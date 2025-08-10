Bristol MP Says 'Far-Right' Not Welcome In Her Town for Opposing Unfettered Immigration (WATCH)

The AWFLs strike again!

British citizens are fed up with their government's spineless acquiescence to radical Islamists and other Third World migrants. They're tired of the crime, the stabbings, and the sexual assaults.

Advertisement

But the politicians? They're still bitterly clinging to the belief that 'racism' is a worse crime than the actual crime committed by these migrants.

Like Carla Denyer here, a Green MP in Bristol.

WATCH:

Today a far right protest is expected to take place outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Bristol



Let me be clear: the far right are not welcome in Bristol. They don’t represent us, or what we stand for



But I also want to be clear about what’s driving this wave of unrest... pic.twitter.com/2GdkmbxzGl — Carla Denyer (@carla_denyer) August 9, 2025

She continues:

Case in point:



A Labour MP uses the phrase "cleaning up our high streets" to describe an immigration raid, implying these migrants are akin to dirt



It's possible to hold someone to account for breaking the law without dehumanising them. This was a choicehttps://t.co/I8TQS5ruZx — Carla Denyer (@carla_denyer) August 9, 2025

Case in point: Carla is a moron.

As a sign of solidarity with the hotel guests you should spend a few nights in it with your door unlocked. I’m sure you’ll experience a wealth of culture. — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) August 10, 2025

Embrace the diversity, Carla.

Or are you a racist?

“Far right” now translates to: doesn’t want your country turned Islamic. — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) August 10, 2025

That term means nothing now.

Carla, you didn't answer last time, so I'll ask again. How many rapes by foreign men are acceptable before you reconsider your stance on mass immigration? What's the upper limit you're willing to tolerate? Provide a number. — Klaus (@HerrNikolaos) August 9, 2025

Carla believes racism is a worse offense than those rapes, and those men just 'don't know any better.'

Please explain what is "far right" about not wanting your daughter raped? — Queen Bee (@KingBobIIV) August 9, 2025

Racism. Or something.

Here’s a cost-based account as to why asylum seeker hotels need closing down: https://t.co/GTJ7WPRA87 pic.twitter.com/qynnMAkwkx — CHARLIE SANSOM (@CharlieSansom) August 9, 2025

Carla doesn't care about veterans, children, or hospitals.

"Bristol: Only foreign rapists need apply." https://t.co/JqrCUaD40T — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) August 10, 2025

They should all be moved into Carla's neighborhood, ideally in her spare bedroom.

Peaceful assembly by no leftists is “unrest.” Violence and destruction by leftist agitators is “free speech.” https://t.co/frSRnZndCI — Jim Lakely (@jlakely) August 10, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it, just as in America.

Labelling everything and everyone far right doesn’t work anymore. People have had enough. Elected representatives would do well to remember the representative bit of their job title. https://t.co/5fFIvG3dmk — JayR1972 (@jayr1972) August 9, 2025

Just like labeling people 'bigots,' and 'Islamophobes,' and 'Nazis.'

WE. ARE. FED. UP.

This is the face of the kind of unattractive wine woman who would destroy the West if we allow them to continue to exercise power https://t.co/cdaQiRIcip — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 9, 2025

Advertisement

They must not be allowed to continue exercising power.

"I believe in Free Speech and protesting as long as you 100% agree with me" https://t.co/deqhTHZ0rB — William Teach2 🏴‍☠️ I Don't Really Care (@WTeach2) August 9, 2025

That's the Left for ya. On either side of the pond, they hate free speech.

To generations yet unborn - when you ask yourself, why, why on earth did people of the early 21st century allow themselves to be invaded by foreign rapists; this is the answer. This demon in human form and the people who voted her in. That's your answer. These people were real. https://t.co/JRlx7d0zAt — Beau Dade (@HistoryBro1) August 9, 2025

Real and evil.

Did this nut case just admit unvetted migrants represent Bristol and not citizens of Bristol? https://t.co/gjuVDP1SlY — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) August 9, 2025

Yes, she did.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.