RETURN: National Park Service to Reinstall Confederate Statue Felled by BLM Mob In 2020

The Left spent the summer of 2020 -- and the months following -- tearing down significant markers of American history. Why? Because they were Confederate statues and, therefore, racist. Many people (this writer included) warned it wasn't going to stop with Confederate statues. And it didn't.

Now the National Park Service is restoring the statue of one Confederate general, and the Left are mad:

A statue of a Confederate general that demonstrators toppled and burned in D.C. in 2020 will be reinstalled, the National Park Service announces. https://t.co/djSK32LvgA — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 4, 2025

Here's more from NBC News:

The bronze statue depicting Confederate Gen. Albert Pike is being restored, the Park Service said in a statement Monday. Officials shared a photo of a worker removing corrosion and paint. 'The restoration aligns with federal responsibilities under historic preservation law as well as recent executive orders to beautify the nation’s capital and re-instate pre-existing statues,' the agency said in a statement. In June 2020, demonstrators used ropes to tear down the statue outside Metropolitan Police Department headquarters. On live TV, they doused the statue in lighter fluid and set it ablaze. Mayor Muriel Bowser at the time decried property destruction and defended city police. Donald Trump, in his first term, called for the statue to go back up less then a week later. Now crews are aiming to have the statue up in October, the Park Service said.

We notice Muriel Bowser didn't do much to stop the 'demonstrators' (read: rioters) and that she didn't do anything to restore the statue over the last half-decade.

Let's be clear on this: rioters decided, unilaterally, that they could remove and destroy public property because they didn't like the statues. There was no vote (because they would've lost), there was no legal process, and there was no consideration for the thousands of other people in and around the city.

We have zero sympathy now that our history is being restored.

Good. Rebuild them all. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) August 5, 2025

Every last one.

Good. Erase everything the left did. As if they never existed. — Earl of the South (@Corgi_actual) August 6, 2025

THIS.

It's time to return the Confederate Soldier's Memorial to Arlington National Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/fgtPmO5gmJ — EscapeVelocity (@EscapeVelo) August 6, 2025

Yes, it is.

They were called by their government to serve, and they did.

You don’t have to like history but shouldn’t erase it — BeppiButler (@BeppiButler1) August 4, 2025

Correct. Teach people about history.

Hiding it serves no purpose.

Wow..............when you look back at what these animals did to our historic statues it really is upsetting. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 4, 2025

Very much so.

It's impossible to overstate the symbolic power of the destruction of the Robert E Lee statue in Charlottesville. It opened a rift in the fabric of space and time. Only a true reforging, from the original metal, can close the hole and restore the integrity of our doomed world. https://t.co/V8hyB4KEGb pic.twitter.com/8RH9fgZX6i — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) August 5, 2025

This was criminal.

This is great. And something that I can’t see any Republican besides Trump having the balls to do. https://t.co/ptBQm5kWnx — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 5, 2025

The reason Trump resonates with so many people is that he actually does what he says he'll do.

Conservatives shouldn't fight to protect Confederate statues



The only reason many do is because it's a culture war thing and they don't want to give in to the woke mob or whatever



But c'mon. Confederates made war against America. Take em down. https://t.co/UKgjnUutbU — Tyler Curtis (@tylercurtis42) August 6, 2025

NOPE.

They fought because their government asked them to. That's part of our history, for good or ill.

NBC "News" has the sadz because mob violence was only allowed to stand without consequence for half a decade.



The media is garbage. https://t.co/QDKaNlushx — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) August 6, 2025

Absolutely garbage.

Not good enough. Erect 3 for every statue they removed. https://t.co/7RTqkabCaX — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 5, 2025

We like the way you think.

