CORRUPTION: Biden Administration Launched ILLEGAL Voter Registration Campaign Aimed at Welfare Recipients

The Left had the audacity to pretend the Biden-Harris administration was scandal-free, as pure as the driven snow. But we all knew the regime was corrupt to the core. From hiding Biden's cognitive decline to issuing legally questionable pardons to the student loan forgiveness scheme, the Biden-Harris administration was waist-deep in corruption.

And here's more for the file:

Exclusive from @PhilipWegmann : Biden DOE Launched Voter Registration Campaign Aimed at Welfare Recipients.



Blatantly illegal. Deserves a Congressional investigation. https://t.co/hyEx7OhnVe — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 6, 2025

Philip Wegmann writes:

The Department of Energy targeted low-income households that qualify for federal weatherization assistance as part of former President Biden’s executive order to promote voter turnout, RealClearPolitics is first to report. At the direction of then-Secretary Jennifer Granholm, the Energy Department launched an initiative called “Get Energized to Vote” to boost turnout ahead of the 2022 midterms, despite the fact that the agency had no congressional mandate to do so and no experience running voter turnout campaigns. As part of that effort, the agency directed approximately 35,000 households participating in the Weatherization Assistance Program to resources about where and how to register to vote. The longstanding program, which began during the Carter administration, provides weatherization services to the poor, specifically households at or below 200% of the poverty line. The Biden administration saw it as a vehicle for voter registration recruitment. ... Nine Republican attorneys general filed suit that same year, accusing Biden of attempting 'to convert the federal bureaucracy into a voter registration organization and to turn every interaction between a federal bureaucrat and a member of the public into a voter registration pitch.'

So Democrats used a government subsidy as a lure to register voters. And media thinks Trump is the one abusing his role? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 6, 2025

Seems like I remember almost EVERY agency having the same voter registration mandate — MAGA25_TrumpWins (@Maga25_Trump) August 6, 2025

It's crazy how much justice is about to fall on the heads of the democrats. They really thought they were going to be in power forever — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) August 6, 2025

I was in a situation where I had to go on food stamps and Medicaid a few years back. Every correspondence from them included a voter registration form even though I was already registered and checked the box that I didn’t need to register.



That always bothered me. — Ryan Williams (@ryancwill) August 6, 2025

Seems like bribery or vote-buying to us, doesn't it?

Undermining democracy. — Burkeman (@18thcentdude) August 6, 2025

We still know only a fraction of what the Biden admin did to convert every executive agency into a GOTV machine — let alone what the impact was https://t.co/IgoixypJWm — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) August 6, 2025

🚨 @RCPolitics: Biden DOE Launched Voter Registration Campaign Aimed at Welfare Recipients



“Other specific targets listed by the memo include: “first time voters, college students, voters with disabilities, & voters with limited English proficiency.”https://t.co/0Dvetk9i8E — Taylor Rogers (@TaylorRogers47) August 6, 2025

This should never happen again. And the only way we stop them is by sending people to prison for a long, long time.

They are the minority party and must resort to tactics such as this to win. Include flooding America with new voters from 3rd world counties already susceptible to socialism. https://t.co/7wv9jDfnrV — Kacy (@realKacyCrowe) August 6, 2025

