You Made It Our Business: Lefty Laments the Days When Republicans Just Rolled Over for Democrats

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:20 PM on August 08, 2025
Twitchy

There was a time when every single aspect of life wasn't politicized.

Your movies? No politics. Your jeans? Nope -- completely non-partisan. You could read whatever books you wanted without making a statement or watch television without it announcing your political allegiance.

Those days are gone, and that's thanks to the Left who have to infuse politics into every waking moment.

Now that some on the Right are starting to play the Left's own game against them, it's not going over well.

Charlie Kirk reporting CMS rule changes ending 'gender-affirming care' for children:

And one Lefty anti-Trump account replied:

We tried to 'mind our own business' then the Left decided to put their politics into everything.

It sure is. Especially when it's done with our tax dollars.

The ratio is epic, and growing.

This writer can tell you why: Donald Trump opposes 'gender-affirming care' so a bunch of Lefties have decided to be pro-child mutilation in response.

So here we are.

And we're going to keep caring.

Now the gloves are off.

We've now entered the 'FO' stage of FAFO.

Same.

Decades.

YUP.

We do not.

Cope and seethe, Lefties.

Then it became our business.

