That Thing That NEVER Happens Happened Again! Man Used Trans Laws to Skirt Court Order

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on August 07, 2025
ImgFlip

Those of us who have been smeared as 'TERFs' and 'transphobes' warned -- repeatedly -- that predatory men would use and abuse trans laws to harm women.

The Left told us that would never happen.

But that thing that would never happen has happened again:

Here's more from the Telegraph:

A transgender paedophile used a female name to breach a court order.

Luke Hardy, 24, was jailed for using aliases online, in repeated breach of an order to prevent further offences.

Hardy, who identifies as Zoe Hardy and was referred to using female pronouns during the sentencing hearing, breached sexual harm prevention orders (SHPOs), Teesside Crown Court heard.

The first order was imposed in 2022 after Hardy was sentenced to a community order for three counts of making indecent images of children, including eight of the most serious kind, which were found on his mobile phone.

Hardy breached that order in 2023 by deleting the internet history on his phone, including erasing dating apps, which was against the order.

Later that year, Hardy breached the order by registering on a pornography site with the name 'Lucy'. This was prohibited as it was an alias he had not notified the police about.

The court heard that Hardy told police he was struggling with his sexuality, 'sometimes feeling like Luke, sometimes like Lucy'.

The notion that a person can change his gender because he feels like it is ridiculous.

EVERYONE.

They don't care about us.

Yes it is.

Funny, that.

Well, they're imagining their gender, so ... things are even, we guess?

Yeah. We noticed that too.

They always do, because predators are predators.

Bingo.

Truth.

