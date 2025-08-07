Trump Demands Proof: Universities Must Show Admissions Data to End Affirmative Action Dece...
'Yes, I'm Smiling:' Gina Carano Posts Heartfelt Thanks After Disney Lawsuit Settlement News

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:40 PM on August 07, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Earlier, we told you that actress Gina Carano reached a settlement with Disney/Lucasfilm in her wrongful termination lawsuit.

Now Carano has posted her thoughts on X:

The entire post reads:

I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, @elonmusk a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit. Thank you Mr. Musk and @X for backing my case and asking for nothing in return.

To my lawyers at @GSchaerr Schaerr|Jaffe who walked me through this unknown territory, thank you for your wisdom and guidance.

I am humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome. 

I’d like to thank you all for your unrelenting support throughout my life and career, you’ve been the heartbeat that has kept my story alive. I hope to make you proud.

I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me.  

Yes, I’m smiling. 

From my heart to yours,

Gina

We adore her.

Thank you, Gene, for helping Gina.

We hope the settlement hurt. And that they've learned.

It would've been much harder to get here without Elon.

We're so happy for her.

Yes, it is.

It may not have been worth that fight.

She is the epitome of class.

We here at Twitchy did not forget.

The strongest female character of them all.

