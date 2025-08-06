Understanding the 2025 Culture War and Why the Left Is Losing It
CORRUPTION: Biden Administration Launched ILLEGAL Voter Registration Campaign Aimed at Welfare Recipients

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

The Left had the audacity to pretend the Biden-Harris administration was scandal-free, as pure as the driven snow. But we all knew the regime was corrupt to the core. From hiding Biden's cognitive decline to issuing legally questionable pardons to the student loan forgiveness scheme, the Biden-Harris administration was waist-deep in corruption.

And here's more for the file:

Incredible.

Philip Wegmann writes:

The Department of Energy targeted low-income households that qualify for federal weatherization assistance as part of former President Biden’s executive order to promote voter turnout, RealClearPolitics is first to report.

At the direction of then-Secretary Jennifer Granholm, the Energy Department launched an initiative called “Get Energized to Vote” to boost turnout ahead of the 2022 midterms, despite the fact that the agency had no congressional mandate to do so and no experience running voter turnout campaigns.

As part of that effort, the agency directed approximately 35,000 households participating in the Weatherization Assistance Program to resources about where and how to register to vote. The longstanding program, which began during the Carter administration, provides weatherization services to the poor, specifically households at or below 200% of the poverty line.

The Biden administration saw it as a vehicle for voter registration recruitment.

...

Nine Republican attorneys general filed suit that same year, accusing Biden of attempting 'to convert the federal bureaucracy into a voter registration organization and to turn every interaction between a federal bureaucrat and a member of the public into a voter registration pitch.'

Just incredible.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Ugh.

We certainly hope they face justice.

Seems like bribery or vote-buying to us, doesn't it?

It's what Democrats do best.

Color us (not) shocked.

And we might never know.

This should never happen again. And the only way we stop them is by sending people to prison for a long, long time.

Where's the lie?

The whole lot.

