran away from the scene, police said. WLKY spoke with the woman's husband, who said she was stabbed in the stomach and had a cut on her hand. She was rushed into surgery after the attack, but her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. The woman's husband also said the suspect told bank tellers if they didn't give him $20,000 he was going to kill her.

Langford is now in custody. Again.

Langford was captured without incident and was charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping an adult, two counts of kidnapping a minor, and first-degree assault. His lengthy record indicates that he is criminally insane, with severe psychological issues. pic.twitter.com/wNGTegQfBn — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 9, 2025

Here's the judge who cut Langford loose:

Just last year, Langford was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a series of violent crimes. A BLM-style activist Judge, Jessica Greene, released Langford after he served only FIVE MONTHS of his 14 year sentence. pic.twitter.com/V5GQb3Hc7n — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 9, 2025

Ridiculous.

Where is the justice for Langford's victims?

It is noteworthy that Judge Greene was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear (D). In Louisville, many such appointments have been made during the time since the Breonna Taylor “incident.” — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 9, 2025

This is insane.

And it should disqualify Beshear from higher office.

In conclusion, Democrat activist judges are causing real, tangible damage to American citizens. Criminals have a free hand in committing robberies, assaults, murders, molestation of children, r@pes, etc. Yet, Democrats always screech about “saving our democracy.” — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 9, 2025

Advertisement

And the Democrats don't care.

No rule of law means no “democracy.” This is something that leftists can’t comprehend. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 9, 2025

Here's the thing: Democrats don't care about democracy. They care about power. No 'rule of law' gives them power.

What the hell is Shock Probation?

Amazing she survived. Thank The Good Lord — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) August 9, 2025

'Shock probation' is meant to 'shock' an offender with incarceration.

Which is stupid when your offender is a mentally unstable career criminal.

I’m ok with having suspects let out off prison early to be housed in the same neighborhood as where the judge lives.



Actually, it would be awesome if all judges live in the same neighborhood. — Fr0hickey 🇺🇸 (@fr0hickey) August 10, 2025

They should be required to let the criminals live in their homes for the duration of their probation.

Didn’t hear about it on the news. Let me guess… https://t.co/r4kZAW3EtC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 10, 2025

You would guess correctly.

Hey @GovAndyBeshear , why did you select this person as a judge if she has such bad judgement? This is your fault. The perp was serving a 14 year sentence and she let him out in 5 months. https://t.co/EY1j13wRvH — Jay Cappy 🏌️‍♀️ 💻 🇺🇸 (@architect_guru) August 10, 2025

Advertisement

Beshear selected her because she checked DEI boxes.

Apparently a judge let the man go after serving 5 months of a 14 year sentence! Our justice system is broken. https://t.co/ySMHzjCIit — Stephen K. Maple (@StephenKMaple1) August 10, 2025

It's not broken, it's rigged.

These “judges” must be removed from the bench and tried as an accessory to all those crimes this man committed. Period. Start holding these “judges” responsible for their actions! https://t.co/mkNIOn1Jja — Deanna Morrison (@DeannaMorr56457) August 10, 2025

There need to be professional and social consequences for these judges.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.



