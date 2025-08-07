'Yes, I'm Smiling:' Gina Carano Posts Heartfelt Thanks After Disney Lawsuit Settlement News

Earlier, we told you that actress Gina Carano reached a settlement with Disney/Lucasfilm in her wrongful termination lawsuit.

Now Carano has posted her thoughts on X:

I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm @disney @Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force.



I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, @elonmusk a man I’ve never met,… https://t.co/qiAX7W1vgf — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 7, 2025

The entire post reads:

I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, @elonmusk a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit. Thank you Mr. Musk and @X for backing my case and asking for nothing in return. To my lawyers at @GSchaerr Schaerr|Jaffe who walked me through this unknown territory, thank you for your wisdom and guidance. I am humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome. I’d like to thank you all for your unrelenting support throughout my life and career, you’ve been the heartbeat that has kept my story alive. I hope to make you proud. I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me. Yes, I’m smiling. From my heart to yours, Gina

Honored that my colleagues and I were able to assist Gina and Disney in resolving their differences. May the force be with both of them! — Gene Schaerr (@GSchaerr) August 7, 2025

I am so happy to hear this. I hope Disney never treats anyone like this again. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 7, 2025

Congrats Gina, massive respect for never giving up and God bless Elon Musk for always fighting for free speech.



Without him, I’m convinced the world would be lost. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 7, 2025

If you’re smiling I’m smiling for you! Congratulations on the resolution ✨ — Morgan (@MorganMRx) August 7, 2025

Great happy ending for Gina https://t.co/3m2nLEhddK — G.V.N. (@g_v_n_usa) August 7, 2025

I just wish it would have gone to discovery so we could have seen just how rotten Disney and Lucas Film has gotten. But it may not have been worth that fight https://t.co/08L1voVsOZ — Jerry “Jerbones” Gourde (@gollemgaruda) August 7, 2025

Gina Carano handled this, from start to finish, with so much grace and class.



I’m glad to see this verdict and I hope that agreement comes with many dollar signs for how they trashed her reputation and career. Jerks. https://t.co/FXnEgStcb4 — Mandy (@mandylorianm) August 7, 2025

Props to Elon for underwriting this important case, and to a far greater extent, for promoting free speech in social media and rolling back ideological censorship at Twitter/X.



I think people are quick to forget how different things would be had he not intervened. https://t.co/bT6Lvcu21x — J. Lockwood 🐊 (@LockJp22) August 7, 2025

An actual Strong Female Character



May the Force Be With You! https://t.co/MrmMVwPkKf — Rick Swift (@rickswift) August 7, 2025

