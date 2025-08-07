That Thing That NEVER Happens Happened Again! Man Used Trans Laws to Skirt Court Order

Those of us who have been smeared as 'TERFs' and 'transphobes' warned -- repeatedly -- that predatory men would use and abuse trans laws to harm women.

The Left told us that would never happen.

But that thing that would never happen has happened again:

Yet more proof that no predatory man would EVER claim to be a woman (no paywall)https://t.co/BpGPeluoP9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 6, 2025

Here's more from the Telegraph:

A transgender paedophile used a female name to breach a court order. Luke Hardy, 24, was jailed for using aliases online, in repeated breach of an order to prevent further offences. Hardy, who identifies as Zoe Hardy and was referred to using female pronouns during the sentencing hearing, breached sexual harm prevention orders (SHPOs), Teesside Crown Court heard. The first order was imposed in 2022 after Hardy was sentenced to a community order for three counts of making indecent images of children, including eight of the most serious kind, which were found on his mobile phone. Hardy breached that order in 2023 by deleting the internet history on his phone, including erasing dating apps, which was against the order. Later that year, Hardy breached the order by registering on a pornography site with the name 'Lucy'. This was prohibited as it was an alias he had not notified the police about. The court heard that Hardy told police he was struggling with his sexuality, 'sometimes feeling like Luke, sometimes like Lucy'.

The notion that a person can change his gender because he feels like it is ridiculous.

Wow, who could have predicted this? 😑 — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) August 6, 2025

EVERYONE.

Society and its Leaders have lost their minds for allowing self perception overrule reality. — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) August 6, 2025

They don't care about us.

Deception is their only strategy for life. — MRQ DSADE (@dsade2) August 6, 2025

Yes it is.

One of those things that never happens is happening again — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) August 7, 2025

Funny, that.

I’ve been reliably told by TRAs that this never happens and that we are just imagining these scenarios. — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) August 7, 2025

Well, they're imagining their gender, so ... things are even, we guess?

Top marks to @Telegraph for using his correct pronouns throughout the article…



Although pretty mad we have to say that in 2025…. — John James (@JohnJamesNI) August 6, 2025

Yeah. We noticed that too.

If you create a loophole in safeguarding the predators will show up to take advantage of it. Allowing men to declare themselves safe and bypass safeguarding was never ever going to be safe. https://t.co/10RJqTVI7v — Faith Donkin (@DonkinFaith) August 6, 2025

They always do, because predators are predators.

No, the topic was your covert communications with minors.



And this bra fitting is on topic because it's just one more example of why nonces are attracted to trans ideology, like this guy.https://t.co/T01H4jTpZQ — arnold_p1 (@arnold_the_good) August 7, 2025

Bingo.

Sexual predators, deviants, and violent. This "community" in a nutshell.



White liberals created this crisis. White liberals need to own up to their incompetence and fix this. https://t.co/7ZsA7UKONC — Mister Vigilante (@MisterVigilante) August 7, 2025

Truth.

