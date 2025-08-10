Bristol MP Says 'Far-Right' Not Welcome In Her Town for Opposing Unfettered Immigration (WATCH)

VIP
VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on August 10, 2025
Imgflip

The AWFLs strike again!

British citizens are fed up with their government's spineless acquiescence to radical Islamists and other Third World migrants. They're tired of the crime, the stabbings, and the sexual assaults.

But the politicians? They're still bitterly clinging to the belief that 'racism' is a worse crime than the actual crime committed by these migrants.

Like Carla Denyer here, a Green MP in Bristol.

WATCH:

She continues:

Case in point: Carla is a moron.

Embrace the diversity, Carla.

Or are you a racist?

That term means nothing now.

Carla believes racism is a worse offense than those rapes, and those men just 'don't know any better.'

Racism. Or something.

Carla doesn't care about veterans, children, or hospitals.

They should all be moved into Carla's neighborhood, ideally in her spare bedroom.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it, just as in America.

Just like labeling people 'bigots,' and 'Islamophobes,' and 'Nazis.'

WE. ARE. FED. UP.

They must not be allowed to continue exercising power.

That's the Left for ya. On either side of the pond, they hate free speech.

Real and evil.

Yes, she did.

