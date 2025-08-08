You Made It Our Business: Lefty Laments the Days When Republicans Just Rolled Over for Democrats

There was a time when every single aspect of life wasn't politicized.

Your movies? No politics. Your jeans? Nope -- completely non-partisan. You could read whatever books you wanted without making a statement or watch television without it announcing your political allegiance.

Those days are gone, and that's thanks to the Left who have to infuse politics into every waking moment.

Now that some on the Right are starting to play the Left's own game against them, it's not going over well.

Charlie Kirk reporting CMS rule changes ending 'gender-affirming care' for children:

Amazing announcement today from the Trump HHS. Under a upcoming draft CMS rule, Medicare and Medicaid will be BANNED from providing reimbursements to ANY hospital, nationwide, that offers sex-trait modifications to minor children. This will "effectively end" the child mutilation… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 7, 2025

And one Lefty anti-Trump account replied:

Who remembers when republicans used to mind their own business? — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) August 7, 2025

We tried to 'mind our own business' then the Left decided to put their politics into everything.

Not mutilating kids *is* our business. — Unjon (@jontheharris) August 8, 2025

It sure is. Especially when it's done with our tax dollars.

Hahahaha get rekt — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) August 8, 2025

The ratio is epic, and growing.

Explain why do you fully support transgender mutilation surgeries for minors @trackingdonald ?



(We don't recommend you go down the "It's not happening" thing but you do you) — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) August 7, 2025

This writer can tell you why: Donald Trump opposes 'gender-affirming care' so a bunch of Lefties have decided to be pro-child mutilation in response.

If you had left us alone we still would be.



But you just couldn't do that.



So here we are. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) August 8, 2025

So here we are.

And we're going to keep caring.

I was doing that until you turned the place I lived into Somalia. https://t.co/DHEFAxJ6Vi — Paul (@WomanDefiner) August 8, 2025

Now the gloves are off.

It’s too bad the Democrats never did. If they had, maybe the Republicans still would. https://t.co/WrRTMwfIK7 — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 7, 2025

We've now entered the 'FO' stage of FAFO.

I no longer want to mind my own business. I want to crush you with whatever boot is available. https://t.co/ny9HeL6qIC — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) August 7, 2025

Same.

We are not your grandpas right wingers. I don’t want small government I want the boot on you for decades. https://t.co/UArIqPjn8H — Dielyn🇺🇸 (@D_ylan96) August 8, 2025

Decades.

When you keep messing with everyone's business, eventually they'll start minding yours. https://t.co/pS1V4MtotY — Lance Vader (@LanceVader) August 8, 2025

YUP.

these types need to be told 1 thing and 1 thing only - we just don't care anymore https://t.co/xWUtgkE0B2 — Leg (@poastlegs) August 8, 2025

We do not.

Cope and seethe, Lefties.

It all changed when they had to bake the cake https://t.co/54OQyX3kVh — Bee-Positive (@Unlicensed_Bee) August 8, 2025

Then it became our business.

