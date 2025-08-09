Trust the Experts! Economists Warn Labubu Craze Is REALLY a Sign of Coming Recession

This writer had no idea what Labubu is, or why it's a craze. According to Google, Labubu are 'collectible plush toy monster elves' created by a Hong Kong illustrator.

And they're the hot toy -- kind of like Pokemon cards and fidget spinners.

Most people would read a toy craze as good news. But some economists warn it's really a sign of a coming recession:

Labubu craze could be a recession indicator, economist says https://t.co/vkHwBpSd5Z pic.twitter.com/Q6xssz5Is7 — New York Post (@nypost) August 9, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Labubu dolls have been spotted dangling from Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent purses as fashion’s quirky new status symbol, but their popularity could soon spell doom for the economy, an expert warns. During economic downturns, consumers gravitate toward what experts call 'affordable luxuries' — small, dopamine-spiking splurges that don’t break the bank — like lipstick, ice cream or movie tickets, studies have shown. It’s sometimes called the 'lipstick index' — and the creepy but cute mischievous dolls could be its latest iteration. 'When we’re seeing this kind of a craze in an uncertain economic climate — where consumer confidence is at best uneven and filled with anxiety — it’s hard not to look at this and try to think, ‘well, are people being rational?'' said David Lang, Sacramento State Economics Department chair.

And this is why no on trusts the experts anymore.

The 'experts' were calling for a recession back in April, too.

Absolute clowns.

Seems like news writers are doubling down on economic disaster using even the most far fetched scenarios to justify their predictions. It may be an overreaction on the last 6 months of incorrect doom and gloom forecasts. — Steve Johnson (@SteJon6501) August 9, 2025

Literally grasping at straws now.

Guess I wasted my time on those economics classes. — Cardlebark (@thall419) August 9, 2025

Yup. Just look at Labubu sales instead.

Or that consumers are morons. — J M O (@muse_mule) August 9, 2025

Possibly.

did any of those "economists" talk crap about Trump's trade policies?? — M (@coressel_m) August 9, 2025

We bet the Venn diagram of the economists cited in this story and those who criticized President Trump's trade policies is a circle.

Amazing what people will waste their $ on. I remember 40 years ago people flying overseas to buy cabbage patch dolls. — Louie (@louie253914) August 9, 2025

Remember when people collected Beanie Babies thinking they'd be an investment worth thousands (or more) down the road? Good times.