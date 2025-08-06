Rep. Ayanna Pressley Trips Over Her Own District In Rush to Slam GOP...
Guess Who's Paying for the Runaway Texas Democrats' Attempt to Block GOP Redistricting

RETURN: National Park Service to Reinstall Confederate Statue Felled by BLM Mob In 2020

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File

The Left spent the summer of 2020 -- and the months following -- tearing down significant markers of American history. Why? Because they were Confederate statues and, therefore, racist. Many people (this writer included) warned it wasn't going to stop with Confederate statues. And it didn't.

Now the National Park Service is restoring the statue of one Confederate general, and the Left are mad:

Here's more from NBC News:

The bronze statue depicting Confederate Gen. Albert Pike is being restored, the Park Service said in a statement Monday. Officials shared a photo of a worker removing corrosion and paint.

'The restoration aligns with federal responsibilities under historic preservation law as well as recent executive orders to beautify the nation’s capital and re-instate pre-existing statues,' the agency said in a statement.

In June 2020, demonstrators used ropes to tear down the statue outside Metropolitan Police Department headquarters. On live TV, they doused the statue in lighter fluid and set it ablaze.

Mayor Muriel Bowser at the time decried property destruction and defended city police. Donald Trump, in his first term, called for the statue to go back up less then a week later.

Now crews are aiming to have the statue up in October, the Park Service said.

We notice Muriel Bowser didn't do much to stop the 'demonstrators' (read: rioters) and that she didn't do anything to restore the statue over the last half-decade.

Let's be clear on this: rioters decided, unilaterally, that they could remove and destroy public property because they didn't like the statues. There was no vote (because they would've lost), there was no legal process, and there was no consideration for the thousands of other people in and around the city.

We have zero sympathy now that our history is being restored.

Every last one.

THIS.

Yes, it is.

They were called by their government to serve, and they did.

Correct. Teach people about history.

Hiding it serves no purpose.

Very much so.

This was criminal.

The reason Trump resonates with so many people is that he actually does what he says he'll do.

NOPE.

They fought because their government asked them to. That's part of our history, for good or ill.

Absolutely garbage.

We like the way you think.

